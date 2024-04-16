The Basket Brawl game mode in Brawl Stars organizes a basketball match between two teams with three brawlers each. In this game mode, the team that scores five points first wins the match. Extra time is provided if a match ends in a draw to decide the final result. Initially, the ball is kept at the middle of the basketball court, but once a team scores a point, the match will resume with the opponent team having the ball.

This article lists the five best brawlers who are exceptional at this game mode.

What are the 5 best brawlers in Brawl Stars Basket Brawl game mode?

Basket Brawl may seem like an ordinary basketball match, but things get challenging when you bring weapons and skills into the equation. There are a few brawlers whose slow-down abilities are vital during these matches. Here are the best brawlers in this game mode.

1) Stu

Stu can move around the map quickly by chaining his Super (Image via Supercell)

Starting off our list is Stu, a brawler who brings both fire and finesse to the court. His main strength lies in his ability to charge his Super quickly, thanks to his unique mechanic of gaining full charge with just one hit. This allows him to unleash devastating Supers and nail those crucial three-pointers with ease.

Despite his relatively low health, Stu's Gaso-Heal Star Power keeps him in the game longer by providing much-needed healing whenever his Super is activated. Additionally, his Breakthrough Gadget adds another layer of strategy by allowing him to destroy obstacles and clear a path to victory by keeping opponents on their toes. The best Stu build in Brawl Stars further enhances his utility.

2) Bea

Bea can slow down opponents with her Super (Image via Supercell)

Next up is Bea, a brawler renowned for her exceptional range and crowd control abilities. With her long-ranged attacks and the ability to slow down enemies with her supercharged shots, Bea effectively dictates the pace of the game from a distance. Her attacks may seem modest in damage, but when supercharged, they pack a serious punch, making her a formidable opponent to face.

Bea's Rattled Hive Gadget further enhances her damage potential, ensuring that no opponent can escape her sting for long. With her Honeycomb Star Power providing additional protection while her Super is charged, Bea becomes an even more formidable force on the court.

3) Griff

Griff can catch opponents off guard (Image via Supercell)

Griff brings a unique set of skills to Basket Brawl with his ability to manipulate the battlefield and deliver devastating damage across the map in Brawl Stars. His wide-reaching attacks and Super make him a versatile and unpredictable opponent, capable of quickly turning the tide of the game in his team's favor.

Griff's Piggy Bank Gadget adds an element of surprise to his gameplay, allowing him to catch opponents off guard and secure crucial points. Furthermore, his Business Resilience Star Power ensures that he can sustain himself in the heat of battle, making him a reliable presence on the court throughout the match.

4) Jessie

Jessie can slow down enemies and prevent them from scoring (Image via Supercell)

Despite being often overlooked, Jessie proves her worth in Basket Brawl with her ability to control the battlefield and provide consistent damage output. Her bouncing shots and deployable turret allow her to exert pressure on opponents and defend her team's basket with ease.

Recent buffs to her hypercharge rate have made her even more formidable, enabling her to capitalize on the smaller map size and dominate opponents with calculated precision. Jessie's Spark Plug Gadget adds another layer of utility to her turret, allowing her to slow down enemies and create opportunities for her team to score.

Additionally, her Energize Star Power keeps her turret in fighting shape for a longer duration, ensuring that it remains a constant threat on the court.

5) Colette

Colette can push enemies out of position (Image via Supercell)

Rounding out our list is Colette, a brawler known for her disruptive abilities and high damage output. With her Push It Star Power, Colette can easily clear opponents away from her team's basket, creating openings for her teammates to score.

Furthermore, her ability to snatch the ball from opponents' hands with her Gotcha Gadget adds another layer of unpredictability to her gameplay, allowing her to disrupt enemy strategies and turn the tide of the game in her team's favor. Upon equipping the best Colette build, players can further enhance her utility in the game.

