Brawl Stars Brawl Ball is a game mode where two teams can play 3v3 or 5v5 matches for three minutes. Victory is achieved when any one of the teams scores two goals at the opponent's net. When the set timer ends, and both teams have the same number of goals, an extra minute is provided to decide the winner.

This article provides a list of the five best brawlers to use in the Brawl Stars Brawl Ball game mode in 2024.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

What are the 5 best brawlers in Brawl Stars Brawl Ball game mode?

1) Griff

Griff (Image via Supercell)

Griff's recent damage buff has elevated him to a prominent position in Brawl Stars Brawl Ball matches. His ability to control the map and disrupt opponents is invaluable.

With his moderate health and high damage potential, Griff's Super unleashes several banknotes to deal great damage over distance, clear obstacles, and create openings for his team to score goals.

Additionally, Griff's Business Resilience Star Power ensures his survivability on the battlefield, prolonging his impact in crucial moments.

2) Otis

Otis (Image via Supercell)

With his disruptive abilities, Otis is a force to be reckoned with in Brawl Stars Brawl Ball matches. With moderate health and damage, his attacks consist of three blobs of paint, making it challenging for enemies to evade his onslaught. His Super immobilizes enemies and single-handedly neutralizes high-threat opponents.

Otis's Phat Splatter Gadget adds to his disruptive toolkit by allowing him to create ink puddles that damage enemies over time, further controlling the flow of a match. With his Ink Refills Star Power, Otis amplifies his damage output, ensuring that he remains a formidable presence in Brawl Ball matches, particularly on grassy maps where his vision advantage shines.

To maximize the potential of the brawler, players need to equip him with the best Otis build in the game.

3) Jacky

Jacky (Image via Supercell)

Jacky's dominance in Brawl Stars Brawl Ball stems from her ability to apply relentless pressure on opponents and disrupt enemy formations with her close-range attacks and crowd control abilities.

Using her primary attack, Jacky smashes her jackhammer on the ground to deal damage in a circular area around her, which makes it challenging for opponents to approach her when she has the ball.

Jacky's Super pulls in enemies within a large radius, setting up potential team wipes or goal-scoring opportunities. Her Pneumatic Booster Gadget provides her with a burst of speed, allowing her to quickly fetch the ball or score a goal.

Additionally, her Counter Crush Star Power punishes opponents by sending back 30% of their damage when they try to confront her in Brawl Ball matches.

4) Sandy

Sandy (Image via Supercell)

Sandy's strategic prowess in Brawl Stars Brawl Ball lies in his ability to provide crucial support to his team through vision advantage and area denial. With moderately high health and above-average movement speed, Sandy's sand attacks pierce through enemies and control the battlefield.

Sandy's Super summons a sandstorm that renders him and his allies invisible, allowing them to easily the ball to the opponent's goal. His Sweet Dreams Gadget stuns enemies for a crucial one second, disrupting their plans and creating openings for his team to score goals.

Furthermore, his Rude Sands Star Power inflicts damage over time to enemies caught in his sandstorm, adding pressure to the opponent brawlers.

Sandy is particularly effective on grass maps in Brawl Ball matches when he is equipped with the best Sandy build in Brawl Stars.

5) El Primo

El Primo (Image via Supercell)

El Primo's dominance in Brawl Stars Brawl Ball is rooted in his tank-busting prowess and ability to create goal-scoring opportunities through disruption and mobility.

With the second-highest health pool among all Brawlers and a high damage output, El Primo's close-ranged punches deliver high total damage, making short work of opponents caught within his reach.

El Primo's Super allows him to jump into the fray, dealing damage upon landing, and knocking enemies back, providing both offensive and defensive utility. El Primo's Meteor Rush Star Power enhances his mobility, allowing for swift maneuvers with the ball on the battlefield.

Check out more articles related to Brawl Stars:

5 best brawlers in Knockout game mode || 5 best brawlers in Heist game mode || 5 best brawlers in Bounty game mode || 5 best brawlers in Gem Grab game mode

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback