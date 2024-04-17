Brawl Stars Hot Zone game mode allows players to compete against one another in 3v3 matches between two teams. The goal of every brawler is to spend 50 seconds in one of the zones to capture them in a 50-minute match. The team whose brawlers capture the maximum percentage of all the zones on the map wins the game. However, if the percentage captured by each team is equal after three minutes then the match ends in a draw.

Considering all these abilities, this article provides the list of the five best brawlers in Brawl Stars Hot Zone game mode that are currently dominating this meta.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

What are the 5 best brawlers in Brawl Stars Hot Zone game mode in 2024?

1) Pam

Pam (Image via Supercell)

Pam's dominance in Brawl Stars Hot Zone stems from her unparalleled ability to control and sustain. As the undisputed queen of zone defense, Pam's main strength lies in her Healing Station turret. This deployable structure provides continuous healing to Pam and her allies within its radius, serving as a formidable obstacle for enemies attempting to breach the zone.

Pam's high health pool further solidifies her role as a frontline tank, capable of soaking up damage while her team secures the objective. Despite her slightly inconsistent damage output, Pam's presence in the zone is enough to deter opponents with her Mythic Gear.

2) Lou

Lou (Image via Supercell)

Lou's mastery over ice and precision make him a formidable contender in Brawl Stars Hot Zone battles. His ability to cover the entire zone with his Super creates a chilling barrier that slows down and hinders enemy movement, granting his team valuable control over the objective.

What truly sets Lou apart, however, is his Frost mechanic. By filling up enemy Frost meters with his attacks, Lou can stun opponents, disrupting their plans and allowing his team to capitalize on their vulnerability. This combination of crowd control and area denial makes Lou an invaluable asset in Hot Zone matches.

3) Jessie

Jessie (Image via Supercell)

Jessie's recent buffs have catapulted her into the spotlight as a top pick for Brawl Stars Hot Zone engagements. Her ability to rapidly cycle her Scrappy turrets grants her team a significant advantage, as these automated allies provide persistent pressure and zone control.

Placing her turrets strategically behind the cover or in key chokepoints allows Jessie to exert dominance over the objective, making it challenging for enemies to dislodge her team.

While Jessie's individual damage output may be moderate, the combined firepower of her turrets and consistent chip damage from her electric orb attacks add up over time, wearing down opponents and securing zone control.

4) Bo

Bo (Image via Supercell)

Bo's reliability and versatility make him a staple pick for Brawl Stars Hot Zone confrontations. His ability to deploy explosive traps provides invaluable zone control, as enemies must tread carefully to avoid triggering these deadly obstacles. Bo excels at creating chokepoints and denying access to key areas of the map, buying precious time for his team to secure the objective.

Additionally, Bo's Super can be used both defensively to push back enemies or offensively to disrupt enemy formations and force them out of the zone. With his Tripwire Gadget allowing him to detonate all of his mines at once, Bo can eliminate multiple opponents in one fell swoop. His effectiveness is further enhanced when he is equipped with the best Bo build in Brawl Stars.

5) Stu

Stu (Image via Supercell)

Stu's agility and burst damage potential make him a top contender in Brawl Stars Hot Zone matches. His ability to charge his Super in a single hit, coupled with his high mobility, allows Stu to quickly navigate the battlefield and seize control of the objective. Stu's primary attack, consisting of two pyrotechnic fireworks, can quickly charge his Super and deal substantial damage to clustered enemies within the zone.

Additionally, Stu's Speed Zone Gadget provides a temporary movement speed boost to himself and his teammates, allowing them to swiftly capture and defend zones with ease. With his Gaso-Heal Star Power providing him with additional survivability during engagements, Stu excels at darting in and out of combat, harassing opponents, and securing vital objectives for his team.

The brawler's ability is further enhanced when he is equipped with the best Stu build in Brawl Stars.

