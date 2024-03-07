5 best Brawlers in Brawl Stars Quickfire modifier

The Brawl Stars Quickfire modifier was introduced in the latest Brawl Stars Ranked mode. In this modifier, Brawler replenishes 10% of their total ammunition when the attack hits an opponent, allowing the Brawler to fire at the opponent continuously without thinking about the remaining ammo. However, there are some Brawlers who have very little ammunition in the game, which prohibits them from firing at the opponent at will.

Thus, players need to look for the Brawler with higher ammunition and better range in this latest modifier. Keeping that in mind, this article delves into the five best Brawlers in Brawl Stars Quickfire modifier, analyzing their strengths, tactics, and impact on the game.

NOTE: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Gene, Leon, and other best Brawlers in Brawl Stars Quickfire modifier

1) Gene

Gene Brawler (Image via Supercell)

Gene, a Mythic Brawler, emerges as a force to be reckoned with in the Quickfire modifier. Boasting infinite ammo and numerous projectiles per attack, Gene unleashes a relentless onslaught on opponents. His shotgun-like abilities, combined with moderate health, make him a formidable adversary.

Gene's primary attack unleashes a ball of smoke that splits upon reaching a certain range, inflicting damage on adversaries in its path. Additionally, his Super ability allows him to pull enemies towards him, setting them up for successive strikes.

With gadgets like Vengeful Spirits and Star Powers like Spirit Slap, Gene further enhances his offensive capabilities and crowd control prowess, solidifying his position as a top-tier Brawler in Brawl Stars Quickfire modifier matches.

2) Leon

Leon Brawler (Image via Supercell)

Leon, a Legendary Brawler, thrives in the chaos of Quickfire battles with his swift firing speed and versatile skill set. Possessing moderate health, Leon excels in close-range combat, utilizing his Spinner Blades attack to devastating effect. His Super ability grants temporary invisibility, enabling strategic ambushes and surprise attacks on unsuspecting foes.

Furthermore, Lollipop Drop Gadget and Smoke Trails Star Powers enhance Leon's agility and stealth capabilities, allowing him to outmaneuver opponents and secure crucial eliminations. In the hands of a skilled player, Leon becomes a formidable force in this Brawl Stars Quickfire modifier, turning the tide of battle with precision and finesse.

3) Crow

Crow Brawler (Image via Supercell)

Despite his low health pool, Crow proves to be a formidable contender in Quickfire matches, thanks to his rapid reload speed and strategic mobility. As a Legendary Brawler, Crow's attack inflicts poison on enemies, dealing additional damage over time and wearing down opponents' health.

His Super ability enhances his mobility, allowing him to leap into advantageous positions and surprise adversaries with poisonous daggers. With gadgets like Slowing Toxin and Star Powers like Extra Toxic, Crow amplifies his crowd control abilities and damage potential, making him a potent threat in Brawl Stars Quickfire modifier engagements.

Players need to use the best Crow build in Brawl Stars to maximize the utility of the Brawler in the game.

4) Gale

Gale Brawler (Image via Supercell)

Gale, an Epic Brawler, brings a combination of moderate health and consistent damage output to the Quickfire battlefield. His attack unleashes a barrage of snowball projectiles, while his Super ability creates a gust of wind and snow to push back enemies, disrupting their formations and controlling the battlefield.

With gadgets like Twister and Star Powers like Blustery Blow, Gale excels in crowd control and area denial, creating opportunities for his teammates to capitalize on.

In Brawl Stars Quickfire modifier matches, Gale's disruptive abilities and strategic utility make him a valuable asset when the Brawler is used with well-timed attacks and tactical positioning.

5) Griff

Griff Brawler (Image via Supercell)

Griff, an Epic Brawler, stands out in Brawl Stars Quickfire modifier matches with his high damage output and strategic prowess. With moderate health and devastating attack capabilities, Griff excels in swiftly eliminating opponents and controlling key battlefield areas.

His attack launches waves of coins that spread out in a cone, dealing considerable damage to adversaries within range. Furthermore, his Super ability throws banknotes that travel forward and return, inflicting even more damage over distance.

With gadgets like Coin Shower and Star Powers like Keep the Change, Griff amplifies his damage potential and ensures swift takedowns in Quickfire encounters.

In conclusion, the Brawl Stars Quickfire modifier introduces a thrilling new dynamic in the Ranked mode, emphasizing the importance of ammunition capacity and strategic positioning. With the above-mentioned Brawlers, players can become the top contenders in this fast-paced modifier.

Check out more articles:

Best Cordelius build in Brawl Stars || 5 best Brawlers in Ranked mode || 5 best Brawlers in Pinball Dreams || Best Colt build in the game