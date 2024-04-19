5 best brawlers in Brawl Stars Solo Showdown game mode

Brawl Stars Solo Showdown allows ten players to compete against each other individually. The goal is to knock everyone out and become the last brawler standing. Power Cubes are available throughout the map and can be gained by opening boxes or defeating enemies. These items provide statistics boosts to damage and health, making them extremely important in this meta.

As the match progresses, poisonous gas blows from the arena's edges, forcing brawlers to regroup at the center of the map for an all-out battle. If a brawler comes in contact with these gases, they will lose 20% of their maximum health per second.

Considering these nuances, this article highlights some of the best brawlers in Brawl Stars Solo Showdown game mode in 2024.

Who are the best brawlers in Brawl Stars Solo Showdown game mode?

1) Melodie

Melodie is the menacing K-pop singer who uses her music notes to attack opponents (Image via Supercell)

Melodie's ability to control space makes her one of the best brawlers in Brawl Stars Solo Showdown. She fires long-ranged music notes which upon hitting the opponent create revolving notes around her. These revolving notes deal double damage upon impact and provide protection against incoming damage with her Interlude Gadget.

Melodie's mobility is another key aspect of her dominance in Solo Showdown matches. Her ability to dash forward catches opponents off guard and allows her to reposition swiftly, maintaining distance while maintaining the pressure. Paired with her Fast Beats Star Power, which boosts her movement speed, Melodie becomes a highly elusive target on the battlefield.

2) Cordelius

Cordelius uses mushrooms to attack opponents (Image via Supercell)

Cordelius relies on his unique abilities to outmaneuver and control the battlefield. His passive Super charge gives him an edge in close-range encounters, allowing him to charge it up faster when enemies are nearby. His Super, which transports him and his enemies to the Shadow Realm, is a game-changer in Brawl Stars Solo Showdown matches.

By isolating opponents and denying them access to their Super and Gadgets, Cordelius can secure kills and assert dominance over the map. His Replanting gadget further enhances his mobility, allowing him to traverse obstacles and engage or disengage with ease.

The best Cordelius build in Brawl Stars helps the brawler punish opponents in close-quarter combat.

3) Leon

Leon fires four spinner blades from his wrists (Image via Supercell)

Leon's stealth ability makes him one of the top contenders in Brawl Stars Solo Showdown matches. His Super, which renders him temporarily invisible, allows him to ambush unsuspecting opponents and secure kills with ease. This approach is complemented by his Lollipop Drop Gadget, which provides strategic advantages for his team, such as mobility and control over key areas of the map.

The Invisiheal Star Power ensures his survival during stealthy maneuvers, allowing him to sustain prolonged engagements and outlast his opponents.

4) Shelly

Shelly damages opponents through her shotgun (Image via Supercell)

Shelly excels in close-quarters combat, leveraging her shotgun blasts and crowd control abilities to dominate in Brawl Stars Solo Showdown. Her main attack deals high damage at close range, making her a threat to any brawler foolish enough to get too close.

Her Super, which knocks back enemies and destroys obstacles, provides both offensive and defensive utility, allowing her to create openings for herself or deny enemy advances.

Shelly's Clay Pigeons Gadget tightens her spread and extends her range, providing an advantage in ranged engagements and allowing her to hit enemies from a safer distance. Paired with the Shell Shock Star Power, which slows down enemies hit by her Super, Shelly becomes a force to be reckoned with in Solo Showdown game mode.

5) Angelo

Angelo uses his mosquito ability to punish opponents (Image via Supercell)

In Brawl Stars Solo Showdown, Angelo relies on his long-range attacks and poison abilities. His capacity to move over water gives him unparalleled mobility on certain maps, allowing him to control key positions and evade danger with ease. His toxic Super creates hazardous zones on the battlefield, damaging enemies over time and providing area denial.

Angelo's Stinging Flight Gadget grants him a temporary aerial advantage, allowing him to reposition or engage enemies from unexpected angles. With the best Angelo build in Brawl Stars, this brawler becomes a resilient and relentless fighter, capable of outlasting his opponents in Solo Showdown matches.

Check out more articles related to Brawl Stars:

5 best brawlers in Knockout game mode || 5 best brawlers in Heist game mode || 5 best brawlers in Bounty game mode || 5 best brawlers in Gem Grab game mode

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback