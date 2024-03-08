5 best Brawlers in Brawl Stars Timed Detonation modifier

The Brawl Stars Timed Detonation modifier was launched recently for the latest Brawl Stars Ranked mode. During matches in this modifier, the objects throughout the map are destroyed over short intervals, leaving an open area for the Brawlers to compete in. Those used in this modifier need to have a good range as it will allow them to target an opponent with ease from long distances on this open map.

Executing the stealth strategy during the time when all the objects aren't destroyed in the match is essential in this modifier. This article elaborates on the Top 5 Brawlers in Brawl Stars Timed Detonation modifier.

Piper, Colt, and other Brawlers in Brawl Stars Timed Detonation modifier

1) Piper

Piper is a good option (Image via Supercell)

Piper stands out as a formidable force in Timed Detonation matches due to her exceptional long-range capabilities. As an Epic Brawler, she boasts a low health pool, but compensates with her ability to deal devastating damage to distant targets. She can easily acquire her Trusty Umbrella in the Timed Detonation modifier, and with it her shots cause a lot of damage when fired from a distance.

Her Super ability allows her to leap away from danger while detonating grenades at her feet, providing both offensive and defensive utility when surrounded by a crowd of enemy Brawlers. With her Gadget, Auto Aimer, Piper gains the upper hand in close-quarters combat by pushing back and slowing down enemies.

Additionally, her Star Power, Snappy Sniping, ensures that she remains a constant threat on the battlefield by reloading part of her ammo with every successful hit. This grants ammo flexibility, which she can use to shoot without much precaution in the open Brawl Stars Timed Detonation modifier map.

2) Colt

Colt Brawler (Image via Supercell)

Precision and firepower define Colt's playstyle, making him a force to be reckoned with in Timed Detonation matches. This Rare Brawler excels in controlling space and dealing significant damage from a distance, which is the requirement for a Brawler in this modifier matches.

Armed with his rapid-fire six-bullet volley, Colt can swiftly dispatch opponents while maintaining a safe distance from the action, safeguarding himself in the open map. His Super unleashes a barrage of 12 piercing bullets, and they can easily hit the opponent without colliding with any obstacle in this modifier.

Colt's arsenal is further augmented by his Gadget, Speedloader, which grants him instant reloads, and his Star Power, Magnum Special, which enhances his range and bullet speed. This ensures that every enemy on the open map can be targeted.

Equipping him with the best Colt build in Brawl Stars maximizes his potential in the Brawl Stars Timed Detonation modifier.

3) Leon

Leon Brawler (Image via Supercell)

Leon's close-range prowess makes him a formidable contender during the initial stage of the Timed Detonation matches when bushes aren't destroyed. As a Legendary Brawler, he possesses moderate health and excels in ambushing unsuspecting foes with his lethal Spinner Blades.

Leon's Super ability grants him temporary invisibility, allowing him to maneuver around the battlefield undetected and strike with deadly precision. This helps him shoot enemies freely without worrying about getting hit when all the hiding objects are destroyed in the map.

His Gadget, Lollipop Drop, further enhances his evasiveness by turning himself and his teammates invisible within its area-of-effect. Leon's Star Power, Invisiheal, ensures his survivability by healing him over time while his Super is active, making him a constant threat in the Brawl Stars Timed Detonation modifier.

4) Nani

Nani Brawler (Image via Supercell)

Nani's versatility and long-range firepower make her a valuable asset in Timed Detonation matches. Despite her low health pool, this Epic Brawler can deal heavy damage with her unique attack pattern of firing three light orbs in a diamond formation. These have a high probability of hitting an enemy when there aren't obstacles around.

Her Super ability, Peep, summons a flying drone that can be manually steered into enemies, delivering devastating blows without worrying about the obstacles in its path. Nani's survivability is further enhanced by her Gadget, Return to Sender. This partially protects her from incoming projectiles and converts them into counterattacks, which could be fruitful when there's an open firing in the match.

Additionally, her Star Power, Autofocus, adds extra damage to her Super the further it travels. As such, it ensures that no opponent is safe from her relentless assault in Brawl Stars Timed Detonation modifier.

5) Mortis

Mortis Brawler (Image via Supercell)

Mortis defies expectations with his effectiveness in open maps, providing valuable pressure and disruption in Timed Detonation matches. As a Mythic Brawler, Mortis boasts moderately high health and exceptional mobility with his shovel swings and dashes, which have a higher chance of hitting an enemy when all the objects on the map are destroyed.

While his damage output may be low, his ability to quickly close the gap and harass enemies more than compensates for it. Mortis's Super ability summons a swarm of bats that damage enemies and heal the Brawler, providing him the much-needed defense in this modifier matches.

His Gadget, Survival Shovel, momentarily doubles his reload speed, and his Star Power, Coiled Snake, reduces the time needed to charge his attack bar. Mortis openly fires bullet at his opponent without fearing for the ammunition shortage. This makes him a relentless force in this Brawl Stars Timed Detonation modifier.

In conclusion, mastering the Brawl Stars Timed Detonation modifier requires careful consideration of the Brawlers' unique abilities and playstyles. Whether it's through long-range precision, stealthy maneuvers, or relentless aggression, these top five Brawlers excel in their own distinct ways, ensuring victory on the battlefield.

