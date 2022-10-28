5 best builds for Batgirl in Gotham Knights

Batgirl is one of the best all-around heroes in Gotham Knights, whose skills and abilities come closest to the Dark Knight. She may not be a brawler like Robin, but her skills and weapons can be very effective in dealing with a bunch of enemies at once.

Batgirl has a powerful Tonfa at her disposal, making her a formidable damage dealer to all the big bosses in Gotham Knights. She also possesses Batarangs like Batman, where a ton of excellent elemental damage abilities can be added to Gotham Knights. The Batarangs give Batgirl the edge over the other heroes when dealing damage from range.

Batman Arkham games are known for their skills and ability to unlock features, and Gotham Knights are no exception. Like Batman, Barbara Gordon, A.K.A. Batgirl offers a vast repertoire of customizable options and cool weapons players can unlock for the character. This guide dives into some of the best possible builds for Batgirl that can help you dominate the streets of Gotham City.

Gotham Knights: Batgirl build guide – best abilities, weapons to pick, and more

In Gotham Knights, players can choose to build up Batgirl in many different ways according to their style of play (Image via WB Games)

Batgirl can be built in three ways in Gotham Knights, depending on which skill tree players decide to invest their XP points. These are the Justice, Grit, and Oracle skill trees that transform Batgirl into a DPS, Tank, or Hacker. This feature will walk through each customizable tree and suggest to the readers some of the best abilities picked in each skill tree.

The Justice Tree

Barbara Gordon is the daughter of Gotham City’s most charismatic cop, who served under Batman for many years. She is heavily inspired by the Dark Knight's overall character and skills. Batgirl is the only hero in Gotham Knights who can glide around the city like Batman used to do.

As opposed to Robin, Batgirl is essentially a single-target combat hero who relies heavily on stealth attacks and critical strikes rather than full-fledged hand-to-hand combat. Picking skills and abilities from the Justice Tree allows Batgirl to do that.

The Elite Breakdown skill is a combination of unstoppable lethal strikes (Image via WB Games)

In the Justice Tree, players must opt for the Elite Breakdown skill as this ability not only enhances Batgirl’s defense by 20% but also transforms her into a single target assassin, as the skill allows her to unleash a combination of lethal strikes.

In addition, players must further boost their Batgirl's Elite Breakdown skill by choosing the Piercing Breakdown skill. This ability is an amplified version of Elite Breakdown that enables Batgirl to pierce through armor through uninterruptible lethal strikes.

The Grit Skill Tree

Picking skills from the Grit Skill Tree primarily turns Batgirl into a Tank, ideal for withstanding long encounters during boss fights. The HP Plus skill should be the first on the bucket list. This increases Barbara's health by 40% and requires only one Action Point to unlock it.

The HP Plus skill enhances Batgirl's health by 40% (Image via WB Games)

Once players obtain HP Plus, they must have the Second Wind ability at their disposal. This is one of the best combinations Batgirl could have, as unlocking the Second Wind ability restores Batgirl’s health by 50%. This alone could be critical during long encounters such as Knighthood Challenges and Boss Fights.

Another great skill at Batgirl’s disposal is the Sense of Victory, which grants Batgirl the ability to restore 4% HP every time she takes down an enemy.

Oracle Skill Tree

Under Batman’s servitude, Barbara has picked up many of the Dark Knight’s traits. Some of the skills in the Oracle Skill Tree transform Batgirl into the silent killer that Batman was.

Gotham Knights have a lot of sneaking around to go past enemy lines or avoid alarms. Unlocking the Digital Ghost ability enables Batgirl to walk undetected past sensors and cameras. This skill should be a must in Batgirl’s repertoire as it enables players to speedrun through most of the sensors and alarms in Gotham City. The Digital Ghost can be unlocked by investing two Action Points.

Sneak behind enemies lines undetected to avoid unwanted conflict using the Digital Ghost skill (Image via WB Games)

Once the Digital Ghost skill is unlocked, players must next move forward to unlock the Remote Hacking skill. This skill enables Batgirl to hack various electronic devices, weapons, mines, and more. Players only need to spend one Action Point to unlock Remote Hacking.

For players interested in incurring covert damage from a distance in the streets of Gotham Knights, Shocking Devices is yet another great ability to invest with just one Action Point. Shocking Devices is an excellent skill that targets enemies from a distance by jamming their weapons, enabling Batgirl to go for the kill through her bioelectric element damage.

Based on the above assessment of each skill tree, the following are the best builds for Batgirl from our end.

Gotham Knights: Top 5 Batgirl builds

5)

Momentum Ability 1: Elemental Strike

Elemental Strike Momentum Ability 2: Tonfa Jackhammer

Tonfa Jackhammer Melee: Gold Tonfa

Gold Tonfa Ranged: Gold Batarang

Gold Batarang Suit: Gold Armour

Gold Armour Best pair-up skills: Second Wind, Vigilante Resolve, Unflinching Heavy Strike, and Heavyweight

4)

Momentum Ability 1: Adrenaline Surge

Adrenaline Surge Momentum Ability 2: Batarang Barrage

Batarang Barrage Melee: Gold Tonfa

Gold Tonfa Ranged: Gold Batarang

Gold Batarang Suit: Gold Armour

Gold Armour Best pair-up skills: Elite Breakdown, Piercing Breakdown, Digital Ghost, and Remote Hacking

3)

Momentum Ability 1: Adrenaline Surge

Adrenaline Surge Momentum Ability 2: Tonfa Jackhammer

Tonfa Jackhammer Melee: Gold Tonfa

Gold Tonfa Ranged: Gold Batarang

Gold Batarang Suit: Gold Armor

Gold Armor Best pair-up skills: HP Plus, Second Wind, Unflinching heavy Strike, and Elite Breakdown

2)

Momentum Ability 1: Drone Momentum

Drone Momentum Momentum Ability 2: Batarang Barrage

Batarang Barrage Melee: Gold Tonfa

Gold Tonfa Ranged: Gold Batarang

Gold Batarang Suit: Gold Armor

Gold Armor Best pair-up skills: Digital Ghost, Remote Hacking, Vigilante Resolve, and Shocking Devices

1)

Momentum Ability 1: Elemental Strike

Elemental Strike Momentum Ability 2: Batarang Barrage

Batarang Barrage Melee: Gold Tonfa

Gold Tonfa Ranged: Gold Batarang

Gold Batarang Suit: Gold Armor

Gold Armor Best pair-up skills: Piercing Breakdown, Digital Ghost, Shocking Devices, and Second Wind

