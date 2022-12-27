5 best cards for December's Rage Tournament in Clash Royale

The Rage Tournament is the most recent 1v1 event in Clash Royale. Players can participate for free for a chance to win special perks and a legendary emote. They'll have to construct a strong eight-card tournament deck and triumph in as many encounters as possible to get to the top of the scoreboard and receive unique rewards.

After creating the tournament deck, players can choose any card (from Common to Champion), irrespective of whether the card has been unlocked or not. The players who make it to the top 100 leaderboard will receive a legendary emote and an additional 100,000 gold.

In this article, we will explore the best cards for December's Rage Tournament in Clash Royale.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer.

Goblin Barrel, Mini Pekka, and three other cards for the Rage Tournament in Clash Royale

5) Valkyrie

Cost: 4 Elixir

Due to her ability to deal massive AoE (area of effect) damage to the opponent's ground force, Valkyrie is one of the best Rare cards for the Rage Tournament in Clash Royale. It can be used by players against decks with swarm troops. This card uses an ax to attack the enemy's troops from every angle.

Valkyrie should be sent out alongside support units like Mini Pekka and Mega Knight. It can also be utilized as a Mini Tank card to take on enemy troops and start an assault on their tower. The card also works well with Electro Dragon and Wizard.

4) Mini Pekka

Cost: 4 Elixir

Mini Pekka is one of the most popular single-target mini tanks in the game. It can easily defeat soldiers with a lot of hitpoints and towers when used in conjunction with support troops like the Electro Wizard and Valkyrie. It is one of the strongest cards for the Anger Tournament since the Mini Pekka's speed and attacking power will be increased by the Rage spell.

Unlike most other cards, players won't get this one until they have completed the in-game training. Players can eradicate swarm-troop cards with the use of spell cards like Arrows, Zap, and Fireball, enabling Mini Pekka to get to the opposing tower.

3) Goblin Barrel

Cost: 3 Elixir

One of the best Spell cards in Clash Royale, Goblin Barrel, can be unlocked when players reach Arena 3. It can severely harm the enemy's towers if used properly. As soon as the Goblin Barrel is placed on the battlefield, three goblins with high damage and hitpoints charge at the target.

Goblin Barrel is effective against cards that target buildings such as Ram Rider and Miner. Players should utilize the Goblin Barrel to attack towers as soon as the opponent uses one of their low-elixir counter-attack cards, such as Spirits, Log, or Zap.

2) Mega Knight

Cost: 7 Elixir

Due to its splash damage, the Mega Knight is one of the most loved cards in Clash Royale and can quickly dispatch hordes of enemy soldiers. Players can use Mega Knight to prevent their opponent's cards from pushing.

With the help of support cards like Minion Horde and Inferno Dragon, Mega Knight can be shielded against invading air cards. The enemy's ground troop push can be efficiently neutralized by Mega Knight's splash damage. When utilizing Mega Knight, players should send out units like Wizard, Valkyrie, and Electro Wizard to offer assistance.

1) Electro Wizard

Cost: 4 Elixir

Electro Wizard is one of the best splash damage anti-air troop cards in Clash Royale and can be obtained by players once they reach Arena 8. It is a multi-target unit with great damage power and the capacity to slow down an opponent's troops, making him a potent counter to high-damage cards in the Rage Tournament.

Electro Wizard can protect friendlies like Valkyrie and Mega Knight from single-target cards like Inferno Dragon, Mighty Miner, and Inferno Tower. The Rage Tournament allows players to use the aforementioned combos because they pair well with Hog Rider and Wizard.

