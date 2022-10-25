5 best cards from the FIFA 23 Max 87 OVR Hero SBC

EA Sports recently released the Max 87 OVR Hero SBC, and the requirements have left the FIFA 23 community surprised and impressed. The SBC requires an 85-rated squad with a Team of the Week card to complete, costing around 70,000 FUT coins. This is incredibly well-priced compared to the Max 86 OVR Base Icon SBC released last week, and fans are eager to test their luck with this Hero pack.

Although the pack consists of some really cool and overpowered cards, there are also a lot of Heroes who fall below the price threshold of the SBC. With such a wide variety of special items available, fans will be curious to know who the best possible pulls in this SBC pack are.

These incredible FUT Hero cards can be obtained from the Max 87 OVR Hero SBC in FIFA 23

1) Yaya Toure

This comes as no surprise to anyone familiar with FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, as Yaya Toure is amongst the most overpowered and coveted midfielders in the entire game. He has been newly added to the Hero roster of FIFA 23 and has already cemented his position as a meta player, earning himself a spot in the teams of most professional players.

He is by far the most expensive card available in the Hero SBC, with a market price of over 1.3 million FUT coins. Toure has an overall rating of 87, with incredibly well-rounded stats across the board. He also possesses the lengthy acceleration style, making him an absolute menace for an opponent to deal with in the midfield.

2) Claudio Marchisio

Similar to Yaya Toure, Claudio Marchisio is a recent addition to the Hero roster and is also a favorite amongst FUT veterans and professional players due to his versatility. The Italian maestro is an absolute powerhouse in the midfield and comes with formidable attributes that reflect his performances and abilities during his playing days.

Marchisio costs over 650,000 FUT coins in the FIFA 23 transfer market and is the second most expensive card available in the SBC pack. He is a part of the esteemed 'Gullit Gang,' as he possesses stats that are over 80 in all six key areas.

Marchisio's excellent box-to-box qualities make him an elite-tier midfielder in FIFA 23 and earn him a spot on this list.

3) Ivan Cordoba

Ivan Cordoba was amongst the most overpowered FUT Hero cards in FIFA 22 and has retained his abilities in FIFA 23 as well. Despite not being as expensive as he was in the previous title, Cordoba is still incredibly viable in-game. With Serie A being a popular choice for squad building in FUT, he will prove to be an amazing addition to any side.

Cordoba has a price of over 300,000 FUT coins in the transfer market. Despite being rather short for a centre-back, Cordoba does not let his height affect his performances, as he boasts some incredible attributes (especially pace and defense). He possesses the controlled acceleration type, which is a deviation from the lengthy meta, but his pace definitely makes up for it.

4) Sidney Govou

Prior to the release of the game, Sidney Govou was among the most hyped and anticipated new additions to the FUT Hero roster. Despite being only 86 rated overall, the Frenchman has some incredible stats for an attacker.

Govou has a price of over 300,000 FUT coins in the FIFA 23 transfer market. His card possesses 89 pace, 89 shooting, and 88 dribbling, making him extremely effective in-game despite not belonging to the lengthy acceleration meta. He is also very useful for squad building purposes, as he is a French Hero from Ligue 1 and gives bonus chemistry points to his peers.

5) Park Ji Sung

This inclusion in the list will come as a surprise to some, as there are several cards that are more expensive than Park Ji Sung in the FIFA 23 transfer market. However, the South Korean legend has abilities that aren't obvious from an initial glance at his attributes.

The former Manchester United player is among the most versatile Hero cards in the game. Despite not having the alternate position of a central midfielder, this is where he excels. His box-to-box abilities are reflective of his spectacular performances in real life that have earned him the nickname of 'Three Lung Park.' He possesses well-rounded stats on his card and costs over 150,000 FUT coins in the market.

