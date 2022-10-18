EA Sports has released the first set of Icon SBCs in FIFA 23, including a Max 86 Base Icon upgrade SBC. This has created quite a stir in the community, with fans wondering whether it is worth investing their coins and club assets into such expensive and demanding challenges for untradable rewards in return.

With the Base Icon Upgrade SBC costing over 140,000 FUT coins to complete and offering a base icon with a maximum overall rating of 86 in return, gamers are curious about what the SBC's best possible outcome can be.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Best FIFA 23 Base Icons available in the Max 86 Base Icon Upgrade SBC

1) Patrick Vieira

Patrick Vieira has notoriously been an elite-tier midfielder in FIFA since the inception of Legend cards, even before these versions were rebranded as Icons.

He has all the attributes required to be an absolute beast in the current iteration of the game as well, and while he might not be as impressive as his other versions, he is undoubtedly the best possible pull from the Max 86 base Icon Upgrade SBC.

Base Patrick Vieira has a value of over one million FUT coins, which is exponentially greater than the cost of completing the SBC. With 81 pace, 86 defending, and 89 physicality, as well as coming under the lengthy-acceleration type by default, it is not hard to see why he is the best possible card available in the Max 86 Base Icon Upgrade SBC in FIFA 23.

2) Ruud Gullit

While Ruud Gullit's base item is a far cry from his other versions, the Dutch beast is still a massive deal in FIFA 23.

The footballer's name is synonymous with FUT, as he has historically been among the best cards in the series across its various iterations. Although the base version does not possess stats as impressive as those displayed by his Mid and Prime variations, he is still overpowered in-game.

Base Ruud Gullit has a value of over 850,000 FUT coins on the FIFA 23 transfer market, making him the second most expensive player available to be packed from the Max 86 Base Icon Upgrade SBC. He can be converted to the lengthy-acceleration type with the right chemstyle, and he possesses the signature in-game Gullit physique that sets him apart from his peers.

3) Rio Ferdinand

While he may not be amongst the most expensive cards available in the pack, Rio Ferdinand is definitely one of the best in-game. He costs over 300,000 FUT coins in FIFA 23, and is an incredible center-back with the stats to match his price tag.

Base Rio is better in-game than his Mid version, making him the best variant of Rio Ferdinand currently available in the game. He is notorious for being broken in FIFA, and this trend will continue in FIFA 23 as well. Not only does he belong to the lengthy-acceleration type, he also has incredible pace, defense, and physical stats, making him the complete defender in-game.

4) Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney was introduced as an FUT Icon in FIFA 22, and the hype surrounding the card has apparently carried over to FIFA 23 as well. He is the third most expensive footballer that can be obtained from the Max 86 Base Icon Upgrade SBC, with a cost of over 500,000 FUT coins.

Wayne Rooney possesses attributes that accurately reflect his playing career, with lethal shooting, passing, and physical stats. His impressive strength attributes ensure that he can be converted to the lengthy-acceleration type with the right chemistry style, making him unstoppable in-game.

5) Laurent Blanc

This is probably an unexpected entry on this list. Laurent Blanc is not among the most expensive cards available in the Max 86 Base Icon Upgrade SBC, and his change in position seems rather unappealing as well.

However, the devil is in the details, as Base Blanc is one of the most remarkable and overpowered midfielders in the history of the franchise.

Base Blanc has everything it takes to be an incredible defensive midfielder in FUT. He has the pace, dribbling, and in-game build to bully and dispossess any attacker with ease. He fetches a hefty price in the FUT transfer market, costing over 350,000 FUT coins.

