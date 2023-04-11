5 best charms in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Resident Evil 4 Remake brings a riveting experience to fans and newcomers in this survival horror franchise. While it doesn't stray away from the original game, it offers some new features to help players defeat a myriad of infected enemies and bosses. Charms are one such new addition to the revered remake. These trinkets offer a small percentage of boosts in certain aspects like lowering the cost of repairs, enhancing melee critical hit rate, and so on.

Players have the ability to equip three charms and each of these can be acquired by spending tokens at the token vending machine in the vicinity of myriad shooting ranges in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Striker Legendary and four other great charms in Resident Evil 4 Remake

1) Illuminados Emblem Epic

The Illuminados Emblem of Epic rarity is one of the best charms in the Resident Evil 4 Remake. It boosts Leon’s melee critical hit rate by 20% which is a significant increase. Players must try to conserve ammo in the game and use the myriad knives in Resident Evil 4 Remake to defeat weaker enemies.

This charm jives well with such a playstyle and enables players to get rid of weaker enemies without resorting to guns. In some instances, a knife attack can result in an instant kill. While there are a vast variety of guns later in the game, knives are ideal for inflicting some quick damage on isolated enemies.

2) Striker Legendary

It is sometimes wise to avoid encounters and run away from formidable enemies in Resident Evil 4 Remake. Those inclined to adopt this strategy can rely on the Striker Legendary charm. This legendary trinket enhances Leon’s movement speed significantly (by 8%).

While it may seem like a small boost, it is sufficient to enable players to escape sticky situations and evade foes with slower movements and attack patterns. Furthermore, this charm is a lifesaver when you run out of ammo amidst a tense encounter wherein the only choice is to flee the battle.

3) Merchant Epic

The Merchant charm of Epic rarity is essential for all players aiming to upgrade their weapons. This charm offers a 5% reduction in upgrade costs. An added advantage of this charm is that players have no need to keep it equipped on Leon’s Attache Case as one can equip it when approaching the Merchant for some transaction.

Although the upgrades are cheaper in the early parts of Resident Evil 4 Remake, acquiring higher tiers of enhancements costs a lot of money. The Merchant charm is therefore a necessity to save heaps of cash in the long run. Players can refer to this guide on how to earn money faster.

4) Ashley Graham Epic

Resident Evil 4 Remake continues the series’ tradition of offering green, yellow, and red herbs. While one can resort to the trusty first aid spray, they are bound to run into situations wherein they only have green herbs. The Ashley Graham charm boosts the health restoration effectiveness of green herbs by a whopping 50%.

This is yet another charm players can proactively plan to use in safe areas rather than equipping it during combat. This enables conserving first aid sprays that are better used in the heat of combat. Those with no yellow or red herbs left to combine with green herbs should not hesitate to consume the lattermost with this charm equipped.

5) Leon w/ Handgun Rare

This game offers various types of knives and a majority of them are destructible and break down after certain uses. Players inclined to find an unbreakable knife can peruse this guide on how to obtain the Primal Knife in Resident Evil 4 Remake. Leon w/ Handgun charm provides a cost reduction of 30% in mending the knives.

This charm works well in tandem with the Illuminados Emblem charm mentioned earlier on this list. Players will be able to deal significant damage using that charm and get the knives repaired at a lower cost, thereby saving a lot of Pesetas, the in-game currency.

Players are free to choose their own charms and experiment with each of them and stick to the combinations that work well according to the situation at hand. They can delve into the details of charms by exploring this comprehensive article on all Attache Case charms in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

