5 best Clash of Clans Dragon Festival event items to get

The Clash of Clans Dragon Festival event is in full swing as part of the Lunar New Year celebration. As this Chinese Year's zodiac sign is the dragon, the event is themed around the same. It features Dragon Pinata — which generates Clash of Clans Red Envelopes, an event-exclusive currency — in the Home Village. Also, you can loot it from enemy bases by performing multiplayer attacks.

Collecting these envelopes moves you forward in the event's reward track, yielding rewards, including time-limited troops and another event-exclusive currency, Dragon Medals. The medals are used to purchase various exclusives available at the Home Village's Trader Shop, such as a new Archer Queen Equipment and Grand Warden skin.

The Clash of Clans Dragon Festival offers countless items that can leave you confused about which ones to acquire. As such, this article has listed the five best items offered during the event that you shouldn't miss out on.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's view.

5 best items you shouldn't miss out on in the Clash of Clans Dragon Festival event

1) Azure Dragon

The event-exclusive unit, Azure Dragon, is one of the best Clash of Clans Dragon Festival event items. Since 2024's Chinese Calendar's zodiac sign is the dragon, Supercell has released it as the time-limited troop in the title. You must collect over 3,000 Red Envelopes to obtain this troop from the Clash of Clans Dragon Festival event's reward track.

The Azure Dragon is stronger than Electro Dragons, owing to its higher HP count and lower training time. Moreover, like the latter, the former can attack multiple targets in a row.

2) Firecracker

Firecracker is another event-exclusive troop in the Clash of Clans Dragon Festival event available in the event's reward track. She is skilled with pelting fulminations, which deal decent damage to multiple targets. However, while doing so, her attack's recoil pushes her backward slightly.

Firecracker has a low training time, high movement speed, and can perform ground as well as air attacks. You have to collect 1,000 Red Envelopes to obtain the troop from the event's reward track.

3) Frozen Arrow

The Clash of Clans Dragon Festival has introduced a new Hero Equipment named Frozen Arrow. This is one of the best items the event has brought, and you need 3,100 Dragon Medals to acquire it.

The equipment delivers a passive ability to the Archer Queen, allowing her to slow down her targets. Its slow-down duration is 0.75 seconds, and the item also increases the queen's DPS by 35.

4) Dragon Warden skin

As its name suggests, Dragon Warden is a dragon-themed Grand Warden skin. A legendary collectible, this item has an azure color scheme and features an oyster with a pearl instead of a book in the Warden's hand.

The skin is available in the Trader Shop and costs 4,650 Dragon Medals. Due to its high price, players without the Event Pass won't be able to acquire it, as they can only collect 3,100 Dragon Medals.

Players with the Event Pass, on the other hand, can gather over 5,000 Dragon Medals. Even after purchasing the skin, they are like to have a handful of medals left. Keeping this in mind, they should consider purchasing the Frozen Arrow equipment instead of the skin, as the former is more useful.

5) Event souvenir

After purchasing the aforementioned Clash of Clans Dragon Festival event items, you can go for any of the event souvenirs, such as Lucky Anchor and Crab at Home. Also, covering the event's reward track by collecting Red Envelopes yields souvenirs, such as a Baby Dragon statue and a Dragon Pinata.

Lucky Anchor and Crab at Home, available in the Trader Shop, are priced at 1,025 Dragon Medals. This Clash of Clans Dragon Festival's other two souvenirs, the Baby Dragon statue and the Dragon Pinata, require 7,000 and 16,000 Red Envelopes to get, respectively.

Check out other guides on Clash of Clans:

3-star the Yas! Sleigh, Queen! challenge || Top 5 mistakes to avoid || 3-star the Lunar New Year challenge