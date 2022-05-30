5 best co-op titles on Xbox Game Pass

Modern gaming has evolved so that most gamers can play with others across the globe without relocating physically. The joys of multiplayer action, however great they may be, somewhat pale in comparison to someone sitting beside you for a co-op session.

The camaraderie and jokes shared as you face challenges together is a wholesome feeling and expand the gaming experience considerably. The next challenge for users lucky enough to have someone to engage in co-op play regularly is finding decent titles to explore together.

Fortunately, the Xbox Game Pass provides a one-stop solution. With hundreds of titles available for an affordable subscription, it provides access to excellent co-op games for 2-4 people.

The subscription offers titles from diverse genres, and there is something for everyone.

Explore these co-op titles on Xbox Game Pass

5) It Takes 2

Designed for couples, this adorable co-op game is excellent for those looking to share some game-time with their significant other. The story follows parents May and Cody, who get turned into pint-sized versions of themselves by their son upon hearing they will get a divorce.

Their journey to get back to their original sizes has them put aside their differences and work together to overcome obstacles. The 10+ hours of gameplay are filled with brilliant and imaginative scenarios where both gamers perform specific tasks in a coordinated manner to progress.

Each character also gets interesting and bizarre gadgets and skills that help them in their treacherous co-op journey.

The developers have filled so much magical interactivity into every corner of the title that you will constantly encounter something witty or cute if you explore. This ensures that no curious action goes unrewarded.

Infinite lives and extremely generous checkpoints encourage you to experiment with different approaches. You will be left with fond memories and cherished moments at the end of a magical co-op ride.

4) Gears of War 5

The Gears franchise has always been rooted in co-op gameplay, and the initial titles played a considerable role in popularising this genre. Gears 5 imbibes the basic cover-based shooter formula and betters it with precise gunplay and gorgeous graphics.

The storyline is pretty good and can be played alone, but it is better with pals. New co-op modes are available such as Versus and Horde, and the game offers a 3-party split-screen while managing to provide a steady 30 FPS performance, which is pretty impressive.

There are multiple classes to specialize in, such as the tank, engineer, or scout, each having its loadouts and playstyle, and you can freely swap between classes on the death screen.

Gears of War 5 encourages you to play with the same group of people as the bonuses stack, so the longer you play together as a squad, the more likely you are to earn honor and boost your progress.

If it's a fun, arcadey shoot-em-up experience that is desired by your crew, then look no further. Gears of War 5 is perfect for you.

3) The Ascent

Every so often, the very trailer of a game and how it looks makes people excited to get their hands on it. This Diablo-style, twin-stick shooter is one of those few.

Set in a cyberpunk universe, this co-op RPG puts players in the shoes of underworld mercenaries taking on a mighty evil corporation as society crumbles around them.

Though completely playable alone, The Ascent allows for up to four users locally and online co-op and is great fun as you shoot up hordes of enemies, which grow progressively tricky. The high-intensity pace and explosive action never ensure a dull moment.

The gameplay takes place both underground and on the surface of a colossal megacity.

Each locale and district is pretty distinct, and the high level of detail in the environment is a testament to the developers. Ray tracing ensures that the flashy cyberpunk aesthetic is visually immersive and accurate. The graphics are a treat to behold and look sharp even when the camera closes up for conversations with NPCs

With a wide variety of weapons and gadgets available, the game encourages you to carry multiple weapons to handle different kinds of especially problematic enemies. Though plagued with many bugs on release, the co-op has been worked on and is significantly better for squads looking to shoot up a cyberpunk world.

2) Minecraft

This title needs no introduction and is a mecca for many young gamers as they start their gaming journey. The simplicity of how everything plays out, combined with the infinite combination of things that can be done, is the USP of this fan favorite.

Though the graphics look 8-bit style and cartoonish, the survival mode is pretty challenging and requires users to have a considerable understanding of how the world interacts. Any survival mode is always more fun with friends, and Minecraft is no exception.

With thousands of servers offering where the journey can be shared online, the co-op mode available in this classic is often overshadowed.

Most fans of this classic aren't even aware that any single-player experience can be shared with others on the same local network with a simple click of a button. Sharing a space with friends and facing the world's dangers make for an incredible cooperative experience.

The game is available on the Xbox Game Pass, making it more attractive to many players, all seeking the freedom to create their paths and write their own stories.

1) A Way Out

Considered by many as the epitome of co-op games currently available, A Way Out is a title that mandates you to play it with someone. There is no single-player and no way you can complete the game yourself.

It is designed to be a two-player experience from the ground up and manages to execute it flawlessly.

You can play as one of two jailbirds, Leo, the brash loose cannon, or Vincent, the cool-headed strategist. Each of their unique styles results in different forms of conversations with NPCs as the game progresses and is quite fun to compare.

Each character would want to do the mission differently, and agreeing with your real-life partner in crime is always a fun exercise. These levels will have both of you execute tasks simultaneously or one by one as you communicate and coordinate your actions.

There is considerable variation in the style of each level, and it is different enough to keep gamers entertained.

Though the story seems cliched, the twist at the end is gut-wrenching and makes A Way Out an emotionally appealing story and a genuinely cooperative experience.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

