5 best cookies to use in Cookie Run Kingdom Legend of the Red Dragon update

Thanks to the release of new updates, Cookie Run Kingdom players frequently get to enjoy new content in the popular gacha title. The developers introduced two new Cookies in a recent patch, a special episode, and interesting game mechanics. The action RPG released the Pitaya Dragon and Royal Margarine Cookies along with a new special episode, Legend of the Red Dragon.

As such, Cookie Run Kingdom features over 90 playable characters, with players having to make a team of five Cookies with unique abilities. Every Cookie belongs to one of these categories: Ambush, Bomber, Charge, Defense, Healing, Magic, Ranged, and Support. Fans can choose from this sizable catalog to complete the Legend of the Red Dragon episode. The article lists out some of the best Cookies to play in the Legend of the Red Dragon update.

Pure Vanilla and the four best Cookie Run Kingdom Cookies in the latest update

1) Pure Vanilla Cookie

This ancient Cookie stands at the rear position in battles and is capable of healing allies in Cookie Run Kingdom. Pure Vanilla Cookie boasts a base HP of 3410, attack of 527, and defense of 960. His skill, Love and Peace, has a cooldown period of 15 seconds. Using his Vanilla Orchid Staff, he heals 99.4% of ATK and absorbs 20.0% of max HP for 3.0 seconds.

Pure Vanilla Cookie is the former king and founder of the Vanilla Kingdom. The healing Cookie refills his allies' HP and creates a shield that absorbs damage they take. However, the damage absorption depends on the health of the Cookie that receives the shield. Essentially, a Cookie with high HP absorbs more damage, while a low HP Cookie absorbs less damage in Cookie Run Kingdom.

2) Sorbet Shark Cookie

Sorbet Shark is an Epic rarity Cookie that can ambush enemies in Cookie Run Kingdom. They take the middle position with the base stat of 2151 HP, 1028 attack, and 1137 defense. Their skill Shark Splash transforms the Cookie into a shark to deliver a surprise attack on enemies at the front. This area damage attack deals more damage to the two enemies that have the highest HP in Cookie Run Kingdom.

Sorbet Shark Cookie's skill has a cooldown period of 17 seconds and deals 128.1% single-hit damage. While attacking Cookie enemies, it deals 18% damage to the enemy's max HP. Additionally, the skill deals 378% of the enemy's Max HP when attacking other enemies.

3) Frost Queen Cookie

Frost Queen is a Legendary Cookie belonging to the Magic class. Frost Queen Cookie is placed in the Middle position in Cookie Run Kingdom. It has a base stat of 2391 HP, 1418 attack, and 1187 defense. Her skill, Freezing Squall, casts ice wind with magical power. This freezes enemies and deals damage while afflicting them with the Frost debuff. As a result, the enemies' cooldown periods are paused and they take additional damage when thawed.

Frost Queen skill freezes enemies for two seconds, dealing single-hit damage of 67.8% and 271.2% damage after the enemy freezes. Additionally, the attack speed of enemies hit by Freezing Squall is reduced by 10%. Finally, they receive increased Freeze damage of 140% for 20 seconds.

4) Hollyberry Cookie

This Defense Cookie is one of the best defensive options in Cookie Run Kingdom. Hollyberry Cookie has a base stat of 6349 HP, 537 Attack, and 2692 defense, with her skill, Oath on the Shield, having a cooldown period of 18 seconds.

This skill allows her to absorb damage that her allies receive, excluding indirect and continuous ones. It deals 185.5% single-hit damage, which increases by 2.53% per level. Additionally, she absorbs 20% of damage from allies for nine seconds. As such, Hollyberry Cookie is one of the most-used front Cookies in the game.

5) Dark Cacao Cookie

Dark Cacao Cookie is a charge-type Cookie, attacking from the front position in Cookie Run Kingdom. The Ancient Cookie has a base stat of 5624 HP, 955 attack, and 1709 defense. The founder and king of the Dark Cacao Kingdom is a damage dealer Cookie. The Cookie's skill, "Solemn Judgement," has a cooldown period of 16 seconds. While using this skill, he attacks with Grapejam Chocoblade, inflicting damage to all enemies within range.

Solemn Judgement reduces enemies' attack and defense while dealing Injury and Zap. The attack deals first-hit damage of 46.9% and second-hit damage of 265.8%. It debuffs enemies' defense by 15% and attacks by 10.8% for nine seconds. Additionally, the skill inflicts Injury, diminishing enemies' Max HP by 12.5% for 30 seconds. The enemy takes 3% damage every second from Zap in Cookie Run Kingdom for nine seconds.

Poll : 0 votes