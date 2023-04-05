5 best counters to Cassiopeia midlane in League of Legends season 13

Cassiopeia is one of the most picked and hyper-scaling mages in the entirety of League of Legends, as she can absolutely 1v9 games on her own when played by someone who has a good grasp of her kit. Cassiopeia is the only League of Legends champion to have a six-item slot in her kit. She is undoubtedly a strong champion who brings strong scaling, CC, and good team fight potential, allowing her to transition to various team compositions.

With that in mind, this article will help players by presenting the five best counters to Cassiopeia midlane in League of Legends season 13.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Anivia, Akshan, and three other champions who are good counters to Cassiopeia midlane in League of Legends season 13

1) Anivia

Anivia is somewhat of an equally scaling mage as Cassiopeia who brings even more CC and Terran control with her kit (Image via Riot Games)

The top addition to this list is Anivia, who is one of the best counters to Cassiopeia midlane in League of Legends season 13 while also having the capability to match her in terms of CC and scaling, and is considerably underrated as well.

Anivia has been one of the strongest midlane champions since the dawn of League of Legends season 13 due to multiple reasons. But the major reason is her being able to utilize Rod of Ages and Archangel's Staff as her core items, along with Kassadin being nerfed.

Anivia is primarily a long-range mage who can poke Cassiopeia quite harshly during the laning phase and is somewhat oppressive when played correctly. The kit also allows her to complement this playstyle as her W (Crystallize) may secure the laning phase by thwarting opposing players' ganks.

Additionally, she scales as hard as Cassiopeia does, and considering she's one of the best control mages, Anivia can fit into even more variety of team compositions than her, which makes her such a great counter.

2) Akshan

Akshan is one of the best lane bullies in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)

The second addition to this list is Akshan as he is one of the best counters to Cassiopeia midlane in League of Legends due to his kit allowing him to act as one of the best lane bullies against her.

Akshan is one of the most infamous lane bullies. When played under the right hands, he can absolutely cause carnage and havoc throughout the entirety of the map by influencing other lanes.

His Q (Avengerang) is a very good poking ability. If the boomerang ends up hitting an enemy, its range increases. Additionally, his E (Heroic Swing) provides great mobility, which can either be used to capitalize on mistakes from enemies, evade ganks, or even dodge Cassiopeia's R (Petrifying Gaze).

Overall, his kit allows players to snowball quite hard by punishing Cassiopeia during the early-mid game. Additionally, his W (Going Rogue) is one of the most overpowered abilities in situations where he isn't targeted by the enemy team during crucial skirmishes and teamfights.

3) Zoe

Zoe is one of the most fun ranged-mage picks who can punish Cassiopeia quite well (Image via Riot Games)

The third addition to this list is Zoe, one of the best counters to Cassiopeia midlane in League of Legends season 13. She has some of the best outplay potential amongst all the aforementioned picks on this list.

Zoe is one of the best mid-game midlane champions who spikes quite hard after her two-item power spike. And while she might not be overall as strong of a pick as Cassiopeia, she does possess the capabilities to act as her counter, especially when used by skilled players.

The major downside of playing Zoe is that she is a very skill-expressing champion, which is why her pick rate is mostly high in the high-elo, as the players from that stage are skilled enough to utilize her kit.

Zoe's E (Sleepy Trouble Bubble) and Q (Paddle Star!) are her bread-and-butter abilities that can absolutely break Cassiopeia's ankles as long as the player is skilled enough to understand her kit well. Additionally, her Q can also be used to dodge Cassiopeia's R (Petrifying Gaze).

4) Vel'Koz

Like Zoe, Velkoz too is one of the most skill-expression-based champions (Image via Riot Games)

The fourth addition to this is Vel'Koz, one of the best counters to Cassiopeia midlane in League of Legends season 13. Like Zoe, he is also one of the best skill-expression-based picks here.

One of the major reasons why Vel'Koz is a good counter to Cassiopeia in League of Legends season 13 is due to his sheer auto-attack range advantage as he can throw her into oblivion when used by a skilled player.

Considering his range advantage, he has some of the best poking and zoning capabilities, which can be quite useful, especially during objective fights and skirmishes. His R (Life From Disintegration Ray) when used at a suitable angle and range, can oftentimes end up being a game changer thanks to his true damage.

Overall, his kit entirely counters Cassiopeia, with the only downside being that he can be a difficult champion to master. As long as one is willing enough to learn the basics of his kit, they can rest assured of his performance.

5) Ekko

Ekko is one of the few assassin-mage who can truly one-shot Cassiopeia, when played well (Image via Riot Games)

The fifth and final addition to this list is Ekko, one of the best counters to Cassiopeia midlane in League of Legends season 13. He is one of the few assassin-mages who has the capability to one-shot her, under adequate circumstances.

While he may not be a longer-range League of Legends mage who can poke Cassiopeia out continuously, his insane burst damage allows him to act as a menace due to his tendency to get on top of her and the potential to dodge her R (Petrifying Gaze).

Additionally, Ekko is infamous for being a mid-late game beast who can often burst down tanks in seconds when building optimally, which is why Cassiopeia's glass canon build can be punished quite harshly by him.

On top of that, he is also a good roaming League of Legends champion capable of out-roaming Cassiopeia well and influencing other lanes more, causing much more impact than her.

