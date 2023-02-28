5 best counters to Fiora in League of Legends season 13

Fiora may be over a decade old, but she is still one of the most formidable toplane champions in League of Legends season 13. For several seasons, she is one of the strongest, if not the best, toplane champions, terrifying practically every opponent when in the hands of a talented player.

Originally intended to be a counter-pick champion, Fiora has become one of the most overpowered toplane champions over the past few seasons. She is gradually morphing into the strongest blind pickable toplane champion.

Fiora is even capable of reversing the tide of some of the most disadvantageous fights, making her one of the most despised League of Legends picks, with a high ban rate each season.

Fiora is a high-mobility, high-damage dealer who excels at one-on-one combat and split-pushing, making her a popular top lane pick. Her dominance in League of Legends professional play and high elo ranked solo/duo has persisted in season 13.

Fiora's passive ability (Duelist's Dancing) causes her to disclose an opponent champion's vital. If she strikes it, she heals health and increases movement speed, which works nicely with her R. Her ultimate ability, R (Grand Challenge), provides additional healing when she hits all the four vitals of her victim.

Fiora is a popular choice for League of Legends players who love high-risk, high-reward gameplay. She needs a deft touch to master. However, in the hands of an experienced player, she can control the top lane and snowball into a terrifying force that is often impossible to stop.

With that in mind, this article lists the five best Fiora counters in League of Legends season 13.

Malphite, Warwick, and 3 other good counters to Fiora in League of Legends season 13

Fiora's biggest flaw is that she is one of the highest skill-ceiling champions, making her difficult to master completely in League of Legends season 13. Hence, unless one is up against a genuine OTP (One Trick Player), there is a lot of potential to penalize the opponent because they may not be using her kit properly.

1) Illaoi

Like Fiora, Illaoi has a high skill ceiling when it comes to truly mastering her kit (Image via Riot Games)

Illaoi can effectively oppose Fiora in League of Legends season 13. While she may not have as high a skill ceiling as Fiora, learning Illaoi is no simple endeavor. She is a fairly difficult champion, and landing her E (Test of Spirit) against excellent opponents is quite difficult.

Fiora is noted for her ability to do massive damage with her kit, making it difficult for many League of Legends champions to trade with her properly. Illaoi's arsenal, on the other hand, is perfectly adapted to dealing with Fiora's weaknesses. Her Q (Tentacle Smash) helps her effortlessly clear out waves of minions while also doing considerable damage to Fiora.

Moreover, Illaoi's ultimate, R (Leap of Faith), may be utilized to draw Fiora in and deliver severe damage while interfering with her ability to dash across the map, owing to her tentacles.

Lastly, Illaoi's passive ability (Prophet of an Elder God) helps her replenish health swiftly in combat, making it harder for Fiora to wear her down over time.

For these reasons, Illaoi is a viable toplane pick versus Fiora in League of Legends season 13. To have a greater overall success rate in landing her E (Test of Spirit), players are encouraged to always spawn two to three tentacles before accepting a hefty trade.

2) Warwick

Warwick is one of the few champions who can best Fiora when it comes to a straight-up 1v1 duel (Image via Riot Games)

Warwick may surprise some players when it comes to how well he can counter Fiora in League of Legends season 13.

While Fiora has long been recognized as the dueling queen on toplane, Warwick has steadily risen through the rankings since season 12, with the playerbase slowly discovering his ludicrous ability to outduel her.

For starters, Warwick's Q (Jaws of the Beast) allows him to heal himself while inflicting damage, making trading with him tough. Moreover, Warwick's W (Blood Hunt) increases his mobility and attack speed, making it simpler for him to chase and kill Fiora.

Warwick's E (Primal Houl) also allows him to stack damage reduction against surrounding League of Legends adversaries, making trading with him even more difficult.

Lastly, Warwick's ultimate R (Infinite Duress) can temporarily paralyze Fiora, stopping her from utilizing her abilities and letting him deliver massive damage while simultaneously outhealing her.

Overall, Warwick's kit makes him a good counter pick for Fiora in League of Legends season 13's toplane. He should be considered by players hoping to gain an advantage in this matchup.

3) Malphite

Malphite is arguably the most famous counter pick to Fiora (Image via Riot Games)

Malphite has made a great comeback in this season's meta, thanks to his buffs in patch 13.4. These buffs have made him a great counter pick for Fiora in League of Legends season 13.

Fiora depends largely on her fighting and split-pushing capabilities, but Malphite's arsenal includes several tools to cripple her. Malphite's passive (Granite Shield) gives him substantial armor, making him inherently tanky and able to withstand Fiora's physical damage.

Moreover, Malphite's Q (Seismic Shard) can delay Fiora and diminish her attack speed, restricting her ability to land hits and heal from her passive.

In League of Legends season 13, Malphite's ultimate R (Unstoppable Force) can also interrupt Fiora's vital combinations and dominance, allowing him to set up for his allies and dominate the Summoner's Rift.

While Fiora's W (Riposte) may still outplay Malphite, a good player can use his abilities and passive, as well as their decision-making abilities, to successfully counter her playstyle and dominate this toplane matchup.

4) Darius

Like Warwick, Darius is one of the few champions capable of besting Fiora when played correctly (Image via Riot Games)

Darius is another viable counter to Fiora in League of Legends season 13. However, his success relies on the skill set of the opposing player. If the opponent is component enough, it may turn this matchup from challenging to unbearable.

Darius is considered a counter pick for Fiora because of his ability to reprimand her for attempting to confront him in close combat. His kit lets him efficiently trade with Fiora, thanks to his Q (Decimate), which delivers tremendous damage in a large area, and his W (Crippling Strike), which slows her down and decreases her damage.

Darius' E (Apprehend) can also pull Fiora towards him, keeping her from fleeing and letting him unleash his full combination. Additionally, his ultimate, R (Noxian Guillotine), does true damage dependent on the target's missing health. This makes it an excellent counter to Fiora's ultimate, R (Grand Challenge), which offers her significant healing dependent on the damage delivered by her ultimate.

Darius' ability to bully Fiora in the lane, prevent her from escaping, and negate her healing makes him a difficult opponent for her on the toplane in League of Legends season 13.

5) Akshan

When played correctly, Akshan is one of the most oppressive toplane bullies in League of Legends season 13 (Image via Riot Games)

Akshan has quickly emerged as a counter pick for Fiora in League of Legends season 13. The champion is well-known for being a very oppressive lane bully. He is one of the most oppressive lane bullies in the game and can be unstoppable in the hands of a skilled player.

Akshan is a mobile marksman who excels in skirmishes and can outmaneuver Fiora's arsenal. One of his biggest advantages versus Fiora is his ability to harass her with his Q (Avengrang) and auto attacks anytime she is in melee range to farm or trade.

Akshan's passive (Dirty Fighting) lets him instantly restore fallen companions and gain additional gold upon killing League of Legends adversaries who have recently slain his teammates. Furthermore, his ultimate R (Comeuppance) allows him to chase down and kill opposing champions, making him a significant asset in team fights.

Akshan's abilities require precise positioning and timing. This makes him a high-risk, high-reward champion who rewards expertise.

Akshan's kit is also meant to give players with alternative playstyles multiple options. He can be played as a typical League of Legends marksman or a roaming assassin. This means that even if one finds themselves trailing Fiora in some scenarios, they can always roam and disrupt other lanes.

Overall, Akshan is an under-appreciated and effective counter pick for Fiora in League of Legends. Furthermore, due to his low ban and pick rate, players can devote more time to mastering his general gameplay and kit.

