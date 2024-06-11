5 best dagger builds in Elden Ring to prepare for Shadow of the Erdtree

Dagger builds in Elden Ring are very popular because of the weapons' fast-hitting movesets. Moreover, when powerstancing daggers, players can easily shred through the HP of most enemies considering the right conditions are in place. The arrival of Shadow of the Erdtree will add new weapons and enemies to the game. The meta will thus change and more builds will emerge.

However, you're going to need a solid build to navigate the Land of Shadow before you can get your hands on all the new things it has to offer. So here are five of the best dagger builds in Elden Ring to prepare for Shadow of the Erdtree.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

What are the best dagger builds in Elden Ring before Shadow of the Erdtree?

Here are some of the best dagger builds in Elden Ring that you should try out before the Shadow of Erdtree update:

1) Frost Fire Daggers

Erdsteel Daggers are some of the best in the game (Image via FromSoftware || YouTube/ChaseTheBro)

Attribute Stat Value Vigor 31 Mind 20 Endurance 20 Strength 24 Dexterity 24 Intelligence 24 Faith 80 Arcane 10

This build revolves around the Erdsteel Daggers; you can find two of these somewhere through the game's midpoint. You can powerstance the daggers and use buffs and incantations to deal Fire and Frost to deal great amounts of damage to almost any enemy in Elden Ring.

Put the Flame of the Redmanes Ash of War on the dagger in your right hand. This will be your main Fire attack for this dagger build. You can use any incantation or Ash of War on your second dagger to deal Frost damage. For buffs, use the Golden Vow and Flame, Grant Me Strength spells.

Finally, the Talisman slots will be filled by the Fire Scorpion Charm, Shard of Alexander, Ritual Sword Talisman, and Winged Sword Insignia. With your buffs active, jump into battle and make full use of your daggers' fast moveset. You will be able to deal a ton of damage using Fire and Frost, and this will allow you to make short work of most enemies in Elden Ring.

2) Reduvia

The Reduvia can melt enemies with ease (Image via FromSoftware || YouTube/Your Average Gamer)

Attribute Stat Value Vigor 50 Mind 22 Endurance 30 Strength 8 Dexterity 25 Intelligence 16 Faith 7 Arcane 80

This build makes use of two Reduvia daggers that also serve as a base for some of the best bleed builds in Elden Ring. A lot of your damage will depend on the Reduvia Blood Blade Ash of War. Using this Ash of War at close range does bonus damage from the dagger and the projectile. So, you can stack a few hits to eat away at anyone's HP with ease.

Use the Golden Vow and Flame, Grant Me Strength spells for an increase to attack and damage negation. For your talisman slots, go with Milicent's Prosthesis, Shard of Alexander, Bull-Goat's Talisman for increased poise, and the Green Turtle Talisman for increased stamina recovery.

Now your dagger build in Elden Ring is ready to go. Jump into battle and take advantage of the dagger's quick moveset.

3) Blood Great Knife

The Great Knife can make short work of the toughest bosses in Elden Ring (Image via FromSoftware || YouTube/TheJerseySide)

Attribute Stat Value Vigor 10 Mind 12 Endurance 25 Strength 16 Dexterity 85 Intelligence 10 Faith 10 Arcane 70

This build depends on the Blood Great Knife, which is one of the best daggers for Arcane builds in Elden Ring. Powerstance the two Blood Great Knifes to get access to the fast moveset of dual-wielding daggers. This will allow you to deal damage as quickly as possible, while drastically reducing the time it takes to get blood procs.

Use the Lord of Blood's Exultation, Rotten Winged Sword Insignia, Ritual Sword Talisman, and Milicent's Prosthesis for your Talismans. In your Flask, mix the Greenburst Crystal tear and Throny Cracked Tear for increased stamina recovery and damage boosts on successive strikes. Use the Golden Vow spell and the Bloodboil Aromatic for your final buffs.

With everything in place, jump into battle and use the dual daggers moveset to finish enemies within a matter of seconds. Considering you're fast enough to dodge efficiently, this is one of the best dagger builds in Elden Ring.

4) Occult Bloodstained Dagger

The Occult Bloodstained Daggers are excellent for bleed builds (Image via FromSoftware || YouTube/smoke reaper gaming)

Attribute Stat Value Vigor 50 Mind 20 Endurance 30 Strength 20 Dexterity 25 Intelligence 9 Faith 8 Arcane 67

You will be using a combination of an Occult Bloodstained Dagger and a Blood Bloodstained Dagger to maximize the damage and bleed buildup for this build. You will also need to equip the White Mask armor piece for increased attack power. For Talismans, go with the Rotten Winged Sword Insignia, Milicent's Prosthesis, Ritual Sword Talisman, and the Godskin Swaddling Cloth to restore HP.

A mixture of the Thorny Cracked Tear and Greenspill Crystal Tear is recommended for your Flask. Now, you're ready to face the Lands Between. With this build, you'll want to make sure you're always in close proximity to your enemies for maximum damage. Wait for opportunities to attack and spam your moveset the second you get a window.

Thanks to the quick blood procs from this build, you'll be able to slash your way through almost anything in Elden Ring.

5) Black Knife

The Black Knife is one of the coolest weapons in the game (Image via FromSoftware || YouTube/Snooze)

Attribute Stat Value Vigor 50 Mind 25 Endurance 24 Strength 12 Dexterity 50 Intelligence 9 Faith 55 Arcane 9

This build makes use of three daggers and is also one of the best Arcane and Dexterity builds in Elden Ring. You will need two Erdsteel daggers and the Black Knife. The main purpose here is to have more Ash of Wars at your disposal. The Black Knife's Ash of War will serve as a solid range option that can eat through health bars.

You can equip Parry and Bloodhound Step with your other daggers to give this build more defense and maneuverability. For your Talismans, go with the Dragoncrest Greatshield Talisman, Winged Sword Insignia, Shard of Alexander, and Milicent's Prosthesis.

Now you can head into battle and use the Black Knife whenever you find yourself in need of Holy damage. If you need to deal Physical damage, the Erdsteel Daggers will do more than enough to take care of almost any enemy in Elden Ring with ease.

