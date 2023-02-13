5 best FIFA 23 cards available in the 89+ World Cup or Prime Icon Upgrade SBC

EA Sports recently released the long-awaited 89+ World Cup or Prime Icon SBC in FIFA 23, much to the excitement of FUT fans across the globe. With the latest SBC offering gamers the opportunity to get their hands on some of the most overpowered and expensive cards in the game, it's a rather enticing proposition in general.

However, the SBC comes at a hefty price befitting the caliber of rewards on offer. With the Upgrade pack costing over 550,000 FUT coins, gamers will be wondering whether it's worth investing their assets into this SBC. In such a situation, it always helps to recognize the best potential outcomes from the Upgrade pack, as it truly contains some of the best items in FIFA 23.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

These are the best Icon cards that gamers can obtain from the 89+ World Cup or Prime Icon Upgrade SBC of FIFA 23

1) Ronaldo Nazario

FUT enthusiasts are well aware of Ronaldo's notoriety within the world of Ultimate Team. The Brazilian legend is arguably the best striker in FIFA 23, and with both his 96 Prime and 95 World Cup versions currently up for grabs, fans will be hoping to obtain El Phenomeno from their Icon Upgrade pack.

The former Real Madrid and FC Barcelona legend possesses the coveted combination of five-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot, making him incredibly versatile when it comes to attacking. His stats, attributes, and custom animations make him a potent threat in-game, and the extent of his abilities are reflected in his price on the FUT transfer market.

2) Pele

Similar to Ronaldo, both the World Cup and Prime versions of Pele are available in the 89+ World Cup or Prime Icon Upgrade SBC. His Prime variant is currently the highest-rated card in FIFA 23, which is quite justified considering his stature in the world of football.

Pele has incredible pace, dribbling, and shooting stats in both versions, as well as five-star skill moves and a variety of alternate positions. With his recent demise, fans are hoping to obtain this card and add him to their squads as a tribute to a true legend of the sport.

3) Ronaldinho

Continuing the Brazilian theme, Ronaldinho is amongst the most desirable attacking options in the current meta of FIFA 23. While he doesn't possess a World Cup variant, his 94-rated Prime card is still available in this pack. With the current meta of FIFA 23 putting a heavy emphasis on attacking flair, few players are more suited to this than Ronaldinho himself.

Not only does Ronaldinho possess five-star skills and sublime dribbling abilities, his custom animations add a unique feel to his in-game presence. He is truly a fan favorite in real life and on the virtual pitch, making him one of the most expensive cards available in this pack.

4) Ruud Gullit

Ruud Gullit is a name that has become synonymous with the world of Ultimate Team over the years. The Dutch legend has maintained his status as one of the most overpowered cards through several iterations of FUT, and FIFA 23 is no different. While he doesn't have a World Cup version in the game, his Prime card is by far one of the most effective box-to-box midfielders in the game.

Ruud Gullit possesses incredibly well-rounded and versatile attributes, along with a five-star weak foot. However, his most valuable asset is his domineering physical presence, which allows him to outmuscle and dispossess any attacker with ease. He is a fan favorite for casuals and veterans alike, and fans will be extremely lucky to obtain him from their Icon pack.

5) Johan Cruyff

Often referred to as the father of modern football, Johan Cruyff's impact on the beautiful game is unrivaled. Not only is he amongst the best players to ever grace the pitch, he was also a pioneer during his managerial days with FC Barcelona. His legacy has been accurately reflected by his Icon cards in FIFA 23, with his 94-rated Prime version being one of the best attackers in Ultimate Team.

Similar to Ronaldo Nazario, Cruyff possesses a combination of five-star skills and a five-star weak foot. While Ronaldo is more of a lethal finisher, Cruyff is a playmaking maestro who is best deployed as a secondary striker or CAM. His price in the FUT transfer market is indicative of his overpowered nature, earning him a spot on this list.

