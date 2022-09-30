5 best FIFA 23 young footballers to sign for your career mode save

With FIFA 23 already out on early access and being released worldwide for all audiences on September 30, fans will be looking forward to delving into Career mode. It is among the most popular aspects of FIFA offerings and has received a host of upgrades as well as new features in the latest title.

With the changes and improvements made to Career mode, it will undoubtedly attract a larger playerbase than ever before. Beginners might find it challenging to get started with the game mode and may struggle with their managerial duties. However, by signing the right players, one can turn any side into an efficient unit and achieve success.

While it might not be feasible for new managers to secure the services of the likes of Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, and Pedri due to their hefty price tags and club loyalties, there is no shortage of young talent for managers to choose from in FIFA 23.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

These FIFA 23 youngsters have potential to develop into superstars in Career mode

1) Rafael Leao

Rafael Leao has taken European football by storm with his rapid rise up the ranks at AC Milan. The Portuguese winger was named the MVP in Serie A last season as he helped the Rossoneri secure the league title. The 23-year-old sensation is among the most valuable commodities in the footballing world right now, and his FIFA 23 ratings accurately reflect his abilities.

Leao is among the top 15 players with the highest potential in the title's career mode. Even at his current rating of 84 overall, he possesses incredible pace, shooting, and dribbling stats, which make him really viable in the FIFA 23 meta. His potential rating of 90 overall indicates he's a safe investment.

2) Jude Bellingham

Some of the best clubs from across Europe's top leagues are competing to secure the signing of Jude Bellingham in the upcoming transfer window. This comes as no surprise, as the youngster has already impressed everyone with his performances in midfield for Borussia Dortmund and the English national team.

At just 19 years of age, Bellingham is already one of the most recognizable names in the sport. Similar to Leao, he is 84 rated overall in FIFA 23 and has a rather well-rounded card with impressive stats. While his current stats make him a valuable addition to any side, his potential overall rating of 91 truly sets him apart from his peers as a footballing prodigy.

3) Florian Wirtz

The Bundesliga is replete with young talent who will inevitably take over the world of football in the coming years. Florian Wirtz is one such player who has slipped under the radar of many fans. The German youngster plays as a creative attacking midfielder for Bayer Leverkusen and saw an impressive 2021/22 season, earning him an inclusion in the Bundesliga Team of the Season.

Despite being just 19 years old, Wirtz has a decent overall rating of 82 in FIFA 23. Although he isn't the quickest in terms of raw pace, he makes up for it with incredible dribbling, passing, and shooting stats. Additionally, he has a potential rating of 91, making him one to watch out for in the future and a spectacular signing for any club.

4) Dusan Vlahovic

Prolific goal scorers are important for any squad. Having visionaries in midfield and pacey wingers will be worthless if the team does not have a target man who can convert opportunities and be a nuisance for opposition defenders. This is exactly what Dusan Vlahovic brings to the table. The Serbian striker has established himself as a lethal threat in front of goal in Serie A, ranking among the top goal scorers in the 2021/22 season.

At just 22 years old, Vlahovic's abilities earned him a move from Fiorentina to Juventus, where he rediscovered his partnership with former teammate Federico Chiesa and surpassed all expectations. He is rated 84 overall in FIFA 23 and was named as one of the global ambassadors for the game. He also has a Career mode potential of 91 overall, making him a top prospect when it comes to aggressive play.

5) Kai Havertz

Chelsea has had a bad run of form in recent times, with an unsuccessful 2021/22 season and a poor start to their current campaign. However, despite their woes in the league, the Blues from London feature remarkable talent in their ranks, including Kai Havertz.

Although the German's performances have been plagued with inconsistencies, his abilities and talent cannot be denied or ignored. His skills are reflected in his FIFA 23 rating, with an overall of 84 and a Career mode potential of 91. Due to Chelsea's recent struggles, managers might find securing Havertz's services relatively easy compared to the other names on this list.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far