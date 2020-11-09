5 best free sandbox games like Minecraft for Android

Minecraft is a famous open-world sandbox game where players can construct various structures and build tools. The pixelated blocklike characters in this title are liked by hundreds of gamers worldwide.

Many players do not download Minecraft on their Android devices, as they have to spend INR 480 for it. So, those who want to play similar games for free can do so after consulting the list below.

Five most suitable replacements for Minecraft on Android

These are five of the best such sandbox titles that players can download for free on their smartphones:

1. Terra Craft: Build Your Dream Block World

Image via APKPure.com

This title is also an open-world sandbox block craft game, like Minecraft. It offers players over 50 types of blocks to build cube buildings and various other structures.

Terra Craft also encourages players to customize their characters by offering them various skins. This title has over five million downloads and a rating of 4.2 on the Google Play Store.

Download it from here.

2. Dude Theft Wars: Open World Sandbox Simulator BETA

Image via Sensor Tower

Even if it revolves around crime and action, this sandbox game's pixelated graphics and characters will give players Minecraft vibes. It is also known for its cute weapons and crazy missions.

Dude Theft Wars gives gamers a chance to participate in gang wars and wreak havoc in the city. This title is appreciated for its simple controls and has a good rating of 4.3 stars on the Google Play Store!

Download it from here.

3. The Blockheads

Image via Noodlecake Studios

This 2D side-scrolling sandbox game that features pixelated blocklike characters is a lot like Minecraft. It is compatible with low-end devices and only takes up 100 MB of storage space.

This title revolves around exploration and survival, and players can enjoy The Blockheads online with friends or offline via single-player campaigns.

Download it from here.

4. Multicraft – Build and Mine!

Image via G. Babs (YouTube)

Players can build unique buildings by utilizing the various tools and resources provided by this game, just like Minecraft. There are also multiple enemies that they have to defeat.

Multicraft can also be enjoyed with friends as it supports the multiplayer mode. Players are advised to build a strong shelter that will protect them from monsters like massive spiders, zombies, etc.

Download it from here.

5. Block Craft 3D: Building Simulator Games for Free

Image via GAME4N

Like Minecraft, this game also offers an open-world filled with blocklike pixelated characters. Players have to build their village from the very beginning in this title.

The simple and engaging gameplay of Block Craft 3D will catch the attention of players. The love for play this game is proven by the fact that this game has over 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store!

Download it from here.

