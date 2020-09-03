5 best games like Minecraft Earth

Minecraft Earth is Mojang's robust answer to Niantic's Pokemon Go. The game is an augmented reality adventure in which a player must walk around in real life to explore the vast Minecraft map that surrounds them.

Minecraft Earth is still in early access and is available to play for free on Google Play and App Store. The game also allows you to bring to life a Minecraft world in your living room. There are several maps that you can place on any flat space and then step into the world for a real-life Minecraft adventure.

Augmented reality has become a popular genre in mobile gaming. There are several more games like Minecraft Earth that have recently become popular. Here are our top picks for the best games like Minecraft Earth.

Five best games like Minecraft Earth

1) Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO (Image credits: XDA Developers)

How can we forget about the game that kick-started the genre of augmented reality games and was also the inspiration for Minecraft Earth? Pokemon GO is one mobile game that'll have gamers going out for walks, as they need to explore their surroundings to find pokemon hidden on roads, parks and even alleys. Grab a pokemon, fight it out with friends, and create your best lineup!

2) Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

Harry Potter Wizards Unite (Image credits: Firstpost)

Due to the immense popularity of the Harry Potter series, this augmented reality game was created by the developers of Pokemon GO. Much like Minecraft Earth, the game requires you to explore your real-life surroundings in order to progress in the game.

You can find magical creatures to train and keep, other wizards to duel, as well as keys that will help you visit iconic locations from the movies and books.

3) Jurassic World Alive

Jurassic World Alive (Image credits: Ludia Inc)

This Android title does exactly what it promises and brings to life the adventurous and epic world of Jurassic Park. Jurassic World Alive brings prehistoric creatures right into your living room.

You can collect dinosaurs, level them up, and even try to create new hybrids of dinosaurs in the science lab. You can explore the world like in Minecraft Earth and even engage in PvP battles with other players and their dino pets.

4) The Walking Dead: Our World

The Walking Dead Our World (Image credits: Macworld)

This augmented reality game is based on the popular TV series, The Walking Dead. You can now turn your surroundings into a post-apocalyptic map that can be explored by walking around and finding new locations.

Needless to say that you'll encounter tons of walkers who'll try to kill you. Like in Minecraft, you can explore and find good loot to bring back to your base and even find survivors who need rescuing.

5) Temple Treasure Hunt Game

Temple Treasure Hunt Game (Image credits: Google Play)

Temple Treasure Hunt Game is an entertaining AR game in which the player must hunt for a buried treasure inside the Shiva temple. The game requires you to embark on treasure trails and exploration of location-based markers that will help you find the ancient treasure.

Temple Treasure Hunt will be fun for Minecraft players who love exploring new locations in the hope of finding good loot and resources.