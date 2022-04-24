5 best Genshin Impact teams for Vibro-Crystal event challenge (Day 3)

At the new Genshin Impact event, Vibro Crystal Research has launched another stage called the Stimulating Deduction on Day 3. The new challenge in the event domain is good for Genshin Impact players as they can earn more Primogems and other rewards.

Like the last two challenges, the enemy line-up has been revealed to players to prepare their characters and harmonics accordingly. The goal is to score enough points to receive all the rewards. Here are some basic details for the Day 3 challenge:

All the trial characters are electro-charcters

First half has slimes and hilichurls

Second half has ruin automatons and treasure hoarders

Electro-charged teams are a better choice

Anemo crowd control is a great help on the both teams

This article will discuss all the five best teams players can use to get through the Day 3 challenge of Vibro Crystal Research event.

Genshin Impact: 5 best teams to use in Day 3 of Vibro Crystal Research

Character screen for Vibro Crystal event (Image via Genshin Impact)

Each half will provide 2 minutes and 30 seconds to score as many points as possible. The day 3 challenge of the event provides the following characters for the trial:

Kujou Sara

Fischl

Yae Miko

Raiden Shougun

Players can use a blend of these trial characters and their own characters to form teams for the challenge. The general idea is to score at least 2000 points or above to get the Gold medal and all the rewards.

Here are the five best teams that players can make to efficiently complete Day 3: Stimulating Deduction challenge.

1) Raiden Shougun - Kujou Sara - Hydro Character - Bennett

Raiden - Kujou Sara - Hydro - Bennett (Image via Genshin Impact)

With Bennett and Kujou Sara buffing Raiden Shougun, she can do extremely high damage for the entire duration of her Elemental Burst.

Adding any Hydro character will allow the damage to spread across enemies, dealing additional electro-charged damage.

2) Raiden National team

Raiden National Team (Image via Genshin Impact) Raiden - Xiangling - Hydro - Anemo (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Raiden national team is one of the strongest sides that players can even use to clear the Spiral Abyss. The team consists of Raiden Shougun, Xiangling, Xingiqu, and Bennett.

While Xiangling and Xingiqu are the main damage dealers with their Burst, Raiden will provide energy to keep the burst ready for the next rotations.

3) Yae Miko - Fishcl - Hydro Character - Anemo Character

Yae Miko - Fischl - Hydro - Anemo (Image via Genshin Impact)

Both Yae Miko and Fischl will serve as off-field damage dealers with 100% uptime of Oz and Sesshou Sakura turrets on the field. Players can use any Hydro character to keep triggering electro-charged reactions.

An anemo character such as Sucrose, Kazuha, or Venti on the team will help with crowd control, by keeping all the enemies in the Oz and Sesshou Sakura's range.

4) Raiden Shougun - Yae Miko - Fischl - Barbara

Raiden - Yae Miko - Fischl - Hydro (Image via Genshin Impact)

This is another team for electro-charged reactions. Yae Miko and Fischl will take on the role of off-field damage dealers while Raiden will take care of the party's energy requirements.

Instead of Barbara, players can also use Kokomi, Mona, or Xingqiu as well. The main idea of the team is to always trigger electro-charged reactions from each other's elemental skills and bursts.

5) Double Geo Vaporize teams

Double Geo Vaporize Team (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players can also go for a double Geo vape team composition. The Double Geo team will provide enough defense for players to focus on triggering vaporize reactions and deal massive damage. To vaporize, one can go for any combination of pyro and hydro characters such as:

Hu Tao & Xingiqu

Yoimiya & Xingiqu

Diluc & Xingiu

These are some of the best team compositions that players can go for to complete the Day 3 challenge. Even though these are some of the best characters and teams, there is a lot of flexibility in team building. Players can choose any other character as long as the main structure and team rotation is maintained.

