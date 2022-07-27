5 best God of War-like bosses in other video games

Boss battles in video games are often the benchmark for judging their difficulty. However, the difficulty level of these bosses does not always set them apart.

Some bosses leave a lasting impact on gaming culture due to their absurd levels of power. Even if the boss isn’t as hard for the player to defeat, they are nothing short of gods in their respective universes.

The PlayStation exclusive series God of War regularly offers such experiences. Delving into the adventures of a blood-lusted and vengeful demigod named Kratos, users battle mythological deities throughout their journey.

However, other gaming titles have explored this genre as well. The bosses in these video games are either derivatives inspired by mythology or beings of immense god-like power. The battle against these bosses is a visual spectacle and a fabulous gaming experience.

Five instances where gamers had to defeat god-like beings in video games, like in God of War

1) Lucifer in Dante’s Inferno

Dante’s Inferno is a video game developed by Visceral Games and published by EA. The hack n slash game follows the journey of its protagonist, Dante, as he traverses the Nine Circles of Hell to rescue the soul of his beloved Beatrice.

Dante gains a vast arsenal of weapons and abilities throughout this journey before reaching the final showdown against Lucifer.

The antithesis of God himself, Lucifer possesses immense power and is an immortal, omniscient being with superhuman abilities and complete dominion over the realm of the dead. All his powers are on full display in this double-phased boss battle.

The first phase involves battling Lucifer in his newly released state as a colossal being. The second phase is when he unleashes his true capabilities.

Flying out of reach of Dante’s attacks, he can fire projectiles, summon dead minions and cause devastating damage with every attack. His HP bar is ridiculously hard to drain, as he is an immortal and invulnerable being. Even on being defeated, he can only be imprisoned, not killed.

2) Hela in Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice is an action-adventure title developed by a small studio called Ninja Theory. Like the previous entry in this list, the protagonist, Senua, must travel to the Underworld to rescue the soul of her beloved.

It is based on Norse mythology. As a result, gamers have to face several mythological deities and beings on their journey. The game chronicles Senua’s struggles with her traumatic past.

As the ruler of Helheim, Hela has complete control over the dead and the realm that Senua must travel through. The battle against her is more psychological than physical.

Senua has to overcome her inherent darkness and self-doubt while being taunted and challenged by Hela and her minions.

The latter constantly appears as a shadowy existence, reinforcing her position as the omniscient deity of the Underworld. Her presence creates a sense of foreboding, as she is a looming menace throughout Senua’s journey.

The battle is a rollercoaster of emotions, as Senua is pushed to the brink of death against Hela’s forces. This overwhelming adversity solidifies Hela’s position as a seemingly undefeatable opponent.

The climactic final showdown is one in which players have to lose to win. Defeating Hela in a straight-up slugfest is too much of a task for any mortal, which reaffirms her place amongst the most intimidating bosses in video games.

3) Jubileus in Bayonetta

Bayonetta is an action-adventure game series developed by PlatinumGames. It is the brainchild of the creator behind the Devil May Cry video games.

As a result, the similarities are evident. The gameplay is fast-paced, with an emphasis on flashy combos and abilities.

The protagonist, Bayonetta, is an umbra witch possessing supernatural abilities. The game’s primary antagonist is Balder, who awakens the deity named Jubileus from her slumber to fulfill his goals.

Bayonetta is tasked with battling and defeating Jubileus, a primordial goddess-like being described as the embodiment of divine will. That proves to be quite the challenge. Not much is known about her disposition or character. However, her abilities are on full display in this battle.

Jubileus can manipulate various elements to her will, altering entire terrain and firing projectiles. Her sheer planetary size makes her an imposing opponent.

The battle takes place over five thrilling phases and one climax sequence. As the ultimate deity in the Bayonetta universe, she is undoubtedly the most powerful foe Bayonetta has had to overcome and one of the most powerful beings in video games.

4) Mewtwo in the Pokemon series

The Pokemon franchise needs no introduction, especially in the world of video games. It is the highest-grossing media franchise of all time.

From its earliest iterations in the 90s as Pocket Monsters: Red and Green to the newer gen video games like Pokemon: Unite, the franchise has continued to innovate and introduce fantastic new creatures and beasts.

However, one Pokemon has stood the test of time as the strongest in this series of video games. Mewtwo is a psychic Pokemon, a clone and descendant of the Legendary Pokemon named Mew, which was the first Pokemon to appear on Earth. However, it far surpasses Mew in terms of power.

It possesses psychic, telekinetic, and regenerative abilities. It can fly using telekinesis and render itself invisible.

Telepathic powers even enable Mewtwo to manipulate and alter people’s minds, memories, and souls. More powerful versions of Mewtwo, such as Mega Mewtwo, can control time.

With such an incredible arsenal of abilities at its disposal, it is no wonder that Mewtwo has been a god-like being in the Pokemon universe through decades of video games. Defeating and capturing it is an achievement any Pokemon trainer should be proud of.

5) Chakravartin in Asura’s Wrath

Asura’s Wrath is an action video game developed by the studio CyberConnect2 and published by Capcom. It follows the journey of its titular protagonist, Asura, a demigod and one of the Eight Guardian generals of his universe.

He is betrayed by his seven compatriots, who also murder his wife and abduct his daughter. He is killed and banished to Earth but is resurrected by his rage.

The ultimate challenge lies at the end of the journey when he faces Chakravartin, the supreme being of this universe and probably the most powerful entry in this entire list of video games.

Chakravartin is a nigh omniscient and immortal being capable of teleportation, dimensional travel, and manipulating the very fabric of space and time. He is a colossal being, dwarfing entire planets.

This makes the battle even more of a visual delight. The fight involves third-person combat, on-rail shooter mechanics, and quick-time events.

Asura’s Wrath is unique amongst video games for its over-the-top boss battles on the most ridiculous, planet-shattering scale. In a story replete with multiple such clashes, the fight against Chakravartin stands out due to the immense power on display as Asura faces off against the ultimate entity in his universe.

