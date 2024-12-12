Marvel Rivals: 5 best heroes to counter Luna Snow

There are many heroes you can use to counter Luna Snow in Marvel Rivals. She is a Strategist hero, and she is one of the best in her role. Luna Snow's abilities allow her to provide her team with a stream of healing consistently. Her primary fire can deal damage against enemies, while simultaneously healing her teammates. Furthermore, she has crowd-control abilities, and her ultimate is undoubtedly one of the strongest in the game.

She has quite decent mobility, and when she's running wild on the field, it's quite impossible to defeat her team. Naturally, it's important to find ways to counter Luna Snow in Marvel Rivals, and with this article, you'll find a detailed brief on the five best heroes who can absolutely shut her down. To know more, read below.

Disclaimer: This article solely reflects the writer's personal opinion. Furthermore, the contents of this guide have been updated to the latest patch deployed on January 25, 2025. This article will be further updated as a new balance update goes live for Marvel Rivals in the near future. Also, none of these entries are in any particular order, feel free to choose any of these heroes.

Trending

Exploring the 5 best heroes you can choose to counter Luna Snow in Marvel Rivals

1) The Punisher

The Punisher in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Luna Snow is a Strategist-class hero, meaning she has great healing prowess. Her ice shots can both damage her enemies and heal her allies, making her good at both offense and defense. However, her health points are on the lower side, which means a good Duelist with incredible damage output can deal with her easily.

The Punisher is one of the best Duelist-class heroes to counter Luna Snow. He is good at both close and medium ranges, thanks to his massive arsenal. But one of his best abilities you can use to dispatch her with ease is his Culling turret. While this ability does make him vulnerable to damage, its damage output is huge, tearing any strategist to shreds.

2) Squirrel Girl

Squirrel Girl in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

While her various abilities can grant healing over time or status buffs to her allies, her role as a healer means Luna Snow must be close to her teammates to provide them with efficient assistance. As such, choosing a DPS hero that can provide area-of-effect damage to more than one person can be a great option to counter Luna Snow in Marvel Rivals.

Squirrel Girl is one such character you can use. She isn't bound by accuracy to be efficient, considering her explosive acorns can ricochet around the surroundings until they hit solid ground. Meanwhile, her Squirrel Blockade ability can imprison her targets, dispatching Snow with ease if caught inside it.

3) Iron Fist

Iron Fist in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

While Luna Snow is effective at both close and medium ranges, the rate of fire is not the fastest when it comes to her weapons, as such, choosing a DPS hero with quick reflexes can be great at dispatching her. Having an agile move kit can also be useful for dealing with her Smooth Skate ability.

Iron Fist is a Duelist-class hero you can use to counter Luna Snow. His quick melee-based attacks can provide a massive wallop to any character's health in a short period, while his K’un-Lun Kick and Crane Leap can help you chase her down. You can then close the gap with his Yat Jee Chung Kuen attack.

4) Black Widow

Black Widow in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Choosing point-blank-range heroes is not the only way to counter Luna Snow. If you can hit your shots with the magnified field of view, choosing a long-range specialist can be a great option. One of the best sniper characters you can choose to deal with Snow is Natasha Romanoff.

Black Widow is one of the best long-range Duelists in the game. Being at a longer focal length can negate her Smooth Skate ability, considering you get a larger field of view from a sniping position. While she also has a few close-range abilities you can use to retaliate if things decide to get personal between both of you.

5) Star-Lord

Star-Lord in Marvel Rivals is a great counter against Luna Snow (Image via NetEase Games)

One of the most frustrating abilities of Luna Snow is her Absolute Zero secondary fire. This ability, if connected, can temporarily freeze an enemy, immobilizing them for a short period. This goes hand in hand with her Ice Arts ability, which can increase her damage potential for some time. As such, having a hero who has some sort of quick dash can be useful in avoiding her barrage.

Star-Lord is one such Duelist who can counter Luna Snow in the game. His elemental guns work as dual-wielded submachine guns and Blaster Barrage can deal a hefty wallop to nearby enemies.

However, his Stellar Sift ability can be incredibly useful at dodging attacks, the quick dashes provided a moment of invulnerability to the player, allowing them to escape the offensive.

That's all there is to know about the five best heroes to counter Luna Snow in Marvel Rivals. One of the most important things you must note is that, no matter which hero you pick, without adept communication, it's going to be hard to isolate and eliminate Luna Snow.

Being a Strategist, Luna Snow will mostly play behind her entire team. It's going to be pretty hard to kill her all by yourself unless you're of course one of the sharpshooters mentioned above. Else, you can pool your resources as a team, and eliminate her with coordination.

If this guide helped you, feel free to check out some of our other related Marvel Rivals news and guides below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.