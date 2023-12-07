5 best Hwei builds to help you climb rank faster in League of Legends Season 14

Hwei, the Visionary, has finally hit the live servers of League of Legends with Patch 13.24's release. The mage from Ionia uses his trusty paintbrush to summon paintings that wreak havoc on his foes while blessing himself and his allies. Hwei is designed to be an artillery mage focused on dealing damage from afar. He is currently best suited to be played as a mid-laner, but the support role is also a viable option for those looking to get innovative.

Hwei has drawn many comparisons to Dota 2's Invoker, as both characters have an extraordinary amount of spells compared to any other character in their respective games. Hwei uses his brush to mix and weave multiple spells, which makes him a challenging yet rewarding champion to master.

Players can get a quick headstart on understanding one of the hardest champions in the game by optimizing your builds by running favorable runes matching to playstyles and purchasing gold-efficient items.

5 best Hwei builds in League of Legends

Hwei is best suited in the mid lane as a control mage or a scaling mage that focuses on doing immense amounts of damage from a safe distance. Players should prioritize on making it through the early game safe and sound as Hwei lacks a lot of mobility and has high mana costs during the earlier stages of the laning phase.

Running Ghost is essential to have good spacing and output consistent damage without being caught out. Players can also opt for a more burst-heavy playstyle with Hwei thanks to his powerful ultimate and great one-shot potential with his multitude of damaging combos.

If you are more of an altruistic mid-laner, a roaming playstyle can work surprisingly well if executed properly. Hwei's movement speed ability, paired with the right runes, allows him to join skirmishes early and out roam his enemies to get other teammates on the map ahead.

Listed below are five playstyles that can work well with Hwei at the moment. Additionally, the best runes and item builds for these playstyles are included as well.

1) Control Mage Hwei

Runes

Control Mage Hwei runes in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)

Sorcery:

Arcane Comet

Manaflow Band

Transcendence

Gathering Storm

Inspiration:

Minion Dematerializer

Cosmic Insight

Bonus:

+10% Attack Speed

+9 Adaptive Force

+6 Armor or +8 Magic Resist depending on matchup

Itemization:

Control Mage Hwei items (Image via Riot Games)

Doran's Ring (starting)

Health Potion x 2 (starting)

Luden's Tempest (core)

Sorcerer's Shoes (boots)

Shadowflame (core)

Zhonya's Hourglass

Void Staff

Rabadon's Deathcap

2) Anti-tank Hwei

Runes

Anti-tank Hwei runes in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)

Inspiration:

First Strike

Magical Footwear

Minion Dematerializer

Cosmic Insight

Sorcery:

Absolute Focus

Gathering Storm

Bonus:

+10% Attack Speed

+9 Adaptive Force

+6 Armor or +8 Magic Resist depending on matchup

Itemization:

Anti-tank Hwei items (Image via Riot Games)

Doran's Ring (starting)

Health Potion x 2 (starting)

Liandry's Anguish (core)

Sorcerer's Shoes (boots)

Archangel Staff (core)

Void Staff

Shadowflame

Rabadon's Deathcap

3) Burst Mage Hwei

Runes

Burst Mage Hwei runes in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)

Domination:

Electrocute

Cheap Shot

Eyeball Collection

Ultimate Hunter

Sorcery:

Absolute Focus

Scorch

Bonus:

+10% Attack Speed

+9 Adaptive Force

+6 Armor or +8 Magic Resist depending on matchup

Itemization:

Burst Mage Hwei items (Image via Riot Games)

Doran's Ring (starting)

Health Potion x 2 (starting)

Luden's Tempest (core)

Sorcerer's Shoes (boots)

Horizon Focus (core)

Shadowflame

Void Staff

Rabadon's Deathcap

4) Hypercarry Hwei

Runes

Hypercarry Hwei runes in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)

Domination:

Dark Harvest

Cheap Shot

Eyeball Collection

Ultimate Hunter

Precision:

Presence of Mind

Coup de Grace

Bonus:

+10% Attack Speed

+9 Adaptive Force

+6 Armor or +8 Magic Resist depending on matchup

Itemization:

Hypercarry Hwei items (Image via Riot Games)

Doran's Ring (starting)

Health Potion x 2 (starting)

Luden's Tempest (core)

Sorcerer's Shoes (boots)

Mejai's Soulstealer (core)

Horizon Focus

Shadowflame

Rabadon's Deathcap

5) Roaming Hwei

Runes

Roaming Hwei runes in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)

Sorcery:

Arcane Comet

Manaflow Band

Transcendence

Waterwalking

Domination:

Cheap Shot

Relentless Hunter

Bonus:

+10% Attack Speed

+9 Adaptive Force

+6 Armor or +8 Magic Resist depending on matchup

Itemization:

Roaming Hwei items (Image via Riot Games)

Doran's Ring (starting)

Health Potion x 2 (starting)

Liandry's Anguish (core)

Ionian Boots of Lucidity (boots)

Cosmic Drive (core)

Void Staff

Shadowflame

Rabadon's Deathcap

Hwei currently sits at an abysmally low win rate. Still, players are expected to start figuring out his complex playstyle and ability kit before Season 14 hits Summoner's Rift.

It will be quite interesting to see how Hwei's itemization shifts, with plenty of new mage items being added to the game for 2024. For more updates on Hwei and Season 14 of League of Legends, follow Sportskeeda.