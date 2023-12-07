5 best Hwei builds to help you climb rank faster in League of Legends Season 14

Hwei, the Visionary, has finally hit the live servers of League of Legends with Patch 13.24's release. The mage from Ionia uses his trusty paintbrush to summon paintings that wreak havoc on his foes while blessing himself and his allies. Hwei is designed to be an artillery mage focused on dealing damage from afar. He is currently best suited to be played as a mid-laner, but the support role is also a viable option for those looking to get innovative.
Hwei has drawn many comparisons to Dota 2's Invoker, as both characters have an extraordinary amount of spells compared to any other character in their respective games. Hwei uses his brush to mix and weave multiple spells, which makes him a challenging yet rewarding champion to master.
Players can get a quick headstart on understanding one of the hardest champions in the game by optimizing your builds by running favorable runes matching to playstyles and purchasing gold-efficient items.
5 best Hwei builds in League of Legends
Hwei is best suited in the mid lane as a control mage or a scaling mage that focuses on doing immense amounts of damage from a safe distance. Players should prioritize on making it through the early game safe and sound as Hwei lacks a lot of mobility and has high mana costs during the earlier stages of the laning phase.
Running Ghost is essential to have good spacing and output consistent damage without being caught out. Players can also opt for a more burst-heavy playstyle with Hwei thanks to his powerful ultimate and great one-shot potential with his multitude of damaging combos.
If you are more of an altruistic mid-laner, a roaming playstyle can work surprisingly well if executed properly. Hwei's movement speed ability, paired with the right runes, allows him to join skirmishes early and out roam his enemies to get other teammates on the map ahead.
Listed below are five playstyles that can work well with Hwei at the moment. Additionally, the best runes and item builds for these playstyles are included as well.
1) Control Mage Hwei
Runes
Sorcery:
- Arcane Comet
- Manaflow Band
- Transcendence
- Gathering Storm
Inspiration:
- Minion Dematerializer
- Cosmic Insight
Bonus:
- +10% Attack Speed
- +9 Adaptive Force
- +6 Armor or +8 Magic Resist depending on matchup
Itemization:
- Doran's Ring (starting)
- Health Potion x 2 (starting)
- Luden's Tempest (core)
- Sorcerer's Shoes (boots)
- Shadowflame (core)
- Zhonya's Hourglass
- Void Staff
- Rabadon's Deathcap
2) Anti-tank Hwei
Runes
Inspiration:
- First Strike
- Magical Footwear
- Minion Dematerializer
- Cosmic Insight
Sorcery:
- Absolute Focus
- Gathering Storm
Bonus:
- +10% Attack Speed
- +9 Adaptive Force
- +6 Armor or +8 Magic Resist depending on matchup
Itemization:
- Doran's Ring (starting)
- Health Potion x 2 (starting)
- Liandry's Anguish (core)
- Sorcerer's Shoes (boots)
- Archangel Staff (core)
- Void Staff
- Shadowflame
- Rabadon's Deathcap
3) Burst Mage Hwei
Runes
Domination:
- Electrocute
- Cheap Shot
- Eyeball Collection
- Ultimate Hunter
Sorcery:
- Absolute Focus
- Scorch
Bonus:
- +10% Attack Speed
- +9 Adaptive Force
- +6 Armor or +8 Magic Resist depending on matchup
Itemization:
- Doran's Ring (starting)
- Health Potion x 2 (starting)
- Luden's Tempest (core)
- Sorcerer's Shoes (boots)
- Horizon Focus (core)
- Shadowflame
- Void Staff
- Rabadon's Deathcap
4) Hypercarry Hwei
Runes
Domination:
- Dark Harvest
- Cheap Shot
- Eyeball Collection
- Ultimate Hunter
Precision:
- Presence of Mind
- Coup de Grace
Bonus:
- +10% Attack Speed
- +9 Adaptive Force
- +6 Armor or +8 Magic Resist depending on matchup
Itemization:
- Doran's Ring (starting)
- Health Potion x 2 (starting)
- Luden's Tempest (core)
- Sorcerer's Shoes (boots)
- Mejai's Soulstealer (core)
- Horizon Focus
- Shadowflame
- Rabadon's Deathcap
5) Roaming Hwei
Runes
Sorcery:
- Arcane Comet
- Manaflow Band
- Transcendence
- Waterwalking
Domination:
- Cheap Shot
- Relentless Hunter
Bonus:
- +10% Attack Speed
- +9 Adaptive Force
- +6 Armor or +8 Magic Resist depending on matchup
Itemization:
- Doran's Ring (starting)
- Health Potion x 2 (starting)
- Liandry's Anguish (core)
- Ionian Boots of Lucidity (boots)
- Cosmic Drive (core)
- Void Staff
- Shadowflame
- Rabadon's Deathcap
Hwei currently sits at an abysmally low win rate. Still, players are expected to start figuring out his complex playstyle and ability kit before Season 14 hits Summoner's Rift.
It will be quite interesting to see how Hwei's itemization shifts, with plenty of new mage items being added to the game for 2024. For more updates on Hwei and Season 14 of League of Legends, follow Sportskeeda.