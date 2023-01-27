5 best Magic: The Gathering Commander cards in Phyrexia All Will Be One

Magic: The Gathering’s upcoming Phyrexia: All Will Be One might be the most powerful expansion since Throne of Eldraine. It will affect more than just Standard’s meta. Commander, as a casual format, will undoubtedly see some incredible cards shake the foundation of the game.

There are some really unique cards on this list, and unfortunately, all of my favorites couldn’t get through to the top 5. For example, Tyrannax Rex will be a real game-winner, but I don’t know how big of a splash it’ll make in Commander. I’m sure it will be a threat, but there were other cards I think will do more overall for the format.

I think highly of Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines, and Atraxa, the Unifier. Atraxa is mediocre, but I think it will see play because of the name value. Elesh Norn is amazing but will be targeted for removal almost immediately.

What cards are going to shake up Commander in Magic: The Gathering?

5) Ezuri, Stalker of Spheres

Ezuri, Stalker of Spheres in Magic: The Gathering (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

Genuinely, Ezuri, Stalker of Spheres is one of my favorite cards in the whole Phyrexia: All Will Be One expansion. I’m a big fan of Proliferate in my decks as I lean towards control in Magic: The Gathering. It’s useful for more than that, though! If you pay the extra mana for this creature, you proliferate twice when she enters play. In Commander, three mana is a trifle.

Ezuri’s also a solid 3/3 creature; anytime you proliferate, you draw a card. I like this as a Commander, but it could also fill a slot in your deck. I think it serves better as a Simic Commander for your Magic: The Gathering battles. You want access to this card as soon as possible.

4) All Will Be One

All Will Be One in Magic: The Gathering (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

Chris Rahn @ChrisRahnArt My one and only piece for MtG's new set Phyrexia: All Will Be One was just previewed!



"All Will Be One"

Oils on cradled board

24 x 30 inches

Another of the most powerful cards in the Magic: The Gathering expansion, All Will Be One, reward you for putting any counter into the game. Player or permanent, it doesn’t discriminate. Anytime you put a counter on something, this enchantment deals that much damage to an opponent, one of their creatures, or one of their planeswalkers.

There are so many infinite damage combos that come out of this card it’s hard for me to parse them all. One of my favorites is Quest for the Pure Flame, though. You could also run War Elemental, The Red Terror, or Phyrexian Devourer, and that’s just the start of one-card infinite combos.

You need this enchantment in play and a card that rewards you with counters for damage dealt. It’s 100% going to see play in Magic: The Gathering.

3) Blue Sun’s Twlight

Blue Sun's Twilight in Magic: The Gathering (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

Phyrexia: All Will Be One feature a set of “Sun’s Twilight” cards, one for each color. Perhaps the most interesting and frustrating one will be Blue Sun’s Twilight. There’s nothing more satisfying than taking your opponent’s game-winning Magic: The Gathering card and winning with it yourself. It’s even better when you can take two for the price of one!

This spell is a 2+X and lets you steal a creature of an opponent with a Mana Value of X or less. If you spend more than five mana on X, you create a token that’s a copy of that same creature. If you spend at least seven mana total, you get two creatures. So, the bigger the creature, the more enjoyable this is going to be to use.

It might not be the most complex or overpowered card, but it can be used for many purposes. I prefer to use spells like this to take the one piece my opponent needs to complete a combo. That, or take a huge creature, and swing with it.

2) Urtet, Remains of Memnarch

Urtet, Remains of Memnarch in Magic: The Gathering (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

The Myr finally gets some real love in Magic: The Gathering! A powerful Myr legendary, Urtet brings tons of value to the game. There are plenty of Myr in the game, so it’s going to be easy enough to make a colorless Myr tribal deck. A 3-cost creature, it creates a 1/1 colorless Myr artifact creature token whenever you cast a Myr spell.

The ability to untap all of your Myr before combat is incredible. Most Myr creatures in Magic: The Gathering has mana abilities, or other useful powers, like granting +1/+1 counters to their allies. The ability to untap all of these lets you play way more aggressively.

You can tap 1 of every mana color, giving all your Myr 3 +1/+1 counters! What a bonkers card. You can make your creatures gain +6/+6 before combat on your turn and do it with the greatest ease. Don’t sleep on Urtet.

1) Mondrak, Glory Dominus

Mondrak, Glory Dominus in Magic: The Gathering (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

Of course, Mondrak, Glory Dominus is on this list of powerful Phyrexia: All Will Be One card in Magic: The Gathering! Unlike Elesh Norn, Mondrak can easily make himself indestructible. He allows you to double all tokens you create, making him an indestructible Doubling Season, and in White, no less.

To give this card an indestructible counter, sacrifice two other artifacts and creatures and pay three mana. 2 of that mana can be Phyrexian mana - so either white or pay two life per point of white mana. A 4/4 for four is already impressive, but the ability to combine it with White Sun’s Twilight to create a massive army of creatures while also clearing your opponent’s board?

Mondrak’s going to see play in Magic: The Gathering Commander decks. I can see it being a very popular Phyrexian card, perhaps the most popular of the Phyrexian Gods, but time will tell.

Phyrexia: All Will Be One launches on February 10, 2023, and a wealth of unique cards will come with it. These cards are all playable in Standard but will undoubtedly be used in Commander.

