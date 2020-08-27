5 best Minecraft creative servers

The creative mode is a cornerstone of Minecraft, which even motivated several other games to create a similar gameplay. The creative liberty given to the players was one of the few things that set the game apart and helped it become one of the best selling video games. Even now, some Minecraft players enjoy flying around, placing unlimited blocks down, and creating sprawling cities and castles more than anything else.

For these Minecraft players, several multiplayer servers focus on the creative mode gameplay. These servers are pretty active, and you can always find other like-minded players to interact and collaborate with.

Five best Minecraft creative servers

1) Datblock

Address: Play.datblock.com

Datblock (Image credits: Gamers Decide)

Datblock is one of the most popular Minecraft servers in the world, and for a good reason. With exceptionally high-quality content and loads of games to choose from, the server has a large community of Minecraft players who are regular.

Datblock does the original games like survival and creative modes best. It even has maps of a real-life inspired Earth and a colony on Mars!

2) Shadow Kingdom

Address: mc.shadowkingdom.org

Shadow Kingdom (image credits: Planet Minecraft)

Shadow Kingdom has a very active creative community. While the server has the usual bunch of options like survival and PvP to choose from, its creative mode is definitely the most active.

The server even conducts regular build contests for its players to be a part of! It even does regular polls on their forum to select themes for their build contests, making Shadow Kingdom the perfect server for all the Minecraft architects out there.

3) Mineland Network

Address: crazy.play-ml.ru

Mineland (Image credits: Minecraft servers)

One of the Minecraft servers that have spent a lot of time creating the perfect community for players who love to build is Mineland Network.

With more than four different creative modes to choose from, the server also has regular build battles, in which players compete by building unique designs. It also has an extremely active forum that votes to select themes and winners for the competitions.

4) Creative Fun

Address: play.creativefun.net

Creative Fun (Image credits: Pinterest)

A Minecraft server that focuses solely on creative gameplay, Creative Fun, is a dream come true for every player that gets excited about building. The server has creative build battles as well as modes that are free of competition, like cooperative building.

The server gets regular updates with new additions and improvements and even uses sophisticated build commands to help with the construction experience.

5) ManaCube

Address: lobby.manacube.net

ManaCube (Image credits: ManaCubeMC, Twitter)

ManaCube, a rather popular server for Minecraft, has several kinds of games for its community. With members active at all times, the server is always teeming with creative juices and is the perfect place for you to work on your creative work!

The server has a grading system for individual builds, in which the staff awards grades from A+ to D, depending on the quality of your build.