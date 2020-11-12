Minecraft Pocket Edition texture packs are designed to increase the performance of a device, but still maintain a sense of visual appeal.

American football is regularly described as "a game of inches." Funnily enough, that is also true for Minecraft PvP. Every frame and movement by a player could make the difference between life and death. This is why so many Minecraft PvP players use a texture pack that focuses on increasing performance. Unfortunately, some PvP texture packs completely disregard the aesthetics portion of the game.

These packs provide a happy mix between performance and aesthetics. After all, one of the more popular mantras in sports is "look good, feel good, play good." That sentiment rings true with the following suggested texture packs for Minecraft Pocket Edition PvP players.

5 best Minecraft Pocket Edition texture packs for PvP in November 2020

#1 PatarHD 100k PvP

Image via PataHD / mcpedl.com

This texture pack was designed by AveryPacks to celebrate PatarHD reaching 100k subscribers on YouTube. Swords in the this pack have a unique and creative design, with an additional detail given to the hilt for aesthetics.

Everything in this pack is designed to look as clean as possible, which allows easy viewing when battling other players. There is a built in mod pack as well for UHC, for the convenience of Minecrafter PvPers.

Download here

#2 8x Redemeption PvP

For the most competitive of Minecraft PvP players, reducing lag and optimizing frames means everything. One of the easier ways to do this, is changing to a 8x8 texture pack to reduce stress on a device. However, just because this is a 8x8 texture pack, it doesn't mean that it can't also look good as well.

Small swords, clean animations, and near 90% zoomed in replicas of vanilla Minecraft block textures is what will be found here.

Download here

#3 BasePvP

Image via dfocus / mcpedl.com

This lightweight texture pack is designed to improve a player's frame rate, while still maintaining the nostalgic feel of Minecraft. This pack features easy to identify blocks along with quicker to distinguish environments and items.

This texture pack is an excellent choice for those looking for a bump in competitive edge, without changing too much about the natural look of Minecraft.

Download here

#4 Groovy

Image via Vibe / mcpedl.com

This texture pack doesn't replace every single texture of Minecraft, and instead focuses on a few important ones. Blocks in this pack are easily distinguishable from one another, swords are shorter, and armor is given a more simplistic look.

Download here

#5 BlueVolt PvP

This texture pack by BlueCraftPlays may very well be the best on this list. The textures here are new, clean, and unique. However, just because there are increased graphics does not mean that attention to device performance is ignored.

A typical Minecraft player could expect at least 50 FPS on an Android phone and around 100 on Windows 10. This pack is also designed to be compatible with any online server.

Download here