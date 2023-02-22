5 best must-have face gear in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy features many clothing items, including facewear, handwear, and cloaks. Players can choose from a wide variety to customize their appearance and flaunt their personal style in the magical world of Hogwarts Legacy. Players must note that these items drop randomly throughout the game.

One can cover their in-game character’s face with the Legendary Mask or try to recreate the Harry Potter look with Silver Rimmed Circular Spectacles.

Sanguine Mask, Legendary Mask, and three other face gear in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy comprises five gear rarities: Standard, Well-Appointed, Superb, Extraordinary, and Legendary. Players can acquire gear randomly through Collection Chests and by defeating enemies. Certain facewear items are unique and blend well with the overall look of the protagonist.

The following are some of the best face gear players can try out in Hogwarts Legacy:

1) Sanguine Mask

The Sanguine Mask is a menacing face gear (Image via WB Games)

Players looking to don menacing face gear can opt for the Sanguine Mask. It covers the protagonist's face and has visible eye slits. The blood-red color of the mask is spiced up with a golden design on the forehead that resembles a Samurai helmet ornament.

2) Legendary Mask

Players can don a menacing look with Legendary Mask (Image via WB Games)

The Legendary Mask is yet another menacing face gear players can opt for. It boasts a negligible eye-opening adorned with mysterious designs. Players can conceal their faces using this mask, which oozes mystique vibes reminiscent of ancient Egyptian artifacts. Players can obtain the Legendary Mask better by progressing through the main story.

3) Asylum Mask

This mask covers the lower portion of the face (Image via WB Games)

As the name suggests, the mask resembles a formidable individual who escaped an asylum. Players can don this mask to appear stoic since it covers the protagonist's mouth and nose. Those who wish to see only the eyes and hair of the character can check out the Asylum Mask.

4) Silver Rimmed Circular Spectacles

Players can create a Harry Potter lookalike using Silver Spectacles (Image via WB Games)

Potterheads can recreate their own Harry Potter lookalike using the Silver Rimmed Circular Spectacles. The game's protagonist embarks on a similar journey to learn about the magical world and become a powerful wizard. It is, therefore, natural for players to gravitate towards role-playing like Harry Potter with this mask.

5) Dark Arts Mask

The Dark Arts Mask resembles a skull (Image via WB Games)

Dark Arts are often frowned upon in the magical universe. Players who wish to strike fear in people's hearts in the wizarding world can opt for the Dark Arts Mask. The design resembles a part of the skull and covers the protagonist's forehead, nose, and upper lips. The intricate silver engravings add to the appeal of this mysterious mask.

More about Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy is shaping up to be a robust adaptation of one of pop culture's most popular fantasy universes. Potterheads and RPG aficionados can relish the abundant content in the game, ranging from side quests and explorations to magical puzzles.

Avalanche Software has not included fan-favorite characters in the game, instead letting players create their own personal wizarding journey. The game features some nods and easter eggs to the beloved franchise, such as the Solved by the Bell side quest, which involves players solving a puzzle.

Hogwarts Legacy comprises a slew of magical spells for players to choose from in combat. One can even resort to using unforgivable curses on enemies in the game. They don’t impact the main story or the outcome but add variety to the combat scenarios.

Hogwarts Legacy is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, garnering fairly positive reviews. Last-gen console owners (PS4 and Xbox One) will have to wait until April 4, 2023, to delve into the game's magical world, while Nintendo Switch users can join in on July 25, 2023.

