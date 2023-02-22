5 best must-have Gloves in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy allows players to alter their looks in terms of their Headwear, Handwear, Robes, and more. These clothing items incentivize Potterheads to experiment with their style in the game seamlessly. The game features tons of Handwear in the form of gloves that can enhance the in-game character's appearance.

Players can choose from various individual components like gloves, hats, and other clothing accessories and use them in tandem with the robes and cloaks of their choice. One can wear the elegant Elf-Made Ivory Glove or equip the Sleek Duelling Glove to cast spells in style.

Elf-Made Ivory Gloves, Lucky Leprechaun Gloves, and three best Handwear in Hogwarts Legacy

Potterheads can sink hours in Hogwarts Legacy just by experimenting with the apparel in the game. It has been a while since players could participate in a magical world adapted from the beloved Harry Potter series. One will be casting spells most of the time in Hogwarts Legacy, so it is ideal to have some top-notch gloves equipped.

Here are five of the best Handwear in the game:

1) Elf-Made Ivory Gloves

Those with minimalistic preferences should opt for these gloves (Image via WB Games)

Players can wear these beige-colored gloves made by elves. It has a simplistic yet royal look that blends well with most of the clothing in the game. To enhance its appeal, one can don a dark-colored robe contrasting the Elf-Made Ivory Gloves. The gold design on these gloves is elegant and minimalistic, adding substance to their otherwise monotone look.

2) Lucky Leprechaun Gloves

These leather gloves have metallic knuckle plating (Image via WB Games)

Players can earn these leather gloves by completing side quests. Hogwarts Legacy is rich in content featuring myriad side content to engage in and increase the chances of acquiring the Lucky Leprechaun Gloves. The knuckles on this glove are studded with metallic plates that give it a medieval look.

3) Burgundy Quidditch Gloves

Players who miss Quidditch must stick to these gloves (Image via WB Games)

Hogwarts Legacy doesn't include Quidditch, but Potterheads can don Burgundy Quidditch Gloves throughout their adventure. It is a faithful rendition of the gloves from the movies and books. Players can fly around on their magical brooms with these gloves to recreate the feeling of playing Quidditch.

4) Sleek Duelling Gloves

These are similar to Lucky Leprechaun Gloves (Image via WB Games)

Sleek Duelling Gloves are similar to the Lucky Leprechaun Gloves in design. Players looking to duel in style can equip these majestic gloves and flaunt their spell-casting expertise. Sleek Duelling Gloves will jive well with most of the game's dark and light-colored clothing items.

5) Black Rivet Gloves

These gloves are studded with black rivets (Image via YouTube/Lootward)

As the name suggests, this pair of gloves is adorned with rivets amid a meticulous design around the wrists and fingers. Players will be able to appreciate this design even in the middle of a heated combat situation, thanks to the shining rivets. Those who find it tacky can rest assured that the palm side of the glove is plain black, and only four rivets are more prominent than the smaller ones.

More about Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy is a robust adaption of the Harry Potter franchise despite being set in an unexplored era. The positive reviews from critics and players supplement the success of Hogwarts Legacy. The game comprises a wide variety of side content in quests, puzzles, clearing out bandit camps, and more.

Players can level up their character in categories like Spells, Dark Arts, Core, Stealth, and Room of Requirement. The game even features unforgivable curses that are frowned upon in this magical universe. One can focus on upgrading the Dark Arts category to improve the efficiency of these curses.

Hogwarts Castle is meticulously designed, and Potterheads can sink hours into the game merely looking for easter eggs and uncovering secrets throughout the world. For example, the Solved by the Bell side quest includes a nod to the Harry Potter theme music.

