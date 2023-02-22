5 best must-have Headwear gears in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy features many customization options in terms of clothing items. Players can choose from Headwear, Facewear, Cloaks, and other components to alter their look. Headwear comprises a wide variety of Top Hats, Sorcerer Hats, Caps, and more.

Players can don the majestic Troll Hat or go for a sophisticated look with a Black Bowler Hat. The vast collection of clothing items in Hogwarts Legacy provides tons of customization scope. One can sink hours into the game just by playing around with their unique apparel and finding their personal style.

Troll Hat, Herodiana’s Cap, and three best Headwear gear in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy boasts tons of clothing accessories for players to play around with. All these items are thematic and work in tandem with the world aesthetics. Gears are available in five rarities: Standard, Well-Appointed, Superb, Extraordinary, and Legendary.

The following are some of the best Headwear gears in Hogwarts Legacy:

1) Troll Hat

Troll Hat can be acquired after completing the Troll Control side quest (Image via YouTube/Lootward)

Players can check out the Troll Hat, which can be acquired as a reward for completing the Troll Control side quest. It has a troll photo on its front and a feather on the left side of the rim.

The blue tint of the Troll Hat has a rich appearance, and if players don't mind the troll photo on the front, the hat is worth having in the inventory.

2) Herodiana’s Cap

This cap can be obtained after completing the Hall of Herodiana side quest (Image via YouTube/Lootward)

Players can obtain this Headwear after finishing the Hall of Herodiana side mission. It has a pointed front with a thin feather on its left.

Those who are inclined to try out thin headgear with a minimalistic design must try out Herodiana’s Cap. The color of this cap is eye-pleasing and enhances the protagonist’s look.

3) Black Bowler Hat

The Black Bowler Hat is sleek (Image via WB Games)

Black Bowler Hat is the best choice that suits well with most of the clothing options in the game. Players who wish to dress their character with a time-appropriate accessory can never go wrong with this royal black colored hat. It is reminiscent of someone working with the Ministry of Magic.

4) Stylish Top Hat

Players can try this hat for a simplistic look (Image via YouTube/Lootward)

Players can look like magicians by wearing Stylish Top Hat. It has a long top similar to the Troll Hat.

Those aiming to go for a gentleman’s look in the wizarding world should try on this hat. Its charcoal-black color can blend with a variety of robes and cloaks in Hogwarts Legacy.

5) Spider Slayer Helmet

Players can resemble a knight by wearing the Spider Slayer Helmet (Image via WB Games)

The Spider Slayer Helmet can be acquired by defeating spiders as part of the challenges, which can be tracked in the Field Guide menu. This Headwear resembles a knight helmet, thereby allowing players to role-play as a medieval wizard hero. Slaying bosses wearing this helmet occasionally gives out Dark Souls vibes.

More about Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy features a slew of magical spells from the Harry Potter lore. The title unpacks its gameplay elements thematically, which solidifies the feeling of familiarity and uniqueness simultaneously. The game has a vast open world filled to the brim with content.

Avalanche Software introduces a diverse cast of characters that propel a fresh narrative of the game. Players can partake in various assignments from professors to learn new spells. They can step out into the open world and engage in exploration, side missions, puzzle solving, clearing out bandit camps, and more.

Players can level up their character and earn talent points that can be invested in upgrading spell efficiency and abilities. The title offers five talent categories: Spells, Dark Arts, Core, Stealth, and Room of Requirement.

Hogwarts Legacy is a robust RPG adaptation of the popular magical franchise and has garnered fairly positive reviews all across the board. Players can immerse themselves for hours in this game by flying around on magical brooms or one of the many mountable beasts.

