Hogwarts Legacy walkthrough: How to complete The Hall of Herodiana side quest

Hogwarts Legacy comprises many characters to interact with and partake in side quests. The Hall of Herodiana is one of many side missions, and players can initiate it by speaking with Sophronia Franklin near the Charms classrooms in the Astronomy Wing. It is recommended to play this side mission at level 15 or higher.

Sophronia is seeking items belonging to Herodiana Byrne, a Depulso master. She has asked the player to investigate the Hall of Herodiana, a space created to practice the Depulso spell. Additionally, Sophronia wants the player to locate Herodiana's signature attire, which is concealed somewhere within the hall.

Solving the three puzzles in the Hall of Herodiana side mission in Hogwarts Legacy.

In Hogwarts Legacy, players can help their fellow students with various tasks and challenges, allowing them to level up quickly and rewarding them with cosmetic items.

If you are looking to start the Hall of Herodiana side quest, you can find Sophronia near the Charms classroom Floo Flame point, where she may offer you a task or point you in the direction of other students who need help."

Objective: To explore the Hall of Herodiana and retrieve the three components of Herodiana's outfit.

Quest Description: Sophronia Franklin, a third-year Ravenclaw student at Hogwarts Legacy, is intrigued by Herodiana Byrne, a skilled master of the Depulso spell. She helped construct a training hall in the castle that houses her attire. Sophronia wishes to see the outfit for herself.

Rewards: Herodiana's Cape, Herodiana's Attire, Herodiana's Cap, and 180 experience (XP).

Use Charms classroom Floo Flame (Image via WB Games)

To start this quest, follow the marker indicated on your mini-map to reach the hall entrance. Cast Depulso spell to uncover the entrance. Once entering the hall, you will encounter the first puzzle and see a block in the middle of the room. Cast Depulso on it to push it toward the end of the room and climb it. Just behind the gate, you will find a chest.

Interact with it to grab the first part of Herodiana's outfit, a cape. The next gate automatically opens up. The walls morph into cubes and retract to make way for you to enter the next room.

You can climb these blocks once they are aligned close to the wall (Image via WB Games)

This is the second puzzle of the side quest. You will notice a block to your right side near the entrance. Cast Accio on this block and pull it toward the opposite end of the room. You can then use the Depulso spell to push these blocks to the extreme end of the room connected to the wall.

You won't be able to scale them just yet. As a result, use Accio to pull them to the right side. Now you can easily climb these blocks and reach the second chest. You obtain Herodiana's Attire by interacting with it.

The third puzzle room has one movable block (Image via WB Games)

Proceed to the third and final puzzle room. Here, you will have to move the blocks in such a way that they can be used as a bridge to cross onto the opposite side. To complete this puzzle, follow the sequence of steps listed below:

Use Accio on the blocks. Then cast Depulso to push them outwards.

Climb the immovable block in the center and cast Accio on the movable blocks you previously cast Depulso on, which will move to the left, allowing you to jump onto them.

Proceed to jump and see a glowing pedestal on the right side. Casting any spell on it will reset the position of the movable block. Make sure you move ahead a few steps and stand on an unmovable block (grey-colored cubes).

Cast a spell on the glowing pedestal to reset the position of the movable block, then use Accio to pull it out. You will bring the block directly in front of you by casting Accio a second time. Climb onto it and proceed to the last chest.

Cast any spell on this glowing pedestal to reset the block's position (Image via WB Games)

You will obtain Herodiana's Cap, the last piece of her outfit in Hogwarts Legacy. You can use the exit door in front of you and return to Sophronia Franklin by following the quest marker. She congratulates you and allows you to keep the gear for yourself. This concludes the Hall of Herodiana side mission in Hogwarts Legacy.

