5 best PlayStation exclusive game deals for PlayStation Summer Sale

PlayStation's Summer Sale is almost over as the platform's biggest annual sale concludes on August 3, 2022. The sale was live from July 20, offering hundreds of exciting deals for some really awesome games. From top-tier AAA titles to niche indie games, the sale offers something for every player at a steep discount.

PlayStation @PlayStation



Save on a huge range of games, add-ons, and more: Summer Sale continues at PS Store with a lineup refreshSave on a huge range of games, add-ons, and more: play.st/3uZR6YG Summer Sale continues at PS Store with a lineup refresh 🔄 Save on a huge range of games, add-ons, and more: play.st/3uZR6YG https://t.co/PfB6EaqrWA

Although third-party titles make for most of the games in PlayStation's catalog, the draw for players has always been the stellar exclusives the publisher has to offer. PlayStation-exclusive games like the God of War, Ratchet & Clank, and even Bloodborne are available at a very heavily discounted price, which players should not miss out on.

Here are five of the best PlayStation exclusive game deals players should check out during the PlayStation Summer Sale.

PlayStation Summer Sale: 5 awesome PlayStation exclusive game deals players shouldn't miss

5) Ghostwire: Tokyo

Developed by Tango Gameworks, known for their survival-horror series The Evil Within, Ghostwire: Tokyo is a really intriguing game. Ghostwire is much more of an action-adventure game than survival-horror, despite featuring some gnarly monsters.

The game is set in the gorgeous city of Tokyo, where the entire population has vanished into thin air due to a nefarious supernatural plan orchestrated by an illusive man wearing a Hannya mask.

As a result, the city is covered in fog with deadly paranormal entities roaming the streets. Players take control of Akito, who is possessed by a mysterious spirit named KK, giving him supernatural powers that allow him to face the monsters head-on.

Ghostwire: Tokyo, at first glance, might seem like a horror game with its supernatural aspects, however, the game is focused on delivering an action-packed open-world adventure rather than the typical survival-horror experience that players have come to expect from the developers.

It is easily one of the most unique experiences players can have on PlayStation 5. Vanquishing evil spirits with elemental projectiles fired from the player's fingertips is something that sounds absurd yet is undeniably fun and only possible in Ghostwire: Tokyo.

Players should definitely not miss out on the game, especially for the discounted price of $29.99.

4) Nioh 2 Remastered

The souls-like genre of games has seen a massive rise in popularity since its inception with FromSoftware's Demon's Souls and Dark Souls titles. While many games and franchises have tried to replicate the magical experience of the Souls games, only a few have come close to delivering on it.

Team Ninja's Nioh 2 is one of the few souls-like titles that perfectly encapsulates the genre's core tenets without outright ripping off the Souls games. The Nioh series is a spiritual successor to the developer's iconic Ninja Gaiden series, featuring fast-paced combat and some challenging boss battles.

The first game was praised for its originality in the souls-like genre, with an intriguing narrative and robust gameplay mechanics. Nioh 2 is basically an improvement over the already stellar original game.

Nioh 2 features even more weapons and build options for players, along with a handful of new and exciting additions, like the "Yokai Shift" and "Burst Counter" mechanics, which add further depth to the game's combat. Nioh 2 received three post-launch expansions, which added substantial content to the game, all of which are included in the Remastered edition of the game.

Players craving a challenging yet rewarding experience post their adventures in Elden Ring's Lands Between should definitely check out Nioh 2 Remastered, which is available at a discounted price of $29.99.

3) Final Fantasy VII Remake

Final Fantasy VII is one of the best games in the series and, without a doubt, is amongst the best role-playing games of all time. The 1997 original is known for its quirky but charming characters and a narrative that connects with the players on an emotional level, along with the refined gameplay systems of the series.

The Final Fantasy VII Remake is a faithful recreation of the original title. The game is the first among the planned trilogy of games and, as such, features only the Midgar arc of the original game's story.

The remake ditches the original's turn-based combat in favor of a real-time action-heavy combat system that allows players to make crucial decisions during combat like using consumables, reviving party members, buffing attacks, using special abilities, etc. Although the game's narrative is experienced from Cloud's perspective, players can swap over to Tifa, Barret, or Aerith.

The Final Fantasy VII Remake is a must-play for anyone who adores the original game or is interested in a good JRPG title. The game is available at a discounted price of $29.99, making it a steal during the PlayStation Summer Sale.

Players on PlayStation 5 can pick the Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, which includes the base game along with the Intermission DLC, which explores the story of Yuffie Kisaragi.

2) God of War

2018's God of War is easily one of the best games on PlayStation. The game delivers an intimate story of a father and son duo embarking on a journey across the realms and how they eventually embrace each other's faults to strengthen their relationship and trust in one another.

God of War is a soft reboot for the franchise, which despite featuring the same rage-filled Spartan, is set in an entirely new mythological setting. After ravaging the Greek pantheon, Kratos ends up in the Norse god's domain, where he ends up having a son.

Although the game features an entirely new take on the classic God of War gameplay and narrative, it still retains combat's core action-heavy and visceral nature. The God of War is praised for its intricate narrative that managed to humanize the rage-fueled chaotic character of Kratos and simultaneously delivered a heartfelt story.

It will be exciting to see how Santa Monica Studio evolves the game's narrative and gameplay systems with the upcoming sequel God of War Ragnarok. God of War is available at $9.99 during the PlayStation Summer Sale.

1) Bloodborne

Developers FromSoftware are masters at creating unique and challenging experiences that put players' skills to the test. The PlayStation-exclusive title Bloodborne is considered the developers' best iteration of their signature "Souls" formula.

The game oozes an atmosphere that is consistent throughout its many different locations, be it the streets of Yharnam, the decrepit Castle Cainhurst, or the ominous Yharghul Chapel. The game's world evokes a sense of dread and curiosity among players that is rarely seen in any other FromSoftware title.

Bloodborne also features one of the best combat systems in the entire souls-like genre. Transforming weapons that allow players to quickly change their weapon's entire moveset with just the push of a button is truly revolutionary. The game relies heavily on speed and agility in its gameplay, more than any other Souls title from the developer.

Players should not miss out on Bloodborne, which is available for $9.99 during the PlayStation Summer Sale. While at it, players might also want to pick up the Old Hunters expansion for the game, which costs the same at $9.99, adding an entirely new area for players to explore and face some of the best bosses in gaming like Ludvig the Accursed, Lady Maria, and Orphan of Kos.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far