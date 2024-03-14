5 best Prowler Burst PDW skins in Apex Legends for 2024

SMG connoisseurs in Apex Legends always seek the best Prowler skins available in the title. As the burst-fire SMG weapons in Apex, they provide players with a clean and precise aim. Due to the High DPS, it can be a real menace during battles within short vicinity. However, if players are unable to accurately land their shots in short or mid-range fights, they will be at a disadvantage.

Hence, players looking to master Prowler Burst PDW skin must have an exceptional aim. Moreover, an attractive SMG skin will enhance the gameplay experience throughout the arena. The developers have added a wide range of skins, some of which the community considers the best.

The following article will discuss all the best Prowler SMG skins in Apex Legends for 2024.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

The best Prowler skins that Apex Legends players should use for 2024

1) Wild Ride

Wild Ride Prowler (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Wild Ride is a legendary rarity SMG skin that was first introduced during Season 3 of Apex Legends as a part of the Fight or Fright Collection event. The design of the Prowler weapon skin takes us back to the 16th century when Sheriffs used to govern small towns. This version of the Prowler Burst PDW has a decorative appearance, with many visual elements adorning the skin.

Furthermore, the leather stitching towards the weapon's stock creates an authentic and vintage feel. Players worldwide can purchase this from the Apex in-game shop for 1800 Apex Coins. It has appeared in the store only once in 2020 and is likely to become available soon.

2) Gold Talons

Gold Talons Prowler (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

The developers introduced the Gold Talons legendary rarity skin as a part of the Collection Event named Beast of Prey during Season 14 of Apex Legends. As the name suggests, the Gold Talons Prowler is equipped with sharp objects near the weapon's muzzle, representing the lethal talons of aviary predators, and needless to say, this variant of the Apex Legends weapon does look quite lethal.

Players who spent 1800 Apex Coins in the Apex Store were able to grab this skin. Moreover, this skin was also accessible to players who might have bought the Beast of Prey pack for 700 Apex Coins. Being an event-exclusive skin, it’s not likely to appear in the in-game store soon.

3) The Final Judgement

The Final Judgement Prowler (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

The Final Judgement legendary rarity skin was not a part of any Collection or Themed event in Apex Legends. Players who want to purchase this skin must first unlock "The Lightworker" following which they must spend 10500 Legend Tokens to craft this elegant skin featuring an antique design.

Moreover, Final Judgement appears more like an embellishment than a weapon due to the golden borders and extra decorations. Despite being an Exclusive skin, it has appeared in the store numerous times (2020, 2021, and 2022) and is likely to appear again soon. Seeing how this skin has taken the community by storm, it’s definitely one of the best Prowler Burst PDW skins in Apex Legends in 2024.

4) Brood Buster

Brood Buster is the only epic rarity skin featured in our list of best skins for Prowler Burst PDW in 2024. It boasts an amazing graphic with a bolt of electricity across the body. Featuring a combination of red, black, and white complimenting the blue and golden parts, this is definitely a must-have for everyone who prefers picking up a Prowler on the battlefield.

This skin was originally introduced as a part of the Awakening Collection Event during Season 13 of Apex Legends. Players worldwide can buy this work of art at a price of 1000 Apex Coins from the in-game store when available.

5) Arcane Geometry

Arcane Geometry Prowler (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Concluding our list of the best skins for Prowler SMG is the legendary Arcane Geometry. The developers introduced this skin as part of the Spellbound Collection event during Season 15 in Apex Legends. It has a subtle futuristic look with a dark-cyberpunk-type feel.

The skin was a free-path asset during this event. Upon completing 5000 Points, fans could get their hands on this legendary skin to add it to their Prowler skin collection.

That’s all regarding the best Prowler Burst PDW skins in Apex Legends in 2024.

Click here to read more articles like best skins for Prowler SMG:

5 best Peacekeeper skins || 5 best C.A.R. SMG skins || 5 best Sentinel skins || 5 best Mozambique skins