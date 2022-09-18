5 best RPG announcements at Tokyo Game Show 2022

Tokyo Game Show (TGS) is one of the biggest game expos of the year, and RPG fans were treated to several games being shown off this time around. Whether it's brand-new reveals, further information, or a simple discussion of these games, many potentially great RPG titles were the center of attention at TGS 2022.

2022 and 2023 will be terrific years for RPG fans, and at this year's TGS, gamers were treated to new entries in beloved franchises, retro classics coming back, and remasters of fan-favorite games.

The best RPG titles discussed at Tokyo Game Show 2022

1) Suikoden 1 & 2 HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars

Suikoden as a franchise is a classic RPG series and one that is often overlooked. Based on a classic Chinese novel (Water Margin), Suikoden is a story of civil unrest. The game also features 108 characters - 108 stars of Destiny. It’s getting a bit of a graphical overhaul while retaining the classic look.

The first two games will be remastered with a plethora of new effects. Updated character portraits by the original artist (Junko Kawano), updated sound, and new lighting/atmospheric effects. Quality of Life features like Autobattle and Fast Forward will also be available in the game to make some of the grind more tolerable.

Perhaps most crucial of all is the new English localization. While often quite funny, the original translation for these games was awful. While this wasn’t announced, it’s pretty clear from the footage of the game that’s been circulating.

Suikoden has no clear release date other than “2023,” but it will appear on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC.

2) One Piece Odyssey

While fans are still incredibly excited for the upcoming RPG One Piece Odyssey, the game did receive some bad news. Monkey D. Luffy’s next outing won’t be available until January 12 on all platforms except Steam. In Steam’s case, it will be January 13, 2023.

Visually very appealing, it’s also one of the most popular manga in the world. It appears to have a standard command battle system, popular in JRPGs, but that’s not a negative. The franchise has had plenty of action RPGs in the past, so this will be markedly different from more recent One Piece games.

However, it was also revealed to have a rock-paper-scissors style of effectiveness when it comes to attacks, à la Fire Emblem. It also appears to have a system based on turf control, meaning the enemies players are capable of fighting vary depending on what turf the player is on.

While the game did get delayed, if that means it will be more polished and won’t be potentially overshadowed by other, possibly larger games, then it will be a net positive for Bandai Namco.

3) Star Ocean 6: The Divine Force

Another massive RPG showcased during Tokyo Game Show 2022 is Square Enix and tri-Ace’s upcoming Star Ocean 6: The Divine Force. The previous Star Ocean title was met with a bit of disappointment, so it’s critical that this one takes off and makes a splash.

Players won’t have to wait long to try it out, though. Square Enix revealed that a demo would launch on PlayStation 4, 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S on September 20, 2022. It will offer about 2 hours of gameplay and starts from the beginning of Raymond’s story. The demo will last until he arrives in Delryk Village.

Star Ocean 6: The Divine Force will launch on October 27, 2022, making it one of the few games on this list still coming out this year.

4) Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion

Speaking of 2022 releases, Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion is an action RPG made famous in the mid-2000s on the PSP. A complete graphics remaster, it has new 3D models, improved combat, is fully voiced, and has a rearranged soundtrack by the original composer, Takeharu Ishimoto.

However, at the Tokyo Game Show 2022, some attendees recorded up to 30 minutes of game footage, so a fair amount of content is there to be experienced. The game follows Zack Fair and will help fill out details that fans of Final Fantasy VII may not be aware of.

For Final Fantasy VII fans who have not played the original Crisis Core Action RPG, it’s going to be an unforgettable experience. It’s still slated for a December 13, 2022, release date for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

5) Like a Dragon 8

That’s right, Like a Dragon 8 will still be an RPG! Fans of the more action-oriented Yakuza titles shouldn’t worry because Kiryu is receiving a side story, and Like a Dragon: Ishin will release in February 2023, as well.

While precious little is known about Like a Dragon 8, it was teased during RGG Summit 2022. In it, Kiryu has a new look, and it’s been confirmed that he will be a dual protagonist alongside Ichiban Kasuga. Both will have their own parties, and Kiryu will even have a new fighting style.

It will arrive sometime in 2024, but simply the knowledge that it is coming has fans of the Ryu ga Gotoku franchise incredibly excited.

There were hundreds of announcements during the Tokyo Game Show, from the RPG genre to first-person shooters. No matter what style of video games someone was after, the showcase had something for everyone.

