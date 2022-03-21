5 best Spiral Abyss teams for Kokomi in Genshin Impact (March 2022)

Genshin Impact entered the second half of the 2.5 update with Sangonomiya Kokomi returning to the feature banners. Kokomi has displayed great utility in many team compositions and has proven that a character does not need a crit rate to be helpful.

Many have started using Kokomi on different Spiral Abyss teams to clear the highest floors. Her ability to multitask as both a team-healer and Hydro enabler is irreplaceable in the current version of Genshin Impact.

Here are the five best teams that players should use with Kokomi to clear the Spiral Abyss.

Genshin Impact: 5 Best teams including Sukokomon and others for Kokomi in Spiral Abyss

1) “Sukokomon”

This is a unique team composition that can be considered Sangonomiya Kokomi’s “signature” team where there are no alternatives for the characters in the party. The party members include Kokomi, Fischl, Xiangling, and Sucrose.

The rotation begins with swirling Xiangling’s Gouba with Sucrose’s Elemental Skill to create chain reactions from her Swirl. The rotations are harder to play than most other teams, but can deal massive AoE damage when executed properly.

The Kokomi build should be equipped with a Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayer (TTDS) for this unique Genshin Impact team.

2) Electro-Charged Enabler/ Driver

Electro-charged teams, or also popularly known as the Taser team, combine Kokomi with two electro characters and an Anemo character to dish out extremely high damage. Off-field electro damage dealers are preferred for this team such as Raiden Shogun, Yae Miko, Beidou, and Fischl. For an Anemo character, players can choose between Kazuha and Sucrose as per their requirements since both can essentially perform the same role as crowd controllers.

Ever since her release, Kokomi has easily replaced Xingqiu in Taser teams. Unlike Xingqiu, she can heal teammates while applying Hydro on enemies on the same level as Xingqiu. Kokomi’s fast application will trigger faster electro-charged reactions and Anemo supports make up for the lack of AoE damage with their swirl abilities.

Keep in mind, when running Sucrose with Kokomi in the team, Kokomi should equip Hakushin Ring to increase the overall DPS of the team. Otherwise, players will have the option to choose between Thrilling Tales of Dragon Tales or Sacrificial Fragments instead.

3) Morgana Team

Morgana with Kokomi (Image via Genshin Impact)

Morgana is one of the most played meta teams in Genshin Impact to clear the Spiral Abyss. The old lineup included Ganyu as DPS, Mona as a buffer, Venti for crowd control, and Diona as a healer. With the addition of new characters including Kokomi, the new Morgana consists of Ganyu, Venti, Kokomi, and Shenhe.

Shenhe can use her Elemental Skill to buff nearby party members’ damage output and use Elemental Burst to provide a Cryo damage bonus to Cryo members while dealing AoE Cryo damage. Players can use Cryo support or sub-DPS such as Ayaka and Rosaria.

4) Perma-Freeze Support

Kokomi can also be paired with Kamisato Ayaka as the main DPS. Here, Kokomi can use her elemental skill and elemental burst to have 100% uptime on her Bake-Kurage. This way, players can keep opponents frozen for an extended period of time, allowing them to focus completely on dealing insane damage.

Apart from Kokomi and Ayaka, this team includes Kazuha along with other Cryo supports. Players can use Cryo supports such as Shenhe, Kaeya, Chongyun, or Rosaria to constantly apply Cryo to keep enemies frozen. Kazuha can use a 4-piece Viridescent Venerer to shred the Elemental resistance of enemies. He can use do with both his Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst, which can also be used for crowd control.

5) Vape Enabler

Kokomi in Vaporize teams (Image via Genshin Impact)

This is one of the classic Xiangling, Bennett, and Hydro teams in Genshin Impact. With Kokomi in the party, players will have to bring a change to Kokomi’s playstyle. They will have to play close to enemies to make sure they are hit by the Xiangling’s Pyronado to trigger vaporize reactions, thereby dealing heavy damage.

When equipped with supports such as Zhongli, Sucrose, Kazuha, and Xingqiu, this team definitely has the potential to inflict massive damage. However, it is worth mentioning that since Kokomi’s Elemental Skill cannot be repositioned frequently, the team can struggle a lot when facing moving targets in Genshin Impact.

