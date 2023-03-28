5 best Valorant Agents to duo with KAY/O

Valorant features several agents that players can choose from. These agents vary in toolkits and abilities, allowing for various strategies and gameplay. Team composition is a significant element in securing victory. Agents with compatible abilities can be picked together to gain an advantage over the enemy team. Understanding how different agents can work together is key to making your way up the high ranks.

That said, this article features five agents that make a great duo with the Machine of War, KAY/O.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Valorant guide: Cypher and 4 other agents to pair with KAY/O

KAY/O is an initiator in Valorant whose kit is centered on disabling and disrupting enemies. His Zero Point allows him to throw a grenade that creates a field that disables enemy abilities and detonates any traps or devices within its radius. Flash/Drive allows him to throw a flashbang grenade that also has a concussive effect, slowing and disorienting enemies caught in its blast.

Central to KAY/O's kit is his ultimate ability, Null/CMD, which allows him to overload and destroy all enemy devices within a certain radius, leaving them vulnerable to attack.

Listed below are five Valorant Agents to consider forming a duo with Kay/O.

1) Cypher

Valorant - Cypher (Image via Riot Games)

Cypher is a strong sentinel with his kit focused on providing surveillance to his team. KAY/O works with him in the same way he does with Sova—disabling and disrupting enemies revealed to him.

Spy Cam Cypher's Spy Cam can be placed in strategic locations to gather intel on enemy positions, while KAY/O's Zero Point can be used to suppress enemies that are detected by the cam.

Cypher's Trapwire can alert the team when an enemy crosses its path, while KAY/O's Flash can blind enemies and make them vulnerable. By setting up a trapwire in a choke point and using the flash to catch opponents off guard, the duo can take them out with ease.

Cypher's ultimate, Neural Theft, can reveal the locations of all enemies, while KAY/O's ultimate, Null/CMD, can disable all enemy abilities. By using the ultimates in conjunction, the duo can gain valuable intel and disrupt the enemy team's abilities.

2) Phoenix

Valorant - Phoenix (Image via Riot Games)

Phoenix is a duelist capable of providing additional firepower to KAY/O's initiations. He provides massive follow-up damage with his Blaze and Suppress, creating a wall of fire, while KAY/O's Suppress can be used to disable enemy abilities. By utilizing the two abilities together, the duo can prevent enemies from escaping the blaze and take them out with ease.

The two are also effective when pushing onto a site or attacking an area. Phoenix's Flash can blind enemies, making them vulnerable, while KAY/O's Zero Point can be used to suppress and prevent them from using their abilities.

Finally, Phoenix's ultimate, Run It Back, allows him to respawn at his previous location if he dies, while KAY/O's ultimate, Null/CMD, can disable all enemy abilities. Using the two ultimates together, the duo can enjoy a powerful advantage over the enemy team.

3) Sage

Valorant - Sage (Image via Riot Games)

Sage takes on the role of Sentinel and specializes in healing. When paired with KAY/O, the two are the ultimate definition of utility.

Sage's Slow Orb can reduce enemy movement speed, making them vulnerable, while KAY/O's Zero Point can be used to suppress them and prevent them from using their abilities. This can be especially effective when defending a site or stopping an enemy push.

Sage's Barrier Orb can create a wall that blocks enemy movement and vision, while KAY/O's Suppress can be used to disable enemy abilities. By using the two abilities together, the duo can prevent enemies from advancing and take them out with ease.

Overall, the two excel at supporting their team whether playing in offense or defense.

4) Sova

Valorant - Sova (Image via Riot Games)

Sova takes on the role of initiator, specializing in gathering intel and revealing enemy agents. With the opponents revealed, KAY/O can easily suppress them with Zero Point. This can be effective when pushing onto a site or defending an area.

The duo also excels in catching opponents off guard and setting up for a great ambush. Sova's Owl Drone can scout areas and gather intel, while KAY/O's Flash can blind enemies and make them vulnerable.

Finally, their ultimate abilities are set up for a perfectly coordinated attack. Sova's ultimate, Hunter's Fury, can deal massive damage, while KAY/O's Zero Point can prevent enemies from using their abilities. By using the two abilities together, the two can score eliminations easily.

5) Viper

Valorant - Viper (Image via Riot Games)

Viper and KAY/O are two agents that dovetail well due to their ability to control and deny space. KAY/O's flash can be used to disorient opponents, making it easier for Viper to set up her Toxic Screen.

The Toxic Screen can block off chokepoints and create walls of poisonous gas that can damage and slow opponents down. This combination can make it extremely difficult for the enemy team to push through a specific area.

Viper's Pit creates a large area of poisonous gas that is difficult for enemies to see through. Meanwhile, KAY/O's ultimate can be used to prevent foes from countering Viper's ultimate, making it even more effective.

The combination of KAY/O's utility and Viper's area control can create a strong defense that is difficult for enemies to push through. Communication and coordination between the two agents and the rest of the team will be essential to making the most of their partnership.

KAY/O, on its own, already has a strong kit in Valorant and can easily be simpatico with other agents. He is a flexible agent that can provide both utility and initiation to the team. The key to maximizing his abilities is to pick agents who can make the most out of the space he creates for the team.

