5 best weapons for Verso in Clair Obscur Expedition 33

Verso is a character who joins the Clair Obscur Expedition 33 journey in Act 2. He thrives on Perfection Ranks (D to S), rewarding players who prefer dodges, parries, and relentless offense. The right weapon can turn him into a lightning-fast critical hit machine.

Here are five of the best weapons for Verso in Clair Obcur Expedition 33.

Best weapons for Verso in Clair Obscur Expedition 33

1) Lanceram

Lanceram deals physical damage with Vitality and Agility scaling, boosting HP and turn speed. At Level 4, its passive ensures Verso’s Perfection Rank never drops below C, maintaining a consistent damage baseline even during mistakes.

Level 10 gives 4 Perfection on base attacks. Meanwhile, level 20 adds +1 Perfection on parries, making it ideal for players who love precise counterplay.

Lanceram stats in Expedition 33 (Image via Kepler Interactive || YouTube/@RedGael)

Lanceram is a perfect training tool for mastering Verso’s kit, but it struggles to keep up in Act 3, where critical damage and Burn setups are instrumental.

Lanceram is dropped by the Chromatic Lancelier in Spring Meadows (Act 1) and can be bought from the Cruler blacksmith in Coastal Cave. Hexga can also drop it in Act 3.

2) Contorso

Contorso is a Lightning weapon that scales with Agility and Defense for speed and resilience. Its standout Level 4 passive lets base attacks Break enemies, instantly boosts Verso to S-Rank. At Level 10, it guarantees critical hits on Rank S, while at Level 20, critical hits trigger lightning strikes.

Contorso stats in Expedition 33 (Image via Kepler Interactive || YouTube/@RedGael)

Contorso rewards an aggressive playstyle, but maintaining Rank S against tough bosses is demanding. When it works, it's amazing, but when it doesn’t, you’ll wish you had a more consistent tool.

Contorso can be earned by defeating the Contortionniste on The Chosen Path (Act 2).

3) Chevalam

Chevalam is a physical weapon that scales with Agility and Luck. Level 4 starts the battle at Rank S. Level 10 increases damage by 20% for each consecutive turn (up to five times) without taking damage. Level 20 applies Rush at Rank S, boosting speed and damage output.

With its high Agility and Luck scaling, Chevalam pushes Verso’s critical hits and evasion to the extreme, making it lethal in fast-paced fights.

Chevalam stats in Expedition 33 (Image via Kepler Interactive || YouTube/@RedGael)

While it's solid for tanky builds, Chevelam’s reliance on dodging is situational. It is great in early Act 2, but it falls short on pure offensive punch as you approach the endgame.

Chevelam is dropped by the Chromatic Chevaliere in Stone Wave Cliffs (Act 2) or can be bought from a Gestral Merchant for 18,500 Chroma.

4) Simoso

Simoso is a Light-element sword that scales with Vitality and Agility for max HP and turn speed. Level 4 unleashes an ethereal sword on most attacks for bonus Light damage. At Level 10, you have a 20% Burn chance, and by Level 20, Verso becomes immortal at Rank A, surviving lethal hits with 1 HP.

Simoso stats in Expedition 33 (Image via Kepler Interactive || YouTube/@Red Fervor Gaming)

With guaranteed extra hits, Burn synergy, and clutch survivability, Simoso is made for Verso’s perfection-driven style. Whether you’re clearing mobs or fighting Act 3 bosses, this weapon’s got your back.

Simoso is rewarded after beating Simon in The Abyss.

5) Dualiso

Dualiso is a lightning weapon that scales with Vitality and Defense. At Level 4, it lets you play again after a base attack, and at Level 10, it increases the base attack damage by 50%. At Level 20, each base attack generates 4 Perfection points, rapidly fueling Verso’s ultimate abilities.

Dualiso stats in Expedition 33 (Image via Kepler Interactive || YouTube/@RedGael)

Dualiso is a combo machine that lets you rapidly climb to Rank S. Its Vitality and Defense scaling ensures survivability, making it ideal for prolonged fights.

Dualiso is dropped by the Dualliste in Act 2 or can be found in Stone Wave Cliffs.

