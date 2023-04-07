5 biggest clubs who are confirmed for EA Sports FC

On April 6, 2023, the brand new logo of EA Sports FC was officially revealed amidst much fanfare. The rebrand is a direct result of the breakdown in talks between video game company Electronic Arts and FIFA, the international governing body of association football. As such, the franchise is set to follow a new direction, with the new name and logo making it rather clear.

Several fans have wondered which licenses will be present in EA Sports FC when the game is officially released. The latter ensures that football clubs retain their authenticity within the game. Following the official announcement on April 7, some of the biggest clubs in the world have confirmed their participation. These include recognizable names from the main European leagues.

Top 5 football clubs who will be present in EA Sports FC

5) Olympique Marseille

Ligue 1 has already confirmed a spot in EA Sports FC, following their reply on the main Twitter thread. Paris Saint-Germain are arguably the biggest French club in recent times, but Olympique Marseille is certainly no pushover. They have been dominant both domestically as well as in Europe.

The current squad consists of some exciting names, including Alexis Sanchez. Fans will soon be able to see all of these players when the game releases later this year. Furthermore, Olympique Marseille will be an exciting pick for Career Mode enthusiasts who can potentially restore the club to its former glory.

4) Juventus

Serie A giants Juventus marked their return to the series back in 2022. Before FIFA 23, the Italian side was known as Piomonte Calcio for a few years as EA was unable to obtain their license. It won’t happen this year when EA Sports FC goes live, as the Turin-based club has confirmed its presence in the upcoming game on social media.

Despite poor performances in the 2022-23 season, Juventus will be a force to be reckoned with. The club has some fantastic footballers like Paul Pogba and Dusan Vlahovic. The current season’s performances could dent some of the overall ratings. However, the overall squad is unlikely to be affected greatly by the recent results.

3) Manchester City

While city rivals Manchester United have been in partnership with eFootball and Konami, Manchester City have always been in favor of EA Sports. The entire side will be fully licensed by EA Sports FC, which will be music to the ears of Premier League fans.

Manchester City have one of the world’s best squads, with Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland leading the roster. Young talents like Phil Foden and Julian Alvarez will definitely be hot picks for Career Mode lovers. Overall, Manchester City are likely to be one of the strongest teams in EA Sports FC with so many superstars in their lineup.

2) Liverpool

Stay tuned for more information on The Reds x EA SPORTS FCStay tuned for more information on #EASPORTSFC in July The Reds x EA SPORTS FC 🔴Stay tuned for more information on #EASPORTSFC in July 🙌

The 2022-23 season isn’t going great for the Merseyside club, as Juergen Klopp and company aim to end on a high. Despite poor performances in recent times, Liverpool remain one of the biggest clubs in the world. The English club has several domestic honors as well as the highest number of European trophies amongst English clubs.

Liverpool’s squad will be one of the strongest in EA Sports FC, with several star players on the roster. The likes of Virgil van Dijk, Alisson, and Mohamed Salah are all certified talents who have performed consistently at the highest level. Furthermore, there are some exciting youngsters, with Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, and Stefan Bajcetic amongst the recognized names. It remains to be seen if their current poor performances will lower their stats in a few months.

1) Real Madrid

The Spanish club is considered the biggest in the world by many enthusiasts. As such, Real Madrid is the record UEFA Champions League winner and is equally dominant in domestic tournaments. The iconic side will have one of the best squads when EA Sports FC officially releases. Very few teams have as much talent as Los Blancos.

Thibaut Courtois is one of the best goalkeepers in football, while the duo of Kroos and Modric remain as efficient as ever. Karim Benzema has aged like fine wine and shows no signs of decreased performance. Youngsters like Vinicius, Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni, and Rodrygo are set to lead the line in the near future. Real Madrid will be the favorite choice of many EA Sports FC players.

