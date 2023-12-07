5 biggest video game disappointments of 2023 (and 5 that took the world by surprise)

The year 2023 has seen a wide variety of video game releases. Some smash-hit titles took the world by storm, while some not-so-noteworthy games fell way short of expectations. With games today judged on a higher artistic platform, developers scramble for the next big breakthrough while some stick to a tried-and-tested formula.

This article lists five unsatisfactory video games released in 2023 and five great titles that blew everyone's minds.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

5 disappointing video-game releases of 2023

1) Redfall

The marketing campaign behind Redfall was enormous, as the video game was meant to take over as the premier co-op FPS shooter that would finally dethrone Left 4 Dead 2. Set in the eponymous town of Redfall, the title featured four unique protagonists who would battle the ongoing vampire infestation.

Redfall, however, didn't live up to the hype. The game was riddled with bugs and performance issues, falling flat at launch. To top it off, it lacked any cohesive storytelling, which didn't meet the promises made by Xbox Game Studios. The title's player base never really felt a connection, and now it seems buried in the graveyard of disappointing releases.

2) The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is arguably one of the most dismal AAA titles of the current generation. From an uninspired storyline with enormous plotholes to drab gameplay, it is a release that's best left forgotten.

With a $40 price tag, Gollum doesn't help itself and further alienates its core audience. Janky mechanics coupled with a broken and buggy stealth system make playing a chore. This video game has little to no redeeming factors and is not worth your time.

3) Lords of the Fallen

Soulslike titles have always been a gamble for video game developers. CI Games have had two runs at trying to make their own Soulslike games but haven't captured the essence of the genre. While the first one strays incredibly far from what it's trying to emulate, this new Lords of the Fallen by CI Games is a decent attempt but lacks soul.

Lords of the Fallen has all the Soulslike tropes that you'd expect. From death runs to challenging foes, it has some interesting moments and pushes you to master its controls. However, the storytelling is exposition-heavy, and the combat feels clunky at times. The weapons have no discerning factors and feel the same. Overall, Lords of the Fallen isn't a Soulslike video game to write home about.

4) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

The Call of Duty franchise is a mere shell of its former self, and its new installment doesn't do it any justice. The original Modern Warfare games were praised upon their release for many reasons, but Modern Warfare 3 doesn't seem to meet the benchmark.

The title has a bare-bones campaign mode and the same recycled multiplayer with an $80 price tag. More focused on selling loot boxes and cosmetics, the franchise may have lost touch with its roots. While Treyarch has added some classic maps, the game feels like a cash grab riding the coattails of the Call of Duty name. Activision and Treyarch have a ton of goodwill to earn back with their next video game in this franchise.

5) Skull Island: Rise of Kong

This video game is hilariously bad (Image via IguanaBee)

Skull Island: Rise of Kong is a special game, as very few titles have entertained players while being poorly developed. The comically designed world, the wonky gameplay, and Kong's deadpan face all add up to a weird yet hilarious experience.

In a game featuring a giant ape, IguanaBee does an incredible job of scaling everything down to Kong's size. Kong doesn't stand out from the environment at all. The UI is almost non-existent, and the cutscenes are hysterically awful.

Rise of Kong is easily one of the worst video games of 2023. There are so many visual, audio, and design problems that one would think it's still in the Early Alpha phase. Barely meeting the standards of a modern game, Rise of Kong is best left forgotten.

5 video games that surprised everyone in 2023

1) Cocoon

A sure-fire contender for the Indie Game of the Year award, Cocoon is a top-down puzzle platformer with a beetle protagonist. This title has a subtle and melancholic world design. Great care has been taken to make its world stand out with ambient sounds and visuals.

This video game developed by Geometric Interactive is a must-play that will keep you engrossed for hours. With smooth controls, great sound, amazing world design, and a great price, Cocoon is an excellent release in 2023 that has taken everyone by surprise.

2) Dave the Diver

This next entry on the list is another indie release that seemingly came out of nowhere. Developed by MINTROCKET, Dave the Diver is a pixel arcade game with a ton of activities to indulge in. From managing a sushi restaurant to diving into the depths looking for mystery and treasure, the title feels like an expansive experience in a bite-sized package.

Dave the Diver has a lot of heart and soul. It's incredibly fun to engage with, and the narrative will keep pushing you to dive deeper, searching for the next big catch.

3) Hi-Fi Rush

Hi-Fi Rush is one of those video games that will make you feel nostalgic. The game is described as an action rhythm title, utilizing music as a combat mechanic. A huge emphasis on precision movement elevates the fight sequences, and players can pull off stylish combos.

The music for Hi-Fi Rush is top-notch. Each track in the video game keeps pushing you toward the next enemy or encounter. Its characters are enjoyable, the world looks incredibly polished, and the combat is near-perfect. Hi-Fi Rush stands out as one of the best releases of 2023.

4) Lies of P

Lies of P is an incredible Soulslike game. Neowiz has replicated a near-impossible formula and elevated it with its creativity. One of 2023's premier launches, the title stands tall among its peers and is a must-play for those who want to challenge themselves.

Lies of P can be tough but never unfair. The video game is a retelling of Carlo Collodi's classic Pinocchio tale. The retelling takes place in the Belle Epoque era of the late 19th century and features a grim city filled with mechanical and organic monsters. The title has a parry mechanic akin to Sekiro and RPG mechanics similar to Bloodborne, which makes it accessible.

5) Baldur's Gate 3

This last entry is a favorite to win the 2023 Game of the Year award. Baldur's Gate 3, developed by Larian Studios, is revolutionary. Using the pre-existing world of Dungeons and Dragons, the developer has created a turn-based RPG that offers near-unlimited freedom.

Baldur's Gate 3 lets players customize their class, race, spells, party members, and allegiances. One can get lost exploring the many offshoot paths, which almost always result in memorable encounters. The video game has very few dull moments, and with a vibrant cast of characters to keep the show going, it feels like a rollercoaster ride.

Readers can look forward to The Game Awards to see which of their favorite video games have been nominated.