5 changes that fans want in Warzone 2's gunplay mechanics (and 5 things they don't want)

Warzone has been out for two years, and the battle royale scene has drastically changed with classic Call of Duty gunplay. Warzone, along with Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2019, gave players a plethora of options in its gunsmith section to customize and build the perfect machine for destruction.

Fans are hyped for Infinity Ward's upcoming Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, and they can only imagine what the developer team has packed. Warzone set a perfect example of what a Call of Duty Battle Royale should be, with the upcoming release of Modern Warfare 2, there is room for more improvement over the game.

Five changes in gunplay mechanics Warzone 2 must have

1) Better gun models

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2019 took it up a notch with their in-game gun models. They almost feel close to life when shooting or viewing them in gunsmith menu.

One can tell that the 3D development team went all in when they wanted players to enjoy the game to full extent. Holding a gun in Warzone feels more realistic than any other Call of Duty.

Developers can further improve this by giving better texture and more polygon counts on the gun models. Even if it requires more engine work, it will be worth it.

2) Better animations

Warzone and Modern Warfare 2019 have some of the best gun animations in the entire franchise. One can almost feel the impact, when a player reloads a gun, it is like you can almost feel the weight of the magazine dropping while reloading.

The animations are so superior that they are on par with the Battlefield franchise. Fans have higher expectations from Infinity Ward about the next Call of Duty game, the next Modern Warfare can definitely impress the fans with even better and realistic animations, without sacrificing the sweet original Call of Duty feeling.

3) Better recoil system

The Call of Duty franchise have always been forgiving when it comes to recoils in their game. With that being said, Modern Warfare 2019 had some of the most realistic effects in this sector.

Firing a weapon while aiming down sight would actually make one feel the need to pull down the mouse further, which is by far the most the franchise has done. With Modern Warfare 2 announced, it can be expected that developers took some more steps to ensure that the recoil system will be significantly improved.

4) Advanced attachments

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2019 filled its Gunsmith options with more than enough attachments for players to work around. It had everything available at the ready when needed, from Monolithic suppresors to lengthened rounds, the game did not flinch when it had to provide such a variety of options.

With the sequel waiting at the gates, players are expecting a more diverse approach to the gun customization, especially in the attachments department.

5) Reticle options

Modern Warfare 2019 already provided plethora of reticle options for sights. Blue dot being the last one to be unlocked, it had a list of reticles to choose from. Modern Warfare 2 is expected to bring new weapons and sights, and this means players might also expect new options for their new scope customization, this mainly aimed sniper rifles.

Five changes in gunplay mechanics fans don't want

1) Unrealistic Muzzle flash

Modern Warfare 2019 excels in the animation department. However guns also work in a very different way compared to other games in the franchise. Muzzle flashes in Warzone feel much more realistic and clean.

When shooting a high impact weapon such as the Desert Eagle, a slight halo of flash is visible when the shell drops and a bullet itself flies. This is impressively realistic and jaw dropping. Fans would expect improvement as this would impact a lot of the animation and feeling of weapons.

2) Realisticity instead of feeling

Fans have always appreciated the feeling of the fast-paced, guns blazing combat this franchise have provided. Modern Warfare 2019 feels the most realistic of all the ways possible and yet it feels the most Call of Duty-like.

The franchise have never been so fun with so many game modes and guns. It would be appreciated if the developers don't trade the routes of the game with a more realistic approach.

3) Poor gun sounds

Sound designs in Warzone are significantly better than any other game in the franchise. In Warzone, there are different sounds for reloading and shooting when inside a building and when not.

This level of differentiation hasn't been done in the series previously, this puts the developer team under a bit of pressure, as they now have to maintain this and work on better gun sounds.

4) One-shot weapons

Fans have previously complained about weapons that require no effort to win games. Weapons such as one-shot sniper rifles and rocket launchers aren't exactly what players need in the sequel's meta. It would be highly appreciated if the developers could fix the arsenal by not adding any more such weaponry.

5) More gun replacing weapons

Modern Warfare 2019 had plenty of melee options that were considered broken. Some of them are the melee axe and riot shield with knife. The most exciting part of combat in Call of Duty is the gunplay, but such weaponry replaces the need to use guns if players can roam around equipping an axe which can essentially one hit kill a man.

The weapons are a menace to the gun-society of the game. It would be appreciated if the dev team either fixes such weapons or does not add them at all. They will not be missed.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

