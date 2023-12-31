5 Characters to Avoid with Xueyi in Honkai Star Rail 1.6

Ruan Mei and Xueyi are the latest characters introduced in the first banner phase of version 1.6 of Honkai Star Rail by HoYoverse. The former is a five-star character who wields the Ice element. On the other hand, Xueyi is a DPS unit that follows the Path of Destruction. Because of her Path, she can inflict harm on a single target and targets close to the main target.

She can be used in several team compositions in this title because of her chosen Path. However, there are some Honkai Star Rail 1.6 units that you shouldn't pair with Xueyi.

Note: This article is subjective and solely represents the writer's opinions.

Five characters not to pair with Xueyi in Honkai Star Rail 1.6

1) Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae, a 5-star Imaginary element character (Image via HoYoverse)

With the 1.3 patch, Imbibitor Lunae was introduced to Honkai Star Rail. He is a 5-star destruction unit whose kit relies on delivering a ton of damage over a large region. The catch is that he needs a lot of skill points to deal with this kind of damage.

Since your supports still require skill points to protect or buff your team, running Imbibitor Lunae with Xueyi is not a good option because she cannot recover any skill points from her attacks. This could negatively impact your skill-point economy.

2) Arlan

Arlan, a 4-star Lightning character (Image via HoYoverse)

Being a specialized unit in Honkai Star Rail, Arlan does not currently receive much playtime. Arlan requires great survivability, which is one of the worst aspects of running him. Like Blade, he inflicts damage on himself to deal damage and significant damage, and his HP must be kept extremely low.

He has the same problem as Blade in a Xueyi team composition: he continually has to micromanage skill points and struggles to survive. Preservation units can address this issue, but doing so also introduces a new issue—wasting space on an extra unit when a de-buffer or buffer might be run instead.

3)Trailblazer (Destruction)

Trailblazer, MC of the game (Image via HoYoverse)

Trailblazer is the main character of Honkai Star Rail and a member of the Astral Express crew. At the beginning of the game, they tread the Path of Destruction and wield the physical element.

Trailblazer's kit includes a talent that deals physical damage to three enemies close. Depending on what they select, the player's ultimate can enhance their basic attack or skill. They go unseen since they don't provide enough damage to opponents, even when fully built.

Even though Trailblazer is the game's MC, pairing them with Xueyi is not a smart decision as they have similar paths and might not work well together.

4) Seele

Seele, a 5-star Quantum element character (Image via HoYoverse)

Seele is a well-liked community character who embodies exceptional mechanics and follows the Path of Hunt. Her unique kit allows her to act twice in a turn if she can confirm a kill. Seele is an excellent asset to your team because of her strong break potential against monsters and quantum element weak mobs.

Running two strong DPS units on a single squad is pointless until an end-game event like Memory of Chaos takes place, where players require great offensive strength. Therefore, pairing Xueyi and Seele together will make little sense. Players can usually run a good team buffer, such as Ruan Mei or Bronya, instead of running two DPS units.

5) Jingliu

Jingliu, a 5-star Ice element character who follows the Path of Destruction (Image via HoYoverse)

With a distinctive kit, Jingliu is a five-star character specializing in wielding the ice element, following the Path of Destruction. She fuels her attacks with her companions' health points. Therefore, she needs a specific crew to accompany her, particularly when taking the game's most complex challenges.

Jingliu trades her ally's health for more potent Ice damage strikes, so pairing her with Xueyi will only make matters worse for her. This makes it pretty obvious to run a Preservation character in the team composition; otherwise, other members may run out of HP even with an Abundance character due to Jingliu's kit.

