5 cheapest 86-rated cards in FIFA 23 to use in Squad Building Challenges

Team Chemistry has been completely overhauled in FIFA 23, and this has brought a massive shift in how fans approach Squad Building Challenges as well. With a new system in FUT, EA Sports has had to revamp the SBC requirements as well.

The developers no longer ask for chemistry threshold requirements in Squad Building Challenges with high squad-rating specifications. This has made life easier for FUT enthusiasts, as they can submit SBC fodder cards without having to worry about their positioning, league, or nationality links.

However, in such an environment, the price of SBC fodder in the Ultimate Team transfer market is rather volatile and fluctuates often. This is why it is crucial for fans to recognize the cheapest cards in the market to buy and use in Squad Building Challenges. Here are five such cards in FIFA 23.

Note: The prices of these cards are subject to change based on the transfer market.

These 86-rated cards are underwhelming and ideal for SBCs in FIFA 23

1) Dani Parejo

Dani Parejo has been among the most underrated and consistent performers in European football over the past few years. The Spanish maestro has been the driving force behind the success of Villareal in domestic and European competitions. As a result, his contributions have been recognized in FIFA, as he has consistently received high-rated cards in the franchise over the years.

However, he possesses rather underwhelming attributes. He has been notoriously slow in-game, and with a pace stat of 50 in FIFA 23, the trend has continued in the latest iteration of the series.

This means that Parejo is only usable as SBC fodder, and with a current price of 13,000 FUT coins, he is one of the cheapest 86-rated cards in FIFA 23.

2) Thiago Silva

Thiago Silva has earned a reputation for himself as an elite defender across various leagues in European football. The Brazilian veteran has proved his worth in Serie A, Ligue 1, and now the Premier League with Chelsea. While his ratings over the years have not suffered massively due to his consistent performances, the player's in-game stats have been nerfed.

Despite still being an amazing defender, Thiago Silva has gone from being a meta footballer in FUT to being SBC fodder at best. This is primarily due to his pace, as he has just 49 pace in FIFA 23. He costs around 14,000 FUT coins in the current transfer market and is a good option for fans to use in SBCs.

3) Thiago

Thiago is the definition of a midfield general in real life, dictating the pace and tempo of the game while creating beautiful plays for his side. He is among the most technically gifted players in the world. Unfortunately, his skills aren't carried over to the virtual pitch.

Thiago has notoriously been underwhelming in FIFA and has retained his ineffectiveness in this year's title. Although he has excellent dribbling and passing stats, he is incredibly average everywhere else. His pace rating of 61 also undermines his performance. Thiago currently costs around 14,000 FUT coins in the transfer market.

4) Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku has had an incredibly tumultuous career so far. He has seen the highs and lows of the Premier League, moving from one club to another, before finally finding a home in Italy with Serie A giants Inter. His overall ratings have remained fairly high over the course of his career, but his in-game viability has suffered as the years have passed.

Despite the current meta of FIFA 23 favoring lengthy players, Lukaku simply does not perform at the level expected of him in-game. There are also a variety of attacking alternatives in Serie A, which has reduced his status to that of SBC fodder. His current price is around 14,000 FUT coins in the transfer market.

5) Aymeric Laporte

Manchester City's dominance in the Premier League can be largely attributed to their squad depth, with multiple world-class options available in every position, including defensively. Despite not being a regular starting center-back, Aymeric Laporte has been an absolute wall in the City defense alongside the likes of Ruben Dias and John Stones.

However, Laporte has also historically been slow and ineffective in the series. Despite the meta in FIFA 23 being a lot more forgiving for slower defenders, Laporte is simply too slow to be viable in-game. He currently costs around 14,000 FUT coins in the transfer market and is only usable as SBC fodder.

Poll : 0 votes