5 exciting things to try in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time after finishing the game 

Just because you’ve finished the main story in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time doesn’t mean the adventure is over. The game houses plenty of fun things to do even after the ending. Whether you want to master every Life or find new secrets, there’s still a lot to explore.
In this guide, we’ll highlight 5 exciting things to try after beating the game.
Exciting things to try after beating Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time
Master every Life
While the main quest introduces you to various Life classes, achieving mastery in all 14 Lives unlocks their full potential. Each Life offers unique skills and benefits, enhancing your gameplay experience. By reaching the Hero rank in every Life, you'll be better equipped to tackle postgame challenges and enjoy the game's diverse mechanics.
Unlock and shatter Dark Seals
Throughout your journey, you might have encountered mysterious purple glyphs blocking certain areas. These are Dark Seals, and they can only be unlocked in the postgame. To break them, you must collect Dark Fires, which are dropped by Shadow Monsters found in areas like Fort Gardhart and Treasure Groves. Once you've gathered enough, approach the seals to access new dungeons and treasures.
Collect Slates and discover Legendary Recipes
After completing the main story, speak with Trip at the Base Camp to obtain your first Slate. These Slates unlock powerful crafting recipes when presented to Edward at the Guild Office. Some of these recipes, known as Legendary Recipes, can be further enhanced by the Plundering Panther, allowing you to craft top-tier equipment.
Treasure Groves
Treasure Groves are unique dungeons that you can plant and cultivate. As they age, the challenges within become more formidable, offering better rewards. These groves are also multiplayer-friendly, so team up with friends to tackle the toughest floors and reap the benefits together.
Recruit Yuelia as a Buddy
Fans of the original Fantasy Life will recognize Yuelia, and in this installment, she's recruitable as a Buddy in the postgame. To add her to your team, collect 50 Golden Celestia's Gifts, which become available after raising your Island Rank to five stars.
Once obtained, give them to Flutter, and Yuelia will join your party, offering a 10% increase in item drop rates when her Affinity is maxed out.
The world of Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time is rich with postgame content that extends far beyond the main storyline. Whether you're mastering every Life, unlocking hidden areas, or recruiting powerful allies, there's always something new to discover.
