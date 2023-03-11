5 FIFA 23 Fantasy FUT players you should avoid at all costs

With both rosters of the Fantasy FUT promo now available in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, gamers have been treated to a wide variety of special cards to try in-game. These items are extremely hyped at the moment due to their recent addition to the game as well as their dynamic nature, which allows them to be upgraded further over the course of the next few weeks.

However, the Fantasy FUT lineup is a rather mixed bag featuring both desirable and underwhelming options. While some of these cards are overpowered and warrant the price they fetch in the FIFA 23 transfer market, there are some that are either behind the power curve of the game or unlikely to receive upgrades due to their team's form.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

These Fantasy FUT cards are not worth the coins in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

1) Dayot Upamecano

This inclusion might come as a surprise to many, as Bayern Munich is currently at the top of the Bundesliga table and has been in spectacular form all season. This basically ensures several upgrades for the French defender already, making him an extremely viable center-back in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. However, the most troubling aspect is his price.

Upamecano is currently extinct in the FUT Transfer market with an upper price limit of 750,000 coins. This makes the card impossible to obtain currently, and depending on how much the cost fluctuates once EA Sports updates his price range, he could be even more expensive. With cards like FUT Hero Lucio and Road to the Final Fofana being much cheaper alternatives, the card is not worth the coins.

2) Kaoru Mitoma

Kaoru Mitoma has been a breakout star in the Premier League this season. The Japanese forward has impressed global audiences with his performances against top-tier English clubs, leading Brighton to victory on several occasions. He has been rewarded for his efforts with a Fantasy FUT card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

While the special variant is a significant upgrade over his base card, it still possesses extremely underwhelming attributes at the current stage of the game cycle. His shooting, passing and physicality stats let him down, and while the card could receive upgrades in the future, his three-star weak foot will always be a hindrance.

3) Omer Toprak

Antalyanaspor has historically been a key fixture of the Turkish Superlig, but their recent form has been anything but impressive. The club is currently 12th in the league table, which is extremely concerning for gamers looking to purchase the Fantasy FUT Omer Toprak card.

Not only is the card unlikely to receive many boosts, but he also possesses underwhelming stats and is hard to fit into a squad due to his league and national chemistry links. All these factors combine to relegate the card to fodder status in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

4) Patrick Wimmer

The Bundesliga is the most fiercely contested league in Europe this season, with the top five teams all being in the running for the title. Wolfsburg is currently competing for European qualification and is eighth in the league table. However, their recent form has been rather troublesome, winning only one game out of their last five.

Similar to Toprak, upgrades are not the only concern when it comes to Patrick Wimmer's Fantasy FUT card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. The Austrian possesses terrible stats for an attacker at the current stage of the game, especially with only 77 shooting. His lackluster abilities are evident in his price in the FUT transfer market, with the card costing as much as 86-rated fodder.

5) Fernando

Despite being amongst the most popular and successful clubs in La Liga, Sevilla has had a disappointing season so far and is currently battling relegation. They are renowned for their winning ways in the UEFA Europa League but have managed to win only one game in their last five outings.

In such a scenario, any Fantasy FUT card representing the club will be lucky to receive any upgrades in FIFA 23 at all. Despite possessing decent attributes and versatile alternative positions, Fernando could potentially be a terrible purchase as there are better alternatives in his position.

