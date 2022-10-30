5 footballers that can be signed in FIFA 23 to replace Cristiano Ronaldo

In FIFA 23, Ronaldo has the second-highest rating of 90. The Portuguese GOAT used to be a 91-rated player in FIFA 22. He is still among the top strikers in the game. Considering his age and performance, EA has downgraded many of his attributes in the game. The significant nerf was to his Pace, which used to be 87 and now stands at 81, a downgrade of 6 points.

With an excellent rating of 92, Ronaldo holds the game's highest Shooting characteristic. He is among the finest finishers in the game, with a Finishing rating of 93. He is excellent at ariel duals with a Jumping rating of 95. His Dribbling and Passing rating stands at 88 and 82, which is considered great for his position.

These stellar atheles can replace Ronaldo in FIFA 23

1) Kylian Mbappe

French footballer Kylian Mbappe is a striker for Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain and the French national team. With the greatest overall rating of 91 and the potential to reach 95, he is recognized as one of the finest in FIFA 23. Since FIFA 22, his overall ratings have remained constant. He has a 5-star Skill moves' rating and a 4-star Weak foot rating.

The Frenchman is the fastest player in this FIFA version, with a Pace rating of 97. He also has exceptional dribbling skills. His other attributes stand at 89 Shooting, 80 Passing, 92 Dribbling, 76 Physical, and 36 Defense.

He beats Ronaldo in every attribute with great numbers. But in the field of shooting, Ronaldo is superior.

2) Robert Lewandowski

Lewandowski is a right-footed Polish professional striker who competes for Barcelona in La Liga. The Barcelona star has a Skill Moves and Weak Foot rating of four stars. His Workrates stand at high/medium.

In FIFA 23, he has the highest overall rating of 91 with an excellent shooting ability of 91 and is the highest-rated finisher in the game with a rating of 94, making him a goal-scoring machine. He is also good at dribbling, and with 87 Strength, he is a solid striker. But his considerable lack of pace brings his downfall.

Lewandowski can replace Ronaldo, who is better at passing, dribbling, and physicality.

3) Karim Benzema

French footballer Karim Mostafa Benzema is a striker for Real Madrid in La Liga and captains both the French national team and Real Madrid. He has a 4-star Skill moves and a Weak foot rating.

Benzema has been ranked first on the FIFA 23 rating list following a fantastic season with Real Madrid. With an overall rating of 91, the Frenchman has overtaken all other players as the game's highest-rated player.

His attributes are 80 Pace, 88 Shooting, 83 Passing, 87 Dribbling, 78 Physical, and 39 Defense. He is a better option than Ronaldo as he is excellent in passing and dribbling, along with good vision, short passing, and amazing ball control.

4) Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland is a left-footed Norwegian striker who competes for Manchester City in the Premier League. He has 3-star Skill moves' and a Weak foot rating.

He has an overall rating of 88 and a potential ceiling of 94 in FIFA 23. He shoots with amazing accuracy and has a pace of 89. The Manchester City player is an unstoppable force with 94 Finishing and Shot Power, 93 Strength, and outstanding Sprint Speed. Although he lacks in the area of passing, he can get beyond the defensive line because of his outstanding physicality and average dribbling.

In FIFA 23, the pace is crucial for the striker's position. Since Haaland outpaces Ronaldo and has comparable shooting skills, he may take Ronaldo's place.

5) Harry Kane

Harry Kane is an English striker who competes for the Premier League team Tottenham Hotspur and captains the England football team. He has a Skill Moves rating of three stars and a Weak Foot rating of five stars.

He has an overall rating of 89. Kane's downgrading in FIFA 23 suggests that EA is unhappy with his output and results from the previous campaign, but due to his superb shooting of 91 and 5-star weak foot rating, Kane is still a lethal striker. His significant lack of pace brings his downfall.

He can replace Ronaldo as his passing is excellent, along with his great stamina, strength, and finishing.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

