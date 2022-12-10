5 game announcements you might have missed out at The Game Awards 2022

The Game Awards 2022, held a few days back, was not short of huge revelations. Expect 2023 to be yet another swashbuckling year for gamers. Some of the most highly-anticipated and talked about games on the internet prior to the event were duly addressed with fresh new trailers.

This included a Final Fantasy XVI world premiere, a Stars Wars: Survivor showcase, news regarding the arrival of a brand-new open-world Diablo game, launch dates of Baldur’s Gate 3, Street Fighter 6, a console edition of Company of Heroes 3, and much more.

The event featured an endless conveyor belt of fresh game reveals and award declarations. Here are five more significant game announcements that were made at The Game Awards 2022:

Here are some other announcements made at The Game Awards 2022 worth keeping tabs on

1) Among Us reveals a brand-new hide-and-seek mode

Among Us is a simple yet effective multiplayer game that allows people to have lots of fun on the go. Released in 2018, the game revolves around finding the imposter among crew members.

At The Game Awards 2022, Among Us showcased a brand new hide-and-seek mode, where the imposter is no longer hidden. Instead, he or she is turned into a savage, bloodthirsty monster hunting down the crew members.

The brand-new hide-and-seek mode of Among Us was made accessible across all platforms on December 9.

2) Horizon: Call of the Mountain showcases a never-before-seen trailer

Following up on the grand success of Forbidden Horizon West, developers Guerilla Games shared some fresh footage of their upcoming action-adventure title, Horizon: Call of the Mountain.

Although the teaser trailers didn’t reveal much about the actual gameplay and story, they did showcase a fantastic snow-filled in-game environment. Horizon: Call of the Mountain has been confirmed for launch on February 22, 2023.

3) Dead Cells coming up with a DLC crossover with Castlevania

This was perhaps the most engaging trailer showcased in the half-hour-long pre-show event at The Game Awards 2022. This iconic action-oriented, rouge-like Metroidvania-inspired game will create an exciting DLC working together with the Castlevania franchise by 2023.

Titled Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania, this one’s a highly accessible game available across many platforms worth keeping an eye out for in 2023. Gamers can expect new storylines, new types of enemies, new environs to explore, and plenty of treasure loot and exploration elements from Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania.

4) Dune Awakening: A brand new open-world MMO coming soon

Inspired by the events of a novel, Dune Awakening is an upcoming open-world MMO game made with advanced development engines. The creators showcased a breathtakingly beautiful reveal trailer at The Game Awards featuring a post-apocalyptic wasteland on a fictional planet named Arrakis.

At its core, Dune Awakening will be a survival MMO title offering open-ended exploration to players.

5) Cyberpunk 2077 to get a new DLC

A brand-new Cyberpunk 2077 DLC named Phantom Liberty is on the cards for 2023. This was revealed through a world premiere trailer by its developers at The Game Awards 2022.

Interestingly, Keanu Reeves will play the role of a character named Johny Silverhand in the upcoming DLC. The new content is part of a planned franchise expansion, and the developers have confirmed that Phantom Liberty will take place in a new area of Night City. At the same time, developers are also working on a full-fledged separate title for the same.

What else happened at the Game Awards 2022?

For the Game of the Year Award, it was always a tough tussle between God of War Ragnarok and Elden Ring. While God of War Ragnarok won the most awards across five categories, it was FromSoftware’s Elden Ring that came out on top in the end.

This year’s TGA ceremony was also momentous, as singers Hozier and Aurora came up with special post-show performances. Beyond that, multiple Emmy award-winning American actor Al Pacino made a special guest appearance.

The Game Awards 2022 also had a hilarious moment when Elden Ring developers received their well-deserved final accolade. A teenage boy appeared on the stage unopposed, who ended up murmuring something, added a thank you, and was soon escorted out.

