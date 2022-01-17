5 games like Cookie Run: Kingdom you should try out

Cookie Run: Kingdom has experienced what can only be described as breakthrough success over the past year since its January 2021 launch. The ever-growing fanbase has caused a jump in the number of developers looking to enter this genre. Cookie Run: Kingdom players themselves are looking for other similar games to explore in their downtime.

Hundreds of similar games have flooded both the Playstore and the App Store, but players can skip through scouring through this flood. This article includes a list of the best games that Cookie Run: Kingdom fans can enjoy when they run out of Stamina Jellies.

Best role-playing games for Cookie Run: Kingdom fans

Genshin Impact first popularized the genre in which the Cookie: Run Kingdom entered last year. A large part of the Genshin community were the first adopters of Cookie Run: Kingdom. Given the massive success of CRK, it had a similar effect on newer games in the genre.

The given list includes all the games which have become intensely popular with the Cookie Run: Kingdom fraternity.

5) Cookie Run: Ovenbreak

Interestingly, Ovenbreak, which is supposed to be the "parent" game of CRK, has seen a massive increase in its number of downloads since the latter's release.

The 2016 Endless Runner Game is a prequel to CR: Kingdom, where Cookies escape the Witches Oven. This frames the backdrop for the start of the World Exploration storyline at the beginning of Cookie Run: Kingdom, where Gingerbrave escapes similarly.

The same characters, abilities, treasures with entirely different gameplay and many exciting game modes can be an excellent way to take a break from the Cookie Run: Kingdom gacha.

Developer: Devsisters

Price: Free to play; in-app purchases

4) Princess Connect! Re: Dive

An anime RPG, where players take on the role of a warrior Yuki, revolves around Yuki waking up with no memory of her past and her journey to recover the same. Many guilds exist in the game, with Yuki coming from the Twinkle Wish Guild and many battles fought between the various guilds.

The legendary battle of the Tower of Sol, between the Twinkle Wish guild and an alliance of all others, frames a large part of the storyline. As Yuki, players lead a team of fearsome warriors who participate in various dangerous missions. They can also customize the guild house, a place where members of the team and themselves can relax, similar to the Cookie Run: Kingdom.

Several engaging characters and plotlines are incorporated into a fast-paced PvE concept which will surely be enjoyable for Cookie Run: Kingdom players.

Developer: Cygames

Price: Free to play; in-app purchases.

3) Adventure Capitalist

Many users have complained about a certain lack of strategic aspects in CRK. Readers who empathize with this notion should check out Adventure Capitalist, developed by Hipper Hippo Productions, the creators of some of the best strategy-based games in the world.

Players begin their journey to become the ultimate capitalist by starting a lemonade stand. The following few stages involve maximizing the profit from that stand and investing in other high-performing small businesses. Corporate takeovers, income streams and venture investors form a large part of the gameplay as players attempt to become the ultimate capitalist.

Making measured investments frames a large part of CRK's gameplay, and that is what makes Adventure Capitalist a perfect fit for Cookie Run: Kingdom players looking for something new.

Developer: Hyper Hippo Productions

Price: Free to play; in-app purchases

2) Arknights

The game was released on January 21, 2020, exactly one year older than CRK. A tower defense/city-builder RPG player take on the role of Doctor, the leader of a group called Operators. Operators are a large medical organization tasked with finding a cure for a fatal disease plaguing Terra, the planet the game is based on.

Customizable base and distinct characters with unique abilities similar to Cookie Run: Kingdom. The tower defense mode of gameplay in PvE is an interesting element that CRK players will enjoy.

Developer: Studio Montagne

Price: Free to play; in-app purchases

1) Dragalia Lost

The second Cygames developed-game on this list, after "Princess Concert! Re: Dive", players take up the role of Prince Euden, the heir-apparent to the kingdom of Alberia.

While the main storyline is based around Prince Euden's efforts to safeguard his kingdom against various enemies after their protective Holy Shard goes missing, there is a significant Boss Battle and PvP aspect. Many fantasy-based elements like the equal citizenship of both humans and dragons in the same society make the game more interesting.

Note: The PvP, Boss Battle, and Kingdom Building aspect of the game is unlocked only after the main storyline is completed.

Dragalia Lost and its intense action-adventure gameplay are for Cookie Run: Kingdom players who want to put their skills to good use in a more competitive environment.

Developer: Cygames

Price: Free to play; in-app purchases

Several of the biggest Cookie Run: Kingdom content creators have branched out into the games listed here and made a name for themselves in those communities as well. Please feel free to add any more games that they enjoy in the comments.

Note: This article reflects the views of the author.

