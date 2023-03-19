5 games to play if you liked Far Cry

The Far Cry series is known for providing a vast open sandbox wherein you can liberate outposts, hunt animals, drive around scenic routes, and partake in story missions. Although many Far Cry games are available for you to delve into, some titles are similar to this open-world shooter.

Before the advent of Far Cry, there weren’t many games that provided the experience of seamless exploration with vital story elements, full-fledged cutscenes, freedom of combat options, and more. If you want to try out some games that feel similar to Far Cry, you must check out the ones on this list that have most of the elements that make Ubisoft's title appealing.

Metro Exodus and 4 other games like Far Cry you must play

1) Homefront: The Revolution

Homefront: The Revolution launched in 2016 with many technical issues that drove players away to other games like Doom and Uncharted 4, which were released during the same time frame. However, the technical errors have been resolved, and the game is worth checking out.

The backdrop of this title is set in the city of Philadelphia, wherein North Korea takes over the United States of America. You are part of a resistance group and must resort to Guerrilla Warfare by using a slew of weapons and gadgets. The best aspect of this game is the ability to modify guns on the fly, similar to the Crysis series.

2) Sniper Ghost Warrior 3

If you love the flexibility of approaching combat scenarios in myriad ways, then Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 might be the game for you. It features vast open-world areas wherein you can engage in liberating enemy outposts.

You play as Jonathan North, an American soldier, to thwart enemy factions from starting a new Cold War. You can play stealthily, called Ghost, and defeat enemies by using takedowns and tagging enemies before engaging them in combat.

Alternatively, you can go in as a Warrior without worrying about stealth, using various weapons like Machine Guns, Explosives, Rifles, and more. The best way is to play as a Sniper, wherein you must consider your distance from the enemy and wind direction.

3) Rage 2

Rage 2 uniquely blends games like Doom, Mad Max, and Far Cry. Guns feel snappy, just like in Doom 2016, whereas the sandy and desolate open world will remind you of Mad Max. Rage 2 enables you to drive unique vehicles like hover boats, dumper trucks, and even some bikes in its post-apocalyptic world.

You will have fun defeating enemies with guns like Hyper Cannon, Ranger Assault Rifle, Combat Shotgun, and more. You can combat foes in desert outposts or have visceral car chases and use the guns outfitted on them to destroy your pursuers.

4) Metro Exodus

If you don’t mind a condensed sandbox with semi-open world hub areas, you must check out Metro Exodus. You play as Artyom, the series protagonist and has been a part of all Metro games.

You are on a quest to find a safe haven outside of Moscow, which leads you to explore a variety of locales. The world is, however, populated by mutated beasts, and you must be reasonable with your ammo while defeating them.

Metro Exodus functions as a survival horror game, requiring you to explore decrepit post-apocalyptic ruins with scarce resources. You are given a vast arsenal of powerful rustic-style weapons in dealing with any enemy you face. You can even check out the Metro Saga bundle, which is currently a part of the ongoing Steam Spring Sale (until March 23, 2023).

5) Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Speaking of post-apocalyptic settings, you can also consider delving into Dying Light 2 Stay Human, which pits you against a slew of zombies. The game is from a first-person perspective and allows you to navigate the highly complex open world of Villedor city with parkour abilities.

You can venture out during the day or sneak out at night, which is more dangerous as aggressive zombies meander at nightfall. Check out our team’s Dying Light 2 Stay Human review to see what the game offers.

The game can be played solo or tag with two to four friends in co-op and slay zombies with various melee weapons and guns.

While there are many Far Cry games with unique spin-offs like Far Cry: Blood Dragon and Far Cry Primal, you must play the previous games to vary your experience and engage in a different game loop than Far Cry.

