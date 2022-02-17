5 best gaming laptops to play Elden Ring

Elden Ring is one of the most anticipated games of 2022 and is set to bring with it with the same punishing experience as previous Soulsborne games.

However, FromSoftware's latest RPG does come with hefty system requirements that weren't anticipated by many PC users. According to the developers, the game will require 12 gigabytes of RAM as a minimum, and this has raised some eyebrows in the Soulborne community.

To get a great Elden Ring experience on a portable platform, a good gaming laptop is a perfect pick for any gamer. We've focused on laptops that satisfy at least the minimum requirements and some that go way over the recommended specs as well.

Things to consider when buying a laptop that can run Elden Ring

Unlike other Soulsborne series games, Elden Ring features extremely demanding system requirements, and it came as a shock to some fans. Here is a list of factors that players should keep in mind to have the game run well on their systems:

CPU: The RPG game’s minimum requirements states Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 3 3300X.

GPU: According to the official minimum requirements, Elden Ring will require an Nvidia GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580, which is not asking too much.

RAM: This title calls for a minimum of 12 gigabytes of RAM. Most gaming laptops come with eight gigabytes of memory, however, so it is best to be future-proof and get a system with 16 gigabytes.

Storage: Elden Ring will require a total storage of 60 gigabytes, so laptops with sizable SSD drives would be ideal.

The five laptops to pick for playing Elden Ring

1) MSI Stealth 15M

The MSI Stealth 15M (Image via MSI)

The MSI Stealth 15M comes with both style and power. Equipped with a 15.6-inch display, the laptop meets every requirement that the latest RPG asks for. The RTX 3060 graphics card blended with the laptop's 144Hz display is enough to give the players a smooth experience and is recommended for Elden Ring.

Specifications

CPU: Intel i7 11375H

Intel i7 11375H GPU: Nvidia RTX 3060

Nvidia RTX 3060 RAM: 16 GB

16 GB Storage: 512 GB SSD

512 GB SSD Screen: 15.6-inch 1920x1080 @144Hz

2) Lenovo Legion 5

The Lenovo Legion 5 (Image via Lenovo)

With a 100 percent sRGB color accuracy rating, the Lenovo Legion 5 is a great pick for any modern game. The laptop also comes with a robust cooling system that lets players keep going for long grinds.

However, the only letdown is the RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, which is slightly less powerful than other laptops in this list.

Specifications

CPU: Ryzen 7 5800H

Ryzen 7 5800H GPU: Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti

Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti RAM: 16 GB

16 GB Storage: 512 GB SSD

512 GB SSD Screen: 15.6-inch 1920x1080 @165Hz

3) Acer Predator Helios 300

The Acer Predator Helios 300 (Image via Acer)

For players looking for a peak Elden Ring experience, this gaming laptop from Acer fulfills its purpose flawlessly. Unlike the MSI Stealth, this laptop comes with a slightly better processor and makes a great alternative choice.

Specifications

CPU: Intel i7 11800H

Intel i7 11800H GPU: Nvidia RTX 3060

Nvidia RTX 3060 RAM: 16 GB

16 GB Storage: 512 GB SSD

512 GB SSD Screen: 15.6-inch 1920x1080 @144Hz

4) MSI Pulse GL66

The MSI Pulse GL66 (Image via MSI)

Equipped with an RTX 3070 graphics card, this laptop can easily run Elden Ring without any hassle, thanks to its fully gaming-focused build. The laptop comes with an i7 11800H CPU and RTX 3070 GPU, which makes it better than all the other laptops mentioned so far.

Specifications

CPU: Intel i7 11800H

Intel i7 11800H GPU: Nvidia RTX 3070

Nvidia RTX 3070 RAM: 16 GB

16 GB Storage: 512 GB SSD

512 GB SSD Screen: 15.6-inch 1920x1080 @144Hz

5) Asus ROG Strix G17

The Asus ROG Strix G17 (Image via Asus)

The Asus ROG Strix G17 is among the list of top-tier gaming laptops available today. The combination of the Ryzen 9 processor and RTX 3070 GPU makes good use of the display's high refresh rate of 165Hz.

Not only that, but the laptop has twice as much RAM and storage than every other device on this list, making it stand out even more.

Specifications

CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX

AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX GPU: Nvidia RTX 3070

Nvidia RTX 3070 RAM: 32 GB

32 GB Storage: 1 TB SSD

1 TB SSD Screen: 17.3-inch 2560x1440 @165Hz

